من 19 رمضان حتى 25 من الشهر ذاته، رصدت هيئة النقل 22.678 مخالفة، وحجزت 1.296 مركبة لتجاوزات تتعلق بالحالة الفنية للمركبات، وممارسة نشاط نقل الركاب غير النظامي «الكدادة». ومن المخالفات أيضاً عدم تقيد السائقين بالزي المعتمد وتشغيلهم دون بطاقة تشغيل، وعدم استيفاء المركبات متطلبات السلامة، إلى جانب عدم التزام سائقي مركبات الأجرة بتشغيل عداد الأجرة، وقيام الأفراد بالأعمال التحضيرية لنقل الركاب على سياراتهم الخاصة. وطبقاً لتقرير الهيئة، رُصدت في مكة المكرمة 13.787 مخالفة مع حجز 865 مركبة مخالفة.
وتوزعت الفرق الرقابية في عددٍ من مواقع منطقة مكة المكرمة، أبرزها مناطق الشميسي النموذجي والقديم، والنوارية، والكعكية، إضافة إلى محطات عدة، منها محطة قطار الحرمين، ومحطات النقل المجاورة للمسجد الحرام، ومطار الملك عبدالعزيز، ومطار الطائف، وغيرها؛ للتأكد من الالتزام بمعايير السلامة في أنشطة النقل.
أما في منطقة المدينة المنورة، فتم رصد 4.263 مخالفة، وجرى حجز 400 مركبة مخالفة، وتمركزت فرق الرقابة في عدد من المواقع، منها المنطقة المركزية، ومحطة الحافلات، ومسجد الميقات وقباء، ومحطة قطار الحرمين، ومطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ومطار ينبع.
From the 19th of Ramadan to the 25th of the same month, the Transport Authority recorded 22,678 violations and seized 1,296 vehicles for infractions related to the technical condition of the vehicles and the practice of illegal passenger transport activities known as "Kaddadah". Other violations included drivers not adhering to the approved uniform, operating without a work permit, vehicles not meeting safety requirements, as well as taxi drivers failing to operate the fare meter, and individuals preparing to transport passengers in their private cars. According to the Authority's report, 13,787 violations were recorded in Mecca, with 865 violating vehicles seized.
The monitoring teams were distributed across several locations in the Mecca region, notably in the Al-Shumaisi Model and Old areas, Al-Nawariah, and Al-Kakiah, in addition to several stations, including the Haramain Train Station, transportation stations adjacent to the Grand Mosque, King Abdulaziz Airport, Taif Airport, and others; to ensure compliance with safety standards in transportation activities.
In the Medina region, 4,263 violations were recorded, and 400 violating vehicles were seized. Monitoring teams were concentrated in several locations, including the central area, the bus station, the Miqat Mosque and Quba, the Haramain Train Station, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport, and Yanbu Airport.