The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received on (Tuesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Dr. Johan Wadephol. During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the regional situation and their security implications.

The German minister expressed his country's condemnation of the brutal attacks carried out by Iran, affirming Germany's full solidarity with the Kingdom and the necessity of regional and international efforts to push the region towards stability and peace.

In a related context, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they discussed the ongoing Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the countries in the region, and exchanged views on the efforts being made to maintain the security of the Kingdom and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The Foreign Minister also expressed the Kingdom's welcome to the U.S. decision to classify the branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as a terrorist organization, affirming the Kingdom's support for anything that would enhance the stability and prosperity of the region.