The Eastern Province Municipality, in collaboration with the Eastern Province Traffic Department, announced on Wednesday, 29 Ramadan 1447 AH, corresponding to March 18, 2026, the start of the second phase of maintenance and efficiency enhancement works for the King Fahd Road tunnel at the intersection with King Abdulaziz Road (the Port) in Dammam, along with a partial closure of the tunnel towards the Khobar Governorate.

This step is part of the municipality's ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure and enhance traffic safety on vital roads in urban areas.

The General Director of the General Administration of Media and spokesperson for the Eastern Province Municipality, Faisal bin Saeed Al-Zahrani, clarified that the maintenance works include the rainwater drainage system, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of water drainage during rainy conditions, reflecting a direct positive impact on the safety of road users and the smooth flow of traffic.

The aim of these works is to develop the vital road network in Dammam, improve infrastructure, and enhance traffic safety measures to achieve the highest standards of quality and safety, ensuring smooth traffic flow for all road users.

Al-Zahrani indicated that the implementation requires a partial closure of King Fahd Road towards the Khobar Governorate, while allowing partial passage of vehicles during the work period to ensure the continuity of traffic flow and enable field teams to carry out the works efficiently.

He urged vehicle drivers to use alternative routes during peak times, plan their trips in advance, and adhere to traffic safety guidelines and signage at the work site, contributing to their safety and facilitating the completion of maintenance works on time.

These works are part of the Eastern Province Municipality's plans aimed at developing the road network, improving infrastructure, and enhancing traffic safety measures, reflecting the municipality's commitment to achieving a safe and integrated traffic environment for residents and visitors.