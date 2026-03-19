The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized that the last date for the departure of Umrah visa holders is the first of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447, which corresponds to the 18th of April 2026.

This came in response to questions from several pilgrims on the ministry's official platform.

The relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia stress that those coming from outside the Kingdom to perform Umrah should not delay their departure after the expiration of their granted visa, in order to avoid penalties such as imprisonment, fines, and strict adherence to the departure time to return to their home countries. The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia emphasizes the important role of citizens and residents in not transporting, employing, or sheltering pilgrims who are late in departing, or concealing them, or providing any means of assistance that would lead to their remaining in the Kingdom. It warned that those who commit such violations will face penalties including fines, imprisonment, and deportation.

Furthermore, the relevant authorities stress to companies and institutions providing services to pilgrims the importance of promptly notifying the competent authorities about any pilgrim who delays their departure after the specified duration of their stay, and those who delay in reporting will face fines.