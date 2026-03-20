The Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, performed the funeral prayer after Friday prayers today for the late Sheikh Sultan bin Salman bin Hathleen, Sheikha Al-Jazi bint Falah bin Hathleen - may Allah have mercy on her - at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

He was joined in the prayer by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, Prince Salman bin Talal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and the Governor of Al-Dhahriah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Also participating in the prayer were the Chairman of the Camel Club, Sheikh Fahd bin Falah bin Hathleen, Nayef bin Salman bin Hathleen, Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hathleen, Faisal bin Sultan bin Hathleen, and Fahd bin Sultan bin Hathleen.

Additionally, several dignitaries, officials, and a group of citizens attended the prayer.

After the prayer, he offered condolences to the family of the deceased, asking Allah, the Almighty, to envelop her in His vast mercy and grant her a place in His spacious gardens.

The Hathleen family expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region for his condolences and support.