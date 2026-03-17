اطلعت «عكاظ» على النظام الأساسي لجامعة الرياض للفنون (مؤسسة تعليمية مستقلة غير هادفة للربح)، المكون من 12 مادة تتضمن النظام الأساسي وسياساتها ومواردها.

ونصت أبرز مواد النظام الأساسي للجامعة على تمتعها - بناءً على النظام - بالشخصية الاعتبارية والذمة المالية المستقلة باعتبارها مؤسسة تعليمية ذات طبيعة خاصة وغير هادفة للربح.

وتضمن النظام وضع قواعد تمكن الجامعة من تقديم مكافآت أو حوافز لمن يلتحق بها من الطلاب والطالبات.

وتتضمن أهداف الجامعة تأهيل الكوادر البشرية في القطاعات الثقافية والإسهام في تطوير القطاعات الثقافية، ولها في سبيل تحقيق أهدافها جميع الصلاحيات اللازمة التي تمكنها من ذلك.

حريات وحقوق

وتتولى وزارة الثقافة الإشراف على أعمال الجامعة، ويكون مقر الجامعة الرئيس في مدينة الرياض، ولها إنشاء فروع وكليات ومعاهد وأكاديميات وأقسام ومراكز أبحاث وبرامج ومراكز الإبداع الفكري داخل المملكة وخارجها، بحسب الحاجة.

وتتمتع الجامعة بالأهلية والحرية الكاملة في اتخاذ جميع ما يلزم لتحقيق أهدافها وإدارة شؤونها وفروعها وكلياتها ومعاهدها وأكاديمياتها ومراكزها وأقسامها وبرامجها وحاضناتها ومرافقها كافة؛ وفقاً لأحكام النظام واللوائح.

ويتمتع أعضاء هيئة التدريس في الجامعة، بالحريات والحقوق الأكاديمية والبحثية المتصلة بالبحث العلمي وتطويره ونشر المعرفة وإيجاد البيئة البحثية والتعليمية الملائمة، ويلتزمون باستخدام هذه الحريات والحقوق لتنمية معارف الطلاب والطالبات في مجالات تخصصاتهم، وتحسين كفاياتهم العلمية ومهاراتهم، والعمل على تطوير المعرفة وتعميقها، وفقاً لما يقره مجلس أمناء الجامعة في هذا الشأن، الذي يضم في عضويته وزراء التعليم، والثقافة، والموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، ونائب وزير الثقافة، ورئيس الجامعة، وممثلاً من وزارة الثقافة.

سياسات الدولة

ولا تخضع الجامعة ولا أعضاء هيئات التدريس فيها لأي من الأنظمة أو اللوائح أو التعليمات التي تسري على الجامعات وهيئات التدريس الأخرى داخل المملكة؛ وذلك مع التقيد بسياسات الدولة وتوجهاتها.

وتمنح الجامعة شهادتها في مستويات التعليم العالي بمختلف درجاتها، وشهادات التعليم التقني والمهني، وبرامج التعليم المستمر، والتعليم عن بعد، والتعليم المدمج، وبرامج الزمالة وما بعد الدكتوراه، وبرامج التلمذة وغيرها، وتمنح الشهادات الفخرية؛ وذلك وفقاً لما يقره مجلس أمناء الجامعة.

ونص نظام الجامعة على أن تتقاضى رسوماً مقابل ما تقدمه من برامج دراسية وتدريبية وتأهيلية وما في حكمها، أو غيرها من برامج، وتحصيل مقابل مالي لما تجريه من بحوث، أو ما تقدمه من خدمات أو استشارات الجهات داخل المملكة وخارجها.