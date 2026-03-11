انطلاقًا من دورها الرقابي والإشرافي، أطلقت وزارة الصحة، حملة رقابية جديدة تهدف إلى تعزيز سلامة الأم أثناء الولادة، وذلك من خلال متابعة أقسام الولادة في المنشآت الصحية والتأكد من التزامها بالاشتراطات والأنظمة المعتمدة في المملكة. وتأتي هذه الحملة لضمان جاهزية المنشآت الصحية للتعامل مع مختلف حالات الولادة، بما يسهم في حماية الأم والطفل ورفع جودة الرعاية الصحية المقدمة.

وأكدت وزارة الصحة، أن نظام المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة ولائحته التنفيذية يفرضان على المنشآت الصحية توفير غرفة عمليات قيصرية مجهزة تجهيزًا كاملًا وجاهزة للاستخدام الفوري، إضافة إلى توافر أدوية الطوارئ الخاصة بالولادة، وجاهزية الطاقم الطبي للتعامل مع الحالات الحرجة. كما يشترط النظام وجود طبيب استشاري أو نائب أول، وتطبيق بروتوكولات معتمدة للتعامل مع نزيف ما بعد الولادة وتسمم الحمل، إلى جانب توثيق الموافقة المستنيرة للإجراءات غير الطارئة.

ودعت «الصحة» الجميع إلى الإبلاغ عن أي ملاحظات أو مخالفات، مؤكدة استمرار تنفيذ حملاتها الرقابية لضمان الامتثال للأنظمة الصحية، بما يعزز حماية الصحة العامة ويرفع جودة وسلامة الخدمات المقدمة.

وفي سياق متصل، كشفت تقارير القطاعات الصحية لعام 2024م، تسجيل 514,968 ولادة في المملكة، منها 304,796 ولادة طبيعية بنسبة 59%، مقابل 210,167 ولادة قيصرية بنسبة 41%.

كما أشارت تقارير هيئة الإحصاء حول نتائج إحصاءات تنمية الطفولة المبكرة ورفاهية الطفل لعام 2025م، إلى أن 82.4% من الأطفال في الفئة العمرية (24–59 شهرًا) يسيرون على المسار الصحيح في مجالات الصحة والتعلّم والرفاه النفسي والاجتماعي وفقًا لمؤشر تنمية الطفولة المبكرة (ECDI2030). وبلغت نسبة الإناث اللاتي يسرن على المسار الصحيح 83.2% مقارنة بـ 81.6% من الذكور. وأظهرت النتائج أيضًا أن 90% من الأطفال في الفئة العمرية (36–59 شهرًا) يعيشون في بيئة منزلية إيجابية ومحفزة للتعلّم، حيث بلغت النسبة لدى الإناث 90.1% مقابل 89.8% لدى الذكور.