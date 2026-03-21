زار نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي مركز التأهيل الشامل بالمنطقة، لمعايدة منسوبي المركز ونزلائه بمناسبة عيد الفطر.

وقدّم خلال الزيارة التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة للمنسوبين والنزلاء، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يعيدها على الجميع بموفور الصحة والعافية، وأن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره.

واطّلع نائب أمير المنطقة على ما يقدمه المركز من خدمات تأهيلية واجتماعية للنزلاء، منوهاً بالجهود التي يبذلها منسوبو المركز في رعاية المستفيدين وتقديم أفضل الخدمات لهم.

من جهتهم، عبّر منسوبو المركز عن شكرهم لنائب أمير المنطقة على هذه الزيارة النبيلة.