Saudi Arabia has a remarkable track record and successive successes in crowd management, demonstrating throughout its history its ability to excel and its commitment to ensuring the safety of these large groups, meeting all their needs, providing adequate transportation, and ensuring security, safety, healthcare, generous hospitality, and stability.

The crowd management system is a comprehensive Saudi initiative aimed at securing and serving pilgrims through proactive planning, smart technologies, and intensive security deployment. These efforts ensure smooth movement in the squares, Tawaf, and corridors, especially during peak times, to prevent crowding and ensure the safety of the guests of الرحمن.

The key pillars of Umrah crowd management include planning and security deployment through the implementation of precise field plans involving Umrah security forces to direct crowds in external squares and the Tawaf area, using surveillance cameras, drones, and artificial intelligence systems to analyze density and predict congestion.

Another essential pillar is organized crowd dispersal, which defines precise movement paths and organizes the entry and exit of pilgrims and worshippers to ensure that no bottlenecks occur.

Among the most notable pillars are the supporting services that provide a strong infrastructure, including transportation management, emergency medical services (such as field hospitals and medical bags), and the provision of Zamzam water.

Undoubtedly, managing peak times is one of the most critical foundational pillars, especially during the month of Ramadan and peak seasons, to ensure smoothness; this system embodies a high level of professionalism in managing human gatherings, aiming to facilitate the performance of rituals safely.

Despite the millions of people that the holy lands witness during national, social, and cultural events, this does not prevent these seasons and events from being presented in their most beautiful forms, reflecting the capabilities of the Saudi people to overcome challenges, adapt to the impossible, and write enduring pages of achievements that are added to its remarkable record known throughout its history.