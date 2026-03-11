Four relief trucks loaded with food supplies arrived in Taiz Governorate yesterday, provided by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, as part of the second phase of the emergency food interventions project in Yemen. This support continues the humanitarian efforts exerted by the Kingdom through the center to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and enhance their food security.

Additionally, the Governorate of Aden received 14 new relief trucks carrying food aid the day before yesterday, as part of the same phase of the project, within the ongoing relief role that the center provides to the most needy areas in Yemen.

This comes as an extension of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm.