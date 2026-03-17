اطلعت «عكاظ» على النظام الأساسي لجامعة الرياض للفنون (مؤسسة تعليمية مستقلة غير هادفة للربح)، المكون من 12 مادة تتضمن النظام الأساسي وسياساتها ومواردها.
ونصت أبرز مواد النظام الأساسي للجامعة على تمتعها - بناءً على النظام - بالشخصية الاعتبارية والذمة المالية المستقلة باعتبارها مؤسسة تعليمية ذات طبيعة خاصة وغير هادفة للربح.
وتضمن النظام وضع قواعد تمكن الجامعة من تقديم مكافآت أو حوافز لمن يلتحق بها من الطلاب والطالبات.
وتتضمن أهداف الجامعة تأهيل الكوادر البشرية في القطاعات الثقافية والإسهام في تطوير القطاعات الثقافية، ولها في سبيل تحقيق أهدافها جميع الصلاحيات اللازمة التي تمكنها من ذلك.
حريات وحقوق
وتتولى وزارة الثقافة الإشراف على أعمال الجامعة، ويكون مقر الجامعة الرئيس في مدينة الرياض، ولها إنشاء فروع وكليات ومعاهد وأكاديميات وأقسام ومراكز أبحاث وبرامج ومراكز الإبداع الفكري داخل المملكة وخارجها، بحسب الحاجة.
وتتمتع الجامعة بالأهلية والحرية الكاملة في اتخاذ جميع ما يلزم لتحقيق أهدافها وإدارة شؤونها وفروعها وكلياتها ومعاهدها وأكاديمياتها ومراكزها وأقسامها وبرامجها وحاضناتها ومرافقها كافة؛ وفقاً لأحكام النظام واللوائح.
ويتمتع أعضاء هيئة التدريس في الجامعة، بالحريات والحقوق الأكاديمية والبحثية المتصلة بالبحث العلمي وتطويره ونشر المعرفة وإيجاد البيئة البحثية والتعليمية الملائمة، ويلتزمون باستخدام هذه الحريات والحقوق لتنمية معارف الطلاب والطالبات في مجالات تخصصاتهم، وتحسين كفاياتهم العلمية ومهاراتهم، والعمل على تطوير المعرفة وتعميقها، وفقاً لما يقره مجلس أمناء الجامعة في هذا الشأن، الذي يضم في عضويته وزراء التعليم، والثقافة، والموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، ونائب وزير الثقافة، ورئيس الجامعة، وممثلاً من وزارة الثقافة.
سياسات الدولة
ولا تخضع الجامعة ولا أعضاء هيئات التدريس فيها لأي من الأنظمة أو اللوائح أو التعليمات التي تسري على الجامعات وهيئات التدريس الأخرى داخل المملكة؛ وذلك مع التقيد بسياسات الدولة وتوجهاتها.
وتمنح الجامعة شهادتها في مستويات التعليم العالي بمختلف درجاتها، وشهادات التعليم التقني والمهني، وبرامج التعليم المستمر، والتعليم عن بعد، والتعليم المدمج، وبرامج الزمالة وما بعد الدكتوراه، وبرامج التلمذة وغيرها، وتمنح الشهادات الفخرية؛ وذلك وفقاً لما يقره مجلس أمناء الجامعة.
ونص نظام الجامعة على أن تتقاضى رسوماً مقابل ما تقدمه من برامج دراسية وتدريبية وتأهيلية وما في حكمها، أو غيرها من برامج، وتحصيل مقابل مالي لما تجريه من بحوث، أو ما تقدمه من خدمات أو استشارات الجهات داخل المملكة وخارجها.
"Okaz" has reviewed the foundational system of the Riyadh University of Arts (an independent non-profit educational institution), which consists of 12 articles that include the foundational system, its policies, and its resources.
The most prominent articles of the university's foundational system stipulate that it enjoys - based on the system - legal personality and independent financial liability as it is a special non-profit educational institution.
The system includes provisions that enable the university to offer rewards or incentives to students who enroll.
The university's objectives include qualifying human resources in cultural sectors and contributing to the development of cultural sectors, and it has all the necessary powers to achieve its goals.
Freedoms and Rights
The Ministry of Culture supervises the university's activities, and the main headquarters of the university is located in Riyadh. It has the authority to establish branches, colleges, institutes, academies, departments, research centers, programs, and centers for intellectual creativity inside and outside the Kingdom, as needed.
The university enjoys full eligibility and freedom to take all necessary measures to achieve its goals and manage its affairs, branches, colleges, institutes, academies, centers, departments, programs, incubators, and all its facilities; in accordance with the provisions of the system and regulations.
Members of the faculty at the university enjoy academic and research freedoms and rights related to scientific research, its development, knowledge dissemination, and the creation of a suitable research and educational environment. They are committed to using these freedoms and rights to enhance the knowledge of students in their fields of specialization, improve their scientific competencies and skills, and work on developing and deepening knowledge, in accordance with what is approved by the university's Board of Trustees in this regard, which includes the Ministers of Education, Culture, Human Resources and Social Development, the Deputy Minister of Culture, the President of the University, and a representative from the Ministry of Culture.
State Policies
The university and its faculty members are not subject to any of the regulations, rules, or instructions that apply to other universities and faculty members within the Kingdom; while adhering to the state’s policies and directions.
The university grants its degrees in higher education at various levels, technical and vocational education certificates, continuing education programs, distance learning, blended learning, fellowship programs, post-doctoral programs, apprenticeship programs, and others, and it grants honorary degrees; in accordance with what is approved by the university's Board of Trustees.
The university's system stipulates that it may charge fees for the programs it offers in academic, training, and qualification fields, or other programs, and collect financial compensation for the research it conducts, or for the services or consultations it provides to entities inside and outside the Kingdom.