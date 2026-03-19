سجل حافل ونجاحات متتالية تمتلكها السعودية في إدارة الحشود، أثبتت طوال تاريخها قدرتها على الإجادة وحرصها على ضمان سلامة هذه الكتل البشرية، وتلبية كافة احتياجاتها، وتوفير وسائل النقل الكافية لها، وضمان استتباب الأمن والأمان والرعاية الصحية والضيافة الكريمة والاستقرار.

وتُعد إدارة الحشود منظومة سعودية متكاملة تهدف لتأمين وخدمة المعتمرين عبر التخطيط الاستباقي، والتقنيات الذكية والانتشار الأمني المكثف. تضمن هذه الجهود انسيابية الحركة في الساحات، الطواف، والممرات، خاصة في أوقات الذروة، لمنع التدافع وضمان سلامة ضيوف الرحمن.

وتأتي أبرز ركائز إدارة حشود العمرة التخطيط والانتشار الأمني عبر تنفيذ خطط ميدانية محكمة تشارك فيها قوات أمن العمرة لتوجيه الحشود في الساحات الخارجية والمطاف، باستخدام كاميرات المراقبة، والطائرات المسيرة، وأنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحليل الكثافة والتنبؤ بالتكدسات.

وتعد ركيزة التفويج المنظم في تحديد مسارات دقيقة للحركة وتنظيم دخول وخروج المعتمرين والمصلين لضمان عدم حدوث اختناقات.

ومن أبرز الركائر الخدمات المساندة في توفير بنية تحتية قوية تشمل إدارة النقل، الخدمات الطبية الإسعافية (مثل أكياس ومستشفيات ميدانية)، وتوفير مياه زمزم.

ولا شك أن إدارة أوقات الذروة من أهم الركائز الأساسية ومضاعفة الجهود خلال شهر رمضان والمواسم لضمان الانسيابية؛ حيث تجسّد هذه المنظومة احترافية عالية في إدارة التجمُّعات البشرية؛ بهدف تيسير أداء المناسك بسلامة.

ورغم الحشود المليونية التي تشهدها الأراضي المقدسة، وفي المناسبات الوطنية والاجتماعية والثقافية، إلا أن ذلك لا يمنع في إخراج تلك المواسم والأحداث بأبهى صورها، لتعكس قدرات الإنسان السعودي على تذليل الصعاب وتطويع المستحيل وكتابة صفحات خالدة من الإنجازات تضاف إلى سجلها الحافل الذي عُرفت به طوال تاريخها.