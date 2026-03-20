ترتفع في أحياء حائل مع صباح العيد نداءات الفرح، ويعلو صوت الطبول في الساحات، حيث تتقدم العرضة والسامري واجهة المشهد بوصفهما عنوانًا حيًا للهوية والاحتفال، في لحظة تتداخل فيها الأهازيج مع حركة السيوف وإيقاع «الدمام».
في مواقع التجمع، تصطف الصفوف في مشهد منظم، تتمايل الخطوات على إيقاع الطبول، وترتفع الرايات في لوحة تعكس قوة الترابط الاجتماعي وامتداد الموروث الشعبي في تفاصيل العيد. يتقدم المشاركون بزيهم التقليدي، بين البشت والثوب، في حضور بصري يوازي قوة الصوت والأداء.
وتحضر القصيدة الشعبية بوصفها جزءًا أصيلًا من هذا المشهد، ترددها الحناجر مع إيقاع الطبول، فتمنح العرضة روحها وتربطها بتاريخ المنطقة وهويتها:
دقوا الدمام تكفون هذا اليوم عيد
عرضةٍ لعيال شمر نجيد فنونها
نلبس الأكوات والبشت والثوب الجديد
و العذارى كلهن يلبسن مزيونها
من جبل حايل نحييكم بالصوت المديد
حتى حايل يوم جينا تزايد نورها
أتكرم من كرمها وأنا عنها بعيد
لابتي هم لابتي من قديم عصورها
ويمتد حضور الفنون الشعبية ليشمل «السامري»، حيث تتقابل الصفوف في تناغم صوتي وحركي، وتتردد الأهازيج في إيقاع يعبّر عن الفرح والانتماء، في مشهد يبرز تنوع الموروث الثقافي في حائل.
المشاركة الواسعة من مختلف الأعمار تعزز حضور هذه الفنون، حيث تتحول الساحات إلى فضاءات مفتوحة للاحتفال، يتداخل فيها الأداء الجماعي مع روح المناسبة، وتُستعاد عبرها قيم الأصالة والاعتزاز بالهوية.
في حائل، يكتمل العيد حين يتردد صوت الطبول، وتُرفع السيوف، وتُنشَد القصائد، في صورة تختصر حكاية مجتمع يحتفي بتراثه، ويقدّم الفرح بوصفه تجربة جماعية تتجدد في كل عام.
In the neighborhoods of Hail, the calls of joy rise with the morning of Eid, and the sound of drums fills the squares, where the traditional dance and the Samri lead the scene as a vibrant symbol of identity and celebration, in a moment where chants intertwine with the movement of swords and the rhythm of the "Dammam".
At the gathering sites, the rows align in an organized scene, steps swaying to the rhythm of the drums, and flags rise in a tableau that reflects the strength of social bonds and the extension of popular heritage in the details of Eid. Participants advance in their traditional attire, between the bisht and the thobe, in a visual presence that matches the power of sound and performance.
The folk poem is present as an integral part of this scene, echoed by voices with the rhythm of the drums, granting the traditional dance its spirit and linking it to the history and identity of the region:
Strike the Dammam, please, this day is Eid
A dance for the children of Shammar, we excel in its arts
We wear the akwat, the bisht, and the new thobe
And all the maidens wear their finest
From Mount Hail, we greet you with a long voice
Even Hail, when we arrived, its light increased
Bestow your generosity upon me, though I am far from it
My tribe is my tribe from ancient times
The presence of folk arts extends to include the "Samri," where rows meet in vocal and kinetic harmony, and the chants resonate in a rhythm that expresses joy and belonging, in a scene that highlights the diversity of cultural heritage in Hail.
The wide participation from various ages enhances the presence of these arts, as the squares transform into open spaces for celebration, where collective performance intertwines with the spirit of the occasion, and through it, the values of authenticity and pride in identity are revived.
In Hail, Eid is complete when the sound of drums echoes, swords are raised, and poems are recited, in an image that encapsulates the story of a community celebrating its heritage, offering joy as a collective experience that renews itself every year.