"Okaz" has reviewed the foundational system of the Riyadh University of Arts (an independent non-profit educational institution), which consists of 12 articles that include the foundational system, its policies, and its resources.

The most prominent articles of the university's foundational system stipulate that it enjoys - based on the system - legal personality and independent financial liability as it is a special non-profit educational institution.

The system includes provisions that enable the university to offer rewards or incentives to students who enroll.

The university's objectives include qualifying human resources in cultural sectors and contributing to the development of cultural sectors, and it has all the necessary powers to achieve its goals.

Freedoms and Rights

The Ministry of Culture supervises the university's activities, and the main headquarters of the university is located in Riyadh. It has the authority to establish branches, colleges, institutes, academies, departments, research centers, programs, and centers for intellectual creativity inside and outside the Kingdom, as needed.

The university enjoys full eligibility and freedom to take all necessary measures to achieve its goals and manage its affairs, branches, colleges, institutes, academies, centers, departments, programs, incubators, and all its facilities; in accordance with the provisions of the system and regulations.

Members of the faculty at the university enjoy academic and research freedoms and rights related to scientific research, its development, knowledge dissemination, and the creation of a suitable research and educational environment. They are committed to using these freedoms and rights to enhance the knowledge of students in their fields of specialization, improve their scientific competencies and skills, and work on developing and deepening knowledge, in accordance with what is approved by the university's Board of Trustees in this regard, which includes the Ministers of Education, Culture, Human Resources and Social Development, the Deputy Minister of Culture, the President of the University, and a representative from the Ministry of Culture.

State Policies

The university and its faculty members are not subject to any of the regulations, rules, or instructions that apply to other universities and faculty members within the Kingdom; while adhering to the state’s policies and directions.

The university grants its degrees in higher education at various levels, technical and vocational education certificates, continuing education programs, distance learning, blended learning, fellowship programs, post-doctoral programs, apprenticeship programs, and others, and it grants honorary degrees; in accordance with what is approved by the university's Board of Trustees.

The university's system stipulates that it may charge fees for the programs it offers in academic, training, and qualification fields, or other programs, and collect financial compensation for the research it conducts, or for the services or consultations it provides to entities inside and outside the Kingdom.