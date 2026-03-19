شددت وزارة الحج والعمرة على أن آخر موعد لمغادرة حاملي تأشيرة العمرة هو الأول من ذي القعدة 1447؛ الذي يوافق الثامن عشر من أبريل 2026م.
جاء ذلك رداً على أسئلة عدد من المعتمرين في المنصة الرسمية للوزارة.
وتؤكد الجهات المعنية في السعودية على القادمين من خارج المملكة لأداء مناسك العمرة على عدم التأخر عن المغادرة بعد انتهاء مدة التأشيرة الممنوحة لهم، حتى لا تطبق بحقهم عقوبات السجن والغرامة والتقيد الصارم بوقت المغادرة للعودة إلى أوطانهم. وتشدد وزارة الداخلية في السعودية على أهمية دور المواطن والمقيم في عدم القيام بنقل أو تشغيل أو إيواء المعتمرين المتأخرين عن المغادرة أو التستر عليهم أو تقديم أي وسيلة من وسائل المساعدة لهم تؤدي إلى بقائهم في المملكة، وحذرت من يقوم بتلك المخالفات ستطبق بحقه عقوبات الغرامة والسجن والترحيل.
كما تشدد الجهات المختصة على شركات ومؤسسات خدمات المعتمرين على سرعة إبلاغ الجهات المختصة عن تأخر أي معتمر عن المغادرة بعد انتهاء المدة المحددة لإقامتهم ومن يتأخر في الإبلاغ تطبق بحقه الغرامة.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized that the last date for the departure of Umrah visa holders is the first of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447, which corresponds to the 18th of April 2026.
This came in response to questions from several pilgrims on the ministry's official platform.
The relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia stress that those coming from outside the Kingdom to perform Umrah should not delay their departure after the expiration of their granted visa, in order to avoid penalties such as imprisonment, fines, and strict adherence to the departure time to return to their home countries. The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia emphasizes the important role of citizens and residents in not transporting, employing, or sheltering pilgrims who are late in departing, or concealing them, or providing any means of assistance that would lead to their remaining in the Kingdom. It warned that those who commit such violations will face penalties including fines, imprisonment, and deportation.
Furthermore, the relevant authorities stress to companies and institutions providing services to pilgrims the importance of promptly notifying the competent authorities about any pilgrim who delays their departure after the specified duration of their stay, and those who delay in reporting will face fines.