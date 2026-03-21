The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Nasir bin Muhammad bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, visited the Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center in the region to congratulate the center's staff and residents on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

During the visit, he extended his congratulations and best wishes on this occasion to the staff and residents, asking Allah Almighty to bring it back to everyone with abundant health and wellness, and to maintain the security and stability of the homeland.

The Deputy Emir of the region was briefed on the rehabilitation and social services provided by the center to the residents, praising the efforts of the center's staff in caring for the beneficiaries and providing them with the best services.

For their part, the center's staff expressed their gratitude to the Deputy Emir of the region for this noble visit.