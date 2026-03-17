أعلنت أمانة المنطقة الشرقية، بالتعاون مع إدارة مرور المنطقة الشرقية، يوم الأربعاء 29 رمضان 1447هـ، الموافق 18 مارس 2026م، بدء المرحلة الثانية لأعمال صيانة ورفع كفاءة نفق طريق الملك فهد عند تقاطع طريق الملك عبدالعزيز (الميناء) بالدمام، مع إغلاق جزئي للنفق باتجاه محافظة الخبر.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود الأمانة المستمرة لتطوير البنية التحتية ورفع مستوى السلامة المرورية في الطرق الحيوية بالمناطق الحضرية.

وأوضح مدير عام الإدارة العامة للإعلام المتحدث باسم أمانة المنطقة الشرقية فيصل بن سعيد الزهراني أن أعمال الصيانة تشمل نظام تصريف مياه الأمطار، بما يسهم في تعزيز كفاءة تصريف المياه أثناء الحالات المطرية، ويعكس أثراً إيجابياً مباشراً على سلامة مستخدمي الطريق وانسيابية الحركة المرورية.

وتهدف هذه الأعمال إلى تطوير شبكة الطرق الحيوية في الدمام، وتحسين البنية التحتية ووسائل السلامة المرورية بما يحقق أعلى معايير الجودة والأمان، ويضمن انسيابية الحركة المرورية لجميع مستخدمي الطريق.

وبيّن الزهراني أن التنفيذ يتطلب إغلاقاً جزئياً لطريق الملك فهد باتجاه محافظة الخبر، مع السماح بمرور المركبات بشكل جزئي خلال فترة العمل، لضمان استمرار الحركة المرورية مع تمكين الفرق الميدانية من تنفيذ الأعمال بكفاءة عالية.

ودعا قائدي المركبات إلى استخدام الطرق البديلة خلال أوقات الذروة، والتخطيط المسبق للرحلات، والالتزام بإرشادات السلامة المرورية واللوحات الإرشادية في موقع الأعمال، بما يسهم في حماية سلامتهم وتسهيل إنجاز أعمال الصيانة في الوقت المحدد.

وتأتي هذه الأعمال ضمن خطط أمانة المنطقة الشرقية الرامية إلى تطوير شبكة الطرق، وتحسين البنية التحتية، وتعزيز وسائل السلامة المرورية، بما يعكس حرص الأمانة على تحقيق بيئة مرورية آمنة ومتكاملة للسكان والزوار.