The official spokesperson for the Civil Defense stated that on Wednesday, 29/9/1447 AH, corresponding to 18/3/2026 AD, the Civil Defense responded to the fall of debris resulting from the interception of a ballistic missile at a residential site in Riyadh, which resulted in the injury of (4) residents of Asian nationality, and limited material damage.

The official spokesperson for the Civil Defense emphasized that attempts to target civilian objects are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, and the approved procedures for such cases have been implemented.