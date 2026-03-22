أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي عن خالص تعازيه وصادق مواساته لدولتي قطر وتركيا، في استشهاد 7 أشخاص إثر تحطم طائرة مروحية تابعة لوزارة الدفاع القطرية في المياه الإقليمية لدولة قطر، جراء عطل فني أثناء تأدية واجب روتيني.
وأعرب البديوي عن خالص تعازيه لأسر الشهداء من منتسبي القوات المسلحة القطرية، ومن القوات المشتركة القطرية التركية، سائلاً المولى -عز وجل- أن يتغمدهم بواسع رحمته ويسكنهم فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the states of Qatar and Turkey, following the martyrdom of 7 individuals due to the crash of a helicopter belonging to the Qatari Ministry of Defense in the territorial waters of Qatar, as a result of a technical malfunction during a routine duty.
Al-Budaiwi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs from the Qatari armed forces and the Qatari-Turkish joint forces, asking the Almighty - Glorified and Exalted - to envelop them in His vast mercy and grant them a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their loved ones with patience and solace.