The following statement was issued by the Royal Court today:

All praise is due to Allah alone, and peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and his family and companions. To proceed: The Crescent Observation Committee at the Supreme Court held a session yesterday evening (Wednesday), the twenty-ninth of the blessed month of Ramadan in the year 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 18/3/2026 AD; to consider what has been reported to it regarding the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal this year 1447 AH. After reviewing all that was presented and contemplating it, and in light of the Supreme Court's decision dated 29/8/1447 AH that Wednesday, 1/9/1447 AH corresponding to 18/2/2026 AD is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1447 AH, and due to the lack of confirmed sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal, and based on the saying of the Prophet, peace be upon him: "If the sky is cloudy, then complete the count to thirty" (agreed upon, and the wording is from Bukhari); the committee decides: that Thursday, 30/9/1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 19/3/2026 AD is the completion of the thirty days of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1447 AH, and that Friday, 1/10/1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 20/3/2026 AD is the day of Eid al-Fitr for this year 1447 AH.

The Supreme Court, while congratulating the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and all citizens and residents, and Muslims, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, asks Allah, the Almighty, to accept the fasting and prayers of Muslims, and all their good deeds, to reconcile their affairs, to grant victory to His religion, to elevate His word, and to preserve the security, stability, and prosperity of this country. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Near, and Responsive. And peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and his family and companions.