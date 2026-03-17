أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي اكتمال جاهزيتها التشغيلية لاستقبال ليلة التاسع والعشرين من شهر رمضان المبارك التي تشهد ختم القرآن الكريم في صلاة التراويح وسط توافد أعداد كبيرة من المصلين والمعتمرين إلى المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي في أجواء إيمانية مهيبة.
وأكدت الهيئة أن الاستعدادات تأتي ضمن منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة تهدف إلى تمكين ضيوف الرحمن من أداء عباداتهم بيسر وطمأنينة من خلال تكثيف الخدمات التشغيلية والميدانية داخل الحرمين الشريفين وساحاتهما بما يتناسب مع الكثافات المتوقعة في هذه الليلة المباركة.
وشملت الاستعدادات تكثيف أعمال العناية بالسجاد وتنظيفه وتعطيره بشكل مستمر إلى جانب تهيئة المصليات الإضافية في الأروقة والساحات لاستيعاب الأعداد المتزايدة من المصلين وتعزيز أعمال النظافة والتطهير والتعقيم في مختلف المواقع إضافة إلى توفير مياه زمزم المباركة في نقاط متعددة لخدمة القاصدين.
كما رفعت الهيئة مستوى الجاهزية في منظومات البنية التحتية التشغيلية بما يشمل أنظمة الكهرباء والطاقة والتكييف والإنارة والمنظومة الصوتية إضافة إلى التأكد من جاهزية المصاعد والسلالم الكهربائية وأنظمة السلامة والطوارئ لضمان استمرارية الخدمات التشغيلية بكفاءة عالية خلال أوقات الذروة.
وفي جانب إدارة الحشود، فعّلت الهيئة مسارات الحركة داخل الحرمين الشريفين وساحاتهما بما يحقق انسيابية التنقل ويحد من التكدسات إلى جانب تنظيم حركة العربات الكهربائية وتخصيص مسارات لها، إضافة إلى الاستفادة من الخرائط التفاعلية ثلاثية الأبعاد (3D) التي تساعد القاصدين على الوصول إلى المصليات والمرافق بسهولة، وتفعيل خدمة بطاقات «أين نحن» عبر الباركود لتحديد المواقع داخل الحرمين الشريفين.
كما دعمت الهيئة فرقها الميدانية بفرق راجلة مزودة بأجهزة الترجمة الفورية لخدمة الزوار من مختلف الجنسيات، إلى جانب تفعيل مراكز العناية بالضيوف التي تقدم الإرشاد والمساندة للقاصدين وتسهّل وصولهم إلى وجهاتهم داخل الحرمين الشريفين.
وأوضحت الهيئة أنها تواصل جهودها لتعزيز تجربة المصلين والمعتكفين من خلال توفير المصاحف ومصاحف برايل وتفعيل دليل المصلي الرقمي، إضافة إلى دعم خدمات الاعتكاف والرعاية الطبية والتوعوية بما يسهم في تهيئة بيئة إيمانية منظمة داخل رحاب الحرمين الشريفين خلال ليلة ختم القرآن في صلاة التراويح.
The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has announced the completion of its operational readiness to receive the night of the twenty-ninth of the blessed month of Ramadan, which witnesses the completion of the Holy Quran during the Taraweeh prayer, amidst a large influx of worshippers and pilgrims to the Sacred Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in a majestic spiritual atmosphere.
The Authority confirmed that the preparations are part of an integrated operational system aimed at enabling the guests of Allah to perform their worship with ease and tranquility by intensifying operational and field services within the two holy mosques and their courtyards, in line with the expected crowds on this blessed night.
The preparations included intensifying the care of carpets, cleaning, and continuously perfuming them, in addition to preparing additional prayer areas in the corridors and courtyards to accommodate the increasing numbers of worshippers and enhancing cleaning, sterilization, and disinfection efforts in various locations, as well as providing blessed Zamzam water at multiple points to serve the visitors.
The Authority also raised the level of readiness in the operational infrastructure systems, including electricity, power, air conditioning, lighting, and sound systems, in addition to ensuring the readiness of elevators, escalators, and safety and emergency systems to ensure the continuity of operational services efficiently during peak times.
In terms of crowd management, the Authority activated movement pathways within the two holy mosques and their courtyards to achieve smooth mobility and reduce congestion, alongside organizing the movement of electric carts and allocating pathways for them, in addition to utilizing interactive 3D maps that help visitors reach prayer areas and facilities easily, and activating the "Where Are We" card service via barcode to identify locations within the two holy mosques.
The Authority also supported its field teams with walking teams equipped with instant translation devices to serve visitors from various nationalities, alongside activating guest care centers that provide guidance and assistance to visitors and facilitate their access to their destinations within the two holy mosques.
The Authority clarified that it continues its efforts to enhance the experience of worshippers and those in seclusion by providing copies of the Quran and Braille Qurans, activating the digital prayer guide, in addition to supporting I'tikaf services and medical and awareness care, contributing to creating an organized spiritual environment within the precincts of the two holy mosques during the night of the Quran completion in the Taraweeh prayer.