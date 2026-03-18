صرّح المتحدث الرسمي للدفاع المدني بأنه في يوم الأربعاء 9/29/ 1447 هـ الموافق 18/ 3/ 2026 م، فقد باشر الدفاع المدني سقوط شظايا نتيجة اعتراض صاروخ باليستي على موقع سكني بمدينة الرياض، نتج عنه إصابة (4) مقيمين من الجنسية الآسيوية، وأضرار مادية محدودة.
وشدد المتحدث الرسمي للدفاع المدني على أن محاولات استهداف الأعيان المدنية انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي الإنساني، وقد تم تنفيذ الإجراءات المعتمدة في مثل هذه الحالات.
The official spokesperson for the Civil Defense stated that on Wednesday, 29/9/1447 AH, corresponding to 18/3/2026 AD, the Civil Defense responded to the fall of debris resulting from the interception of a ballistic missile at a residential site in Riyadh, which resulted in the injury of (4) residents of Asian nationality, and limited material damage.
The official spokesperson for the Civil Defense emphasized that attempts to target civilian objects are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, and the approved procedures for such cases have been implemented.