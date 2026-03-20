The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara announced today (Friday) that his country has entered a new phase, away from the ongoing conflict, describing it as "very beneficial."



Al-Shara explained during a speech at the People's Palace after performing the Eid prayer that Syria has transformed from a battleground of conflict to a significant arena for stability, security, and sustainability, emphasizing: "What is happening now is a major and rare event in history that we have not witnessed since World War II. We are calculating our steps with great precision, and we have a gold scale that measures every position Syria takes currently in grams. We are on the right path and trying to keep Syria as far away as possible from any conflict that brings back pain and wounds."



The Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted al-Shara as saying: "Syria is in agreement with all neighboring countries regionally and also internationally, while at the same time we fully stand in solidarity with the Arab countries," adding: "Syria has always been a mailbox for the major powers competing in the region. All powers were present in Syria, vying for influence and authority over the Syrian geography at the expense of this people. Today, we have moved to another phase and a new title, and Syria has transformed from a battleground of conflict to a significant arena for stability, security, and sustainability, in line with the internal situation regarding the region and the current disruptions within it."



He pointed out that "one of his priorities is to launch a program to end the camps and enable families to return and work on bringing residents back to their villages and towns after years of displacement," stressing that the new budget has allocated funds for rehabilitating infrastructure in the targeted areas, focusing on the rural areas of Idlib, northern Hama, northern Latakia, the countryside of Aleppo, and Eastern Ghouta.



Regarding the People's Council, the Syrian president clarified that the government hopes to hold the first session of the People's Council as soon as possible after completing the necessary arrangements, indicating that the council will set strategic plans and monitor implementation through direct communication with citizens to ensure the desired results are achieved.



He attributed the reasons for the delay in holding the first session of the People's Council to waiting for the elections in the liberated areas to conclude, explaining that the people have high hopes for the council to be their voice in conveying their concerns.