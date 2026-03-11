وصلت إلى محافظة تعز أمس، أربع شاحنات إغاثية محمّلة بالمواد الغذائية، مقدّمة من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، وذلك ضمن المرحلة الثانية من مشروع التدخلات الغذائية الطارئة في اليمن. ويأتي هذا الدعم استمرارًا للجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها المملكة عبر المركز للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب اليمني وتعزيز أمنه الغذائي.

كما استقبلت محافظة عدن أمس الأول، 14 شاحنة إغاثية جديدة تحمل مساعدات غذائية، ضمن المرحلة ذاتها من المشروع، في إطار الدور الإغاثي المتواصل الذي يقدمه المركز للمناطق اليمنية الأكثر احتياجًا.

ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا للجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني.