Saudi Arabia has a remarkable track record and successive successes in crowd management, having proven throughout its history its ability to excel and its commitment to ensuring the safety of these masses, meeting all their needs, providing adequate transportation, and ensuring security, safety, healthcare, gracious hospitality, and stability.

Crowd management is a comprehensive Saudi system aimed at securing and serving pilgrims through proactive planning, smart technologies, and intensive security deployment. These efforts ensure the smooth flow of movement in the squares, circumambulation, and corridors, especially during peak times, to prevent overcrowding and ensure the safety of the guests of الرحمن.

The main pillars of Umrah crowd management include planning and security deployment through the implementation of strict field plans involving Umrah security forces to direct crowds in the external squares and the circumambulation area, using surveillance cameras, drones, and artificial intelligence systems to analyze density and predict congestion.

Another key pillar is organized crowd dispersal, which defines precise movement paths and organizes the entry and exit of pilgrims and worshippers to ensure that no bottlenecks occur.

Among the most prominent pillars are supporting services that provide a strong infrastructure, including transportation management, emergency medical services (such as first aid kits and field hospitals), and the provision of Zamzam water.

Undoubtedly, managing peak times is one of the most essential pillars, and doubling efforts during the month of Ramadan and seasons is crucial to ensure smoothness; this system embodies a high level of professionalism in managing human gatherings, aiming to facilitate the performance of rituals safely.

Despite the millions of crowds witnessed in the holy lands, during national, social, and cultural events, this does not prevent the successful execution of these seasons and events in their most beautiful forms, reflecting the capabilities of the Saudi people to overcome challenges, adapt the impossible, and write immortal pages of achievements added to their remarkable record known throughout their history.