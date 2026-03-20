أعلن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن بلاده انتقلت إلى مرحلة جديدة وبمنأى عن النزاع الجاري حالياً، واصفاً ذلك بـ«المفيد جداً».


وأوضح الشرع خلال كلمة له في قصر الشعب بعد تأدية صلاة العيد، أن سورية تحولت من ساحة صراع ونزاع إلى ساحة مؤثرة باتجاه الاستقرار والأمان والاستدامة، مشدداً بالقول: إن "ما يحصل حالياً حدث كبير نادر في التاريخ ولم نشهده منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، ونحن نحسب خطواتنا بدقة شديدة ومعنا ميزان ذهب يقيس بالغرامات كل موقف تتخذه سورية حالياً، ونحن نسير في المسار الصحيح ونحاول إبعاد سورية قدر المستطاع عن أي نزاع يعيد لها الآلام والجراح".


ونقلت كالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) عن الشرع قوله:" سورية على وفاق مع جميع الدول المجاورة لنا إقليمياً وأيضاً دولياً، وبالوقت نفسه نتضامن مع الدول العربية بشكل كامل"، مضيفاً: "سورية كانت دائماً صندوق بريد للقوى الكبرى المتصارعة في الإقليم، فجميع القوى كانت تتواجد في سورية وتتنازع النفوذ والصلاحيات على الجغرافيا السورية على حساب هذا الشعب، واليوم انتقلنا إلى مرحلة أخرى وعنوان جديد، وتحولت سورية من ساحة صراع ونزاع إلى ساحة مؤثرة باتجاه الاستقرار والأمان والاستدامة، بما يناسب الوضع الداخلي تجاه الإقليم وما يحصل من إرباكات فيه".


وأشار إلى أن "من أولوياته إطلاق برنامج لإنهاء المخيمات وتمكين الأهالي من العودة والعمل على إعادة السكان إلى قراهم وبلداتهم بعد سنوات من التهجير"، مشدداً على أن الموازنة الجديدة رصدت مبالغ لإعادة تأهيل البنى التحتية في المناطق المستهدفة، مع التركيز على أرياف إدلب وشمال حماة وشمال اللاذقية وأرياف حلب والغوطة الشرقية.


وحول مجلس الشعب، أوضح الرئيس السوري أن الحكومة تأمل بعقد الجلسة الأولى لمجلس الشعب في أقرب وقت ممكن بعد الانتهاء من الترتيبات اللازمة، مبيناً أن المجلس سيضع خططاً إستراتيجية ويراقب التنفيذ عبر تواصل مباشر مع المواطنين لضمان تحقيق النتائج المرجوة.


وعزا أسباب تأخر عقد الجلسة الأولى لمجلس الشعب التريث لانتهاء الانتخابات في المناطق المحررة أخيراً، مبيناً أن الشعب يعلق أمالاً كثيرة على المجلس ليكون صوته في إيصال همومه.