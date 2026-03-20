أدى نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، عقب صلاة الجمعة اليوم، صلاة الميت على حرم الشيخ سلطان بن سلمان بن حثلين، الشيخة الجازي بنت فلاح بن حثلين -رحمها الله-، وذلك في جامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله بالرياض.

وأدى الصلاة معه سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة الكويت الأمير سلطان بن سعد بن خالد، والأمير سلمان بن طلال بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ومحافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.

وأدى الصلاة معه رئيس مجلس إدارة نادي الإبل الشيخ فهد بن فلاح بن حثلين، ونايف بن سلمان بن حثلين، ومحمد بن سلطان بن حثلين، وفيصل بن سلطان بن حثلين، وفهد بن سلطان بن حثلين.

كما أدى الصلاة معه عدد من أصحاب الفضيلة والمعالي والمسؤولين وجمع من المواطنين.

وعقب الصلاة قدم العزاء لذوي الفقيدة، سائلًا الله العلي القدير، أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته ويسكنها فسيح جناته.

وأعربت أسرة بن حثلين، عن شكرها وتقديرها لسمو نائب أمير منطقة الرياض، على تعازيه ومواساته.