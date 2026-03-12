في شهر رمضان تتجدد في المجتمعات الإسلامية مظاهر الروحانية والتكافل والتراحم، وتتجلى القيم الإنسانية المشتركة، التي تعزز التقارب بين الشعوب والثقافات.

وفي سريلانكا، يحضر الشهر الفضيل بخصوصية اجتماعية وثقافية، في مجتمع متعدد الأديان والأعراق، اذ تعكس الممارسات الرمضانية للمسلمين نموذجاً للتعايش والتسامح والانسجام المجتمعي. وتفتح «عكاظ» نافذة حوارية إنسانية مع سفير جمهورية سريلانكا لدى المملكة عمر لبي أمير أجود، للحديث عن ملامح رمضان في بلاده، والعادات المرتبطة به، والذكريات الشخصية التي يحملها، ودور الشهر الكريم في تعزيز قيم التفاهم بين مكونات المجتمع، إلى جانب تجربته في عيش أجواء رمضان خارج الوطن.

طبق الكانجي

• كيف تصفون ملامح شهر رمضان في سريلانكا، وما أبرز العادات التي تميّز المجتمع المسلم هناك؟

•• يحمل رمضان في سريلانكا طابعاً مميزاً يجمع بين الروحانية العميقة والدفء الاجتماعي. وتمثل المساجد محور الحياة الرمضانية، فهي لا تقتصر على أداء الصلوات، بل تتحول إلى مراكز للتواصل والتكافل، حيث يُعدّ يومياً طبق «الكانجي» والتمر والمأكولات الخفيفة، ويوزَّع على سكان الأحياء قبل الإفطار، في مشهد يعكس التعاون المجتمعي والقيم الإنسانية المشتركة.

كما تتكثف خلال الشهر الأنشطة الدينية والتعليمية، مثل حلقات تعليم القرآن للشباب والأطفال، وموائد الإفطار الجماعي، وصلاة التراويح وقيام الليل، إلى جانب تبادل الزيارات العائلية وتوزيع الهدايا والمأكولات بين الأقارب والجيران، بما يعزز صلة الرحم وروح المحبة.

وبصورة عامة، يجسد رمضان في سريلانكا توازناً بين العبادة والعادات، والروحانية والاجتماعية، مع احتفاظه بخصوصية ثقافية تعكس قيم التعايش والتسامح في مجتمع متعدد الأديان.

التعايش والتسامح

• كيف يتفاعل المجتمع السريلانكي بمكوناته المختلفة مع أجواء رمضان، في ظل تنوعه الديني والعرقي؟

•• يتميز المجتمع السريلانكي بتنوعه الديني والثقافي، وهذا التنوع يمنح رمضان بُعداً مجتمعياً واسعاً.

فالمسلمون يمارسون شعائرهم ويعززون قيم التكافل من خلال الإفطار الجماعي وتوزيع الطعام وتعليم القرآن، في حين يُبدي المواطنون من الديانات الأخرى احتراماً وتقديراً لهذه الممارسات. كما تسهم المبادرات الخيرية الرمضانية في تعزيز روابط الجيرة والصداقة بين المسلمين وغير المسلمين، ويشارك بعضهم في أعمال الخير ودعم الأسر المحتاجة، لذلك لا يُعد رمضان مناسبة دينية للمسلمين فحسب، بل مناسبة مجتمعية تعزز التعايش وتكرس التسامح، وتبرز هوية وطنية متجانسة في ظل التنوع.

• ما الذكريات الأولى التي تستحضرونها من طفولتكم مع قدوم رمضان؟

•• تتجلى في ذاكرتي صور مليئة بالروحانية والدفء، أبرزها صوت الطبول التقليدية التي كان يقرعها شباب الأحياء قبل السحَر لتنبيه الناس، ورائحة «بخور الكانجي» المتصاعدة من المساجد، وتجمع الأهالي حول موائد الإفطار الجماعي قبل صلاة المغرب.

كما أتذكر ليالي رمضان التي تجمع بين حلقات تعليم القرآن والألعاب الشعبية للشباب، في مزيج جميل بين العبادة والترفيه. هذه المشاهد غرست فينا منذ الصغر قيم العطاء والتراحم والتعاون، وجعلت رمضان تجربة مجتمعية متكاملة لا تُنسى.

• كيف تعيشون أجواء رمضان وأنتم تؤدّون مهماتكم الدبلوماسية خارج الوطن؟

•• يحمل رمضان في الخارج طابعاً خاصاً يجمع بين الالتزامات الرسمية، والحرص على المحافظة على الطقوس الروحية، وفي البعثات الدبلوماسية نحرص على إقامة الصلوات وموائد الإفطار المشتركة، وتنظيم الأنشطة الدينية والثقافية لأبناء الجالية. وفي هذا الإطار، تنظم سفارة سريلانكا في المملكة مأدبة إفطار سنوية للجالية، يشارك فيها المسلمون وغير المسلمين، بما يجسد روح التعايش السريلانكي حتى خارج الوطن.

ومع ذلك، يبقى الحنين حاضراً، فأكثر ما أفتقده هو الأجواء الاجتماعية في سريلانكا، رائحة الكانجي، الطبول قبل السحَر، والألفة العميقة بين الجيران. وهي تفاصيل تمنح رمضان في الوطن خصوصية يصعب تعويضها.

جوز الهند والتمر

• ما أبرز الأطباق الرمضانية المرتبطة بالذاكرة السريلانكية؟

•• تُعد شوربة «الكانجي» الطبق الأبرز في الذاكرة الرمضانية، فهي تُعدّ في المساجد يومياً وتوزع على الصائمين قبل الإفطار، وكان انتظارها ورائحتها جزءاً أصيلاً من طفولتنا الرمضانية.

كما تحضر المأكولات الخفيفة والحلويات المصنوعة من جوز الهند والتمر، إضافة إلى السمبوسك، التي تتبادلها الأسر. ويحتل التمر السعودي مكانة خاصة في الإفطار السريلانكي، بوصفه رابطاً روحياً مع العالم الإسلامي.

هذه الأطعمة ليست مجرد مأكولات، بل جزء من تجربة رمضانية متكاملة تجمع العبادة والتكافل والفرح العائلي.

• هل تحرصون على برامج روحانية أو اجتماعية محددة خلال رمضان؟

•• على المستوى الشخصي، أحرص على الصلوات والتراويح وقراءة القرآن والذكر، ومتابعة حلقات التفسير والتعليم الديني أما على مستوى الجالية، فننظم موائد إفطار جماعية، ونوزع الأطعمة التقليدية، ونقيم برامج توعوية حول قيم التسامح والتكافل، ونشجع الشباب على الأنشطة الثقافية والقرآنية، وهذه المبادرات تعزز الروابط الاجتماعية وتحافظ على التراث الرمضاني السريلانكي في الخارج، وتنقل قيمه للأجيال الجديدة.

• ما العادات التي ما زالت تحافظ على حضورها القوي بين المسلمين في سريلانكا؟

•• لا تزال العديد من العادات متجذرة، أبرزها؛ الإفطار الجماعي في المساجد، صلة الرحم وتبادل الزيارات، توزيع الملابس والهدايا، حلقات تعليم القرآن، الأنشطة الشعبية في ليالي رمضان، المساجد المفتوحة طوال اليوموالحرص على الصدقة في الشهر الكريم.

وهي عادات تعزز التماسك الاجتماعي، وتحافظ على الهوية الروحية والثقافية للمجتمع المسلم.

• كيف يسهم رمضان في تعزيز التعايش بين الأديان في سريلانكا؟

•• يمثل رمضان فرصة عملية لتعزيز التفاهم بين مختلف المكونات الدينية. فمظاهر التكافل، مثل موائد الإفطار والمساعدات الإنسانية، يشارك فيها الجميع أو يقدّرها الجميع، مما يعكس القيم الإنسانية المشتركة.

كما يسهم تبادل الزيارات والمأكولات الرمضانية بين العائلات، أحياناً مع غير المسلمين، في بناء جسور الاحترام والتقدير المتبادل، ويجعل من التعددية مصدر قوة للتماسك الاجتماعي في سريلانكا.

• ما الرسالة التي تودّون توجيهها لقراء «عكاظ»؟

•• رمضان نموذج عالمي للقيم الإنسانية؛ فهو صيام وموسم للتراحم والتواصل وتجديد الروابط.

وفي سريلانكا، كما في سائر المجتمعات الإسلامية، يجسد الشهر الكريم معاني التكافل والتسامح والتعايش.

ورسالتي أن نستلهم من رمضان روح العطاء وصفاء القلوب، وأن تمتد هذه القيم إلى سائر أيام العام، ليصبح التراحم منهج حياة يعزز الأخوة الإنسانية في عالمنا المعاصر.