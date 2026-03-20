ترتفع في أحياء حائل مع صباح العيد نداءات الفرح، ويعلو صوت الطبول في الساحات، حيث تتقدم العرضة والسامري واجهة المشهد بوصفهما عنوانًا حيًا للهوية والاحتفال، في لحظة تتداخل فيها الأهازيج مع حركة السيوف وإيقاع «الدمام».

في مواقع التجمع، تصطف الصفوف في مشهد منظم، تتمايل الخطوات على إيقاع الطبول، وترتفع الرايات في لوحة تعكس قوة الترابط الاجتماعي وامتداد الموروث الشعبي في تفاصيل العيد. يتقدم المشاركون بزيهم التقليدي، بين البشت والثوب، في حضور بصري يوازي قوة الصوت والأداء.

وتحضر القصيدة الشعبية بوصفها جزءًا أصيلًا من هذا المشهد، ترددها الحناجر مع إيقاع الطبول، فتمنح العرضة روحها وتربطها بتاريخ المنطقة وهويتها:

دقوا الدمام تكفون هذا اليوم عيد

عرضةٍ لعيال شمر نجيد فنونها

نلبس الأكوات والبشت والثوب الجديد

و العذارى كلهن يلبسن مزيونها

من جبل حايل نحييكم بالصوت المديد

حتى حايل يوم جينا تزايد نورها

أتكرم من كرمها وأنا عنها بعيد

لابتي هم لابتي من قديم عصورها

ويمتد حضور الفنون الشعبية ليشمل «السامري»، حيث تتقابل الصفوف في تناغم صوتي وحركي، وتتردد الأهازيج في إيقاع يعبّر عن الفرح والانتماء، في مشهد يبرز تنوع الموروث الثقافي في حائل.

المشاركة الواسعة من مختلف الأعمار تعزز حضور هذه الفنون، حيث تتحول الساحات إلى فضاءات مفتوحة للاحتفال، يتداخل فيها الأداء الجماعي مع روح المناسبة، وتُستعاد عبرها قيم الأصالة والاعتزاز بالهوية.

في حائل، يكتمل العيد حين يتردد صوت الطبول، وتُرفع السيوف، وتُنشَد القصائد، في صورة تختصر حكاية مجتمع يحتفي بتراثه، ويقدّم الفرح بوصفه تجربة جماعية تتجدد في كل عام.