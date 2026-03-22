The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the sincere condolences and sympathy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the families of the martyrs of duty and to the governments and peoples of the sisterly State of Qatar and the sisterly Republic of Turkey, following the incident of a helicopter crash due to a technical malfunction while performing a routine task in Qatari territorial waters, which claimed the lives of the helicopter crew from the Qatari Armed Forces and the Qatari-Turkish Joint Forces.

It stated in a statement: "The Kingdom expresses its solidarity and stands by the families of the martyrs of duty and the governments and peoples of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkey in this tragic incident, with its sincere wishes for security and safety for all."