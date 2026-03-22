The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the states of Qatar and Turkey, following the martyrdom of 7 individuals due to the crash of a helicopter belonging to the Qatari Ministry of Defense in the territorial waters of Qatar, as a result of a technical malfunction during a routine duty.

Al-Budaiwi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs from the Qatari armed forces and the Qatari-Turkish joint forces, asking the Almighty - Glorified and Exalted - to envelop them in His vast mercy and grant them a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their loved ones with patience and solace.