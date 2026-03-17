From the 19th of Ramadan to the 25th of the same month, the Transport Authority recorded 22,678 violations and seized 1,296 vehicles for infractions related to the technical condition of the vehicles and the practice of illegal passenger transport activities known as "Kaddadah". Other violations included drivers not adhering to the approved uniform, operating without a work permit, vehicles not meeting safety requirements, as well as taxi drivers failing to operate the fare meter, and individuals preparing to transport passengers in their private cars. According to the Authority's report, 13,787 violations were recorded in Mecca, with 865 violating vehicles seized.

The monitoring teams were distributed across several locations in the Mecca region, notably in the Al-Shumaisi Model and Old areas, Al-Nawariah, and Al-Kakiah, in addition to several stations, including the Haramain Train Station, transportation stations adjacent to the Grand Mosque, King Abdulaziz Airport, Taif Airport, and others; to ensure compliance with safety standards in transportation activities.

In the Medina region, 4,263 violations were recorded, and 400 violating vehicles were seized. Monitoring teams were concentrated in several locations, including the central area, the bus station, the Miqat Mosque and Quba, the Haramain Train Station, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport, and Yanbu Airport.