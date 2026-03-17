The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has announced the completion of its operational readiness to receive the night of the twenty-ninth of the blessed month of Ramadan, which witnesses the completion of the Holy Quran during the Taraweeh prayer, amidst a large influx of worshippers and pilgrims to the Sacred Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in a majestic spiritual atmosphere.

The Authority confirmed that the preparations are part of an integrated operational system aimed at enabling the guests of Allah to perform their worship with ease and tranquility by intensifying operational and field services within the two holy mosques and their courtyards, in line with the expected crowds on this blessed night.

The preparations included intensifying the care of carpets, cleaning, and continuously perfuming them, in addition to preparing additional prayer areas in the corridors and courtyards to accommodate the increasing numbers of worshippers and enhancing cleaning, sterilization, and disinfection efforts in various locations, as well as providing blessed Zamzam water at multiple points to serve the visitors.

The Authority also raised the level of readiness in the operational infrastructure systems, including electricity, power, air conditioning, lighting, and sound systems, in addition to ensuring the readiness of elevators, escalators, and safety and emergency systems to ensure the continuity of operational services efficiently during peak times.

In terms of crowd management, the Authority activated movement pathways within the two holy mosques and their courtyards to achieve smooth mobility and reduce congestion, alongside organizing the movement of electric carts and allocating pathways for them, in addition to utilizing interactive 3D maps that help visitors reach prayer areas and facilities easily, and activating the "Where Are We" card service via barcode to identify locations within the two holy mosques.

The Authority also supported its field teams with walking teams equipped with instant translation devices to serve visitors from various nationalities, alongside activating guest care centers that provide guidance and assistance to visitors and facilitate their access to their destinations within the two holy mosques.

The Authority clarified that it continues its efforts to enhance the experience of worshippers and those in seclusion by providing copies of the Quran and Braille Qurans, activating the digital prayer guide, in addition to supporting I'tikaf services and medical and awareness care, contributing to creating an organized spiritual environment within the precincts of the two holy mosques during the night of the Quran completion in the Taraweeh prayer.