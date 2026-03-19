سجل حافل ونجاحات متتالية تمتلكها السعودية في إدارة الحشود، أثبتت طوال تاريخها قدرتها على الإجادة وحرصها على ضمان سلامة هذه الكتل البشرية، وتلبية كافة احتياجاتها، وتوفير وسائل النقل الكافية لها، وضمان استتباب الأمن والأمان والرعاية الصحية والضيافة الكريمة والاستقرار.
وتُعد إدارة الحشود منظومة سعودية متكاملة تهدف لتأمين وخدمة المعتمرين عبر التخطيط الاستباقي، والتقنيات الذكية والانتشار الأمني المكثف. تضمن هذه الجهود انسيابية الحركة في الساحات، الطواف، والممرات، خاصة في أوقات الذروة، لمنع التدافع وضمان سلامة ضيوف الرحمن.
وتأتي أبرز ركائز إدارة حشود العمرة التخطيط والانتشار الأمني عبر تنفيذ خطط ميدانية محكمة تشارك فيها قوات أمن العمرة لتوجيه الحشود في الساحات الخارجية والمطاف، باستخدام كاميرات المراقبة، والطائرات المسيرة، وأنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحليل الكثافة والتنبؤ بالتكدسات.
وتعد ركيزة التفويج المنظم في تحديد مسارات دقيقة للحركة وتنظيم دخول وخروج المعتمرين والمصلين لضمان عدم حدوث اختناقات.
ومن أبرز الركائر الخدمات المساندة في توفير بنية تحتية قوية تشمل إدارة النقل، الخدمات الطبية الإسعافية (مثل أكياس ومستشفيات ميدانية)، وتوفير مياه زمزم.
ولا شك أن إدارة أوقات الذروة من أهم الركائز الأساسية ومضاعفة الجهود خلال شهر رمضان والمواسم لضمان الانسيابية؛ حيث تجسّد هذه المنظومة احترافية عالية في إدارة التجمُّعات البشرية؛ بهدف تيسير أداء المناسك بسلامة.
ورغم الحشود المليونية التي تشهدها الأراضي المقدسة، وفي المناسبات الوطنية والاجتماعية والثقافية، إلا أن ذلك لا يمنع في إخراج تلك المواسم والأحداث بأبهى صورها، لتعكس قدرات الإنسان السعودي على تذليل الصعاب وتطويع المستحيل وكتابة صفحات خالدة من الإنجازات تضاف إلى سجلها الحافل الذي عُرفت به طوال تاريخها.
Saudi Arabia has a remarkable track record and successive successes in crowd management, demonstrating throughout its history its ability to excel and its commitment to ensuring the safety of these large groups, meeting all their needs, providing adequate transportation, and ensuring security, safety, healthcare, generous hospitality, and stability.
The crowd management system is a comprehensive Saudi initiative aimed at securing and serving pilgrims through proactive planning, smart technologies, and intensive security deployment. These efforts ensure smooth movement in the squares, Tawaf, and corridors, especially during peak times, to prevent crowding and ensure the safety of the guests of الرحمن.
The key pillars of Umrah crowd management include planning and security deployment through the implementation of precise field plans involving Umrah security forces to direct crowds in external squares and the Tawaf area, using surveillance cameras, drones, and artificial intelligence systems to analyze density and predict congestion.
Another essential pillar is organized crowd dispersal, which defines precise movement paths and organizes the entry and exit of pilgrims and worshippers to ensure that no bottlenecks occur.
Among the most notable pillars are the supporting services that provide a strong infrastructure, including transportation management, emergency medical services (such as field hospitals and medical bags), and the provision of Zamzam water.
Undoubtedly, managing peak times is one of the most critical foundational pillars, especially during the month of Ramadan and peak seasons, to ensure smoothness; this system embodies a high level of professionalism in managing human gatherings, aiming to facilitate the performance of rituals safely.
Despite the millions of people that the holy lands witness during national, social, and cultural events, this does not prevent these seasons and events from being presented in their most beautiful forms, reflecting the capabilities of the Saudi people to overcome challenges, adapt to the impossible, and write enduring pages of achievements that are added to its remarkable record known throughout its history.