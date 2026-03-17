من 19 رمضان حتى 25 من الشهر ذاته، رصدت هيئة النقل 22.678 مخالفة، وحجزت 1.296 مركبة لتجاوزات تتعلق بالحالة الفنية للمركبات، وممارسة نشاط نقل الركاب غير النظامي «الكدادة». ومن المخالفات أيضاً عدم تقيد السائقين بالزي المعتمد وتشغيلهم دون بطاقة تشغيل، وعدم استيفاء المركبات متطلبات السلامة، إلى جانب عدم التزام سائقي مركبات الأجرة بتشغيل عداد الأجرة، وقيام الأفراد بالأعمال التحضيرية لنقل الركاب على سياراتهم الخاصة. وطبقاً لتقرير الهيئة، رُصدت في مكة المكرمة 13.787 مخالفة مع حجز 865 مركبة مخالفة.

وتوزعت الفرق الرقابية في عددٍ من مواقع منطقة مكة المكرمة، أبرزها مناطق الشميسي النموذجي والقديم، والنوارية، والكعكية، إضافة إلى محطات عدة، منها محطة قطار الحرمين، ومحطات النقل المجاورة للمسجد الحرام، ومطار الملك عبدالعزيز، ومطار الطائف، وغيرها؛ للتأكد من الالتزام بمعايير السلامة في أنشطة النقل.

أما في منطقة المدينة المنورة، فتم رصد 4.263 مخالفة، وجرى حجز 400 مركبة مخالفة، وتمركزت فرق الرقابة في عدد من المواقع، منها المنطقة المركزية، ومحطة الحافلات، ومسجد الميقات وقباء، ومحطة قطار الحرمين، ومطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ومطار ينبع.