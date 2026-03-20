In the neighborhoods of Hail, the calls of joy rise with the morning of Eid, and the sound of drums fills the squares, where the traditional dance and the Samri lead the scene as a vibrant symbol of identity and celebration, in a moment where chants intertwine with the movement of swords and the rhythm of the "Dammam".

At the gathering sites, the rows align in an organized scene, steps swaying to the rhythm of the drums, and flags rise in a tableau that reflects the strength of social bonds and the extension of popular heritage in the details of Eid. Participants advance in their traditional attire, between the bisht and the thobe, in a visual presence that matches the power of sound and performance.

The folk poem is present as an integral part of this scene, echoed by voices with the rhythm of the drums, granting the traditional dance its spirit and linking it to the history and identity of the region:

Strike the Dammam, please, this day is Eid

A dance for the children of Shammar, we excel in its arts

We wear the akwat, the bisht, and the new thobe

And all the maidens wear their finest

From Mount Hail, we greet you with a long voice

Even Hail, when we arrived, its light increased

Bestow your generosity upon me, though I am far from it

My tribe is my tribe from ancient times

The presence of folk arts extends to include the "Samri," where rows meet in vocal and kinetic harmony, and the chants resonate in a rhythm that expresses joy and belonging, in a scene that highlights the diversity of cultural heritage in Hail.

The wide participation from various ages enhances the presence of these arts, as the squares transform into open spaces for celebration, where collective performance intertwines with the spirit of the occasion, and through it, the values of authenticity and pride in identity are revived.

In Hail, Eid is complete when the sound of drums echoes, swords are raised, and poems are recited, in an image that encapsulates the story of a community celebrating its heritage, offering joy as a collective experience that renews itself every year.