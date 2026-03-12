استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، (الثلاثاء)، في ديوان الوزارة، بالرياض، وزير خارجية جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية الدكتور يوهان فاديفول. وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض علاقات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية وتداعياتها الأمنية.

وأعرب الوزير الألماني، عن إدانة بلاده للاعتداءات الغاشمة التي تشنّها إيران، مؤكدًا تضامن ألمانيا الكامل مع المملكة، وضرورة تضافر الجهود الإقليمية والدولية لدفع المنطقة نحو الاستقرار والسلام.

وفي سياق متصل، أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، اتصالًا هاتفيًا بوزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو، جرى خلاله بحث استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية على المملكة ودول المنطقة، وتبادل وجهات النظر حول الجهود المبذولة للحفاظ على أمن المملكة وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين.

كما عبّر وزير الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة بقرار الولايات المتحدة تصنيف فرع جماعة الإخوان المسلمين في السودان منظمة إرهابية، مؤكدًا دعم المملكة لكل ما من شأنه تعزيز استقرار المنطقة وازدهارها.