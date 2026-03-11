Based on its supervisory and regulatory role, the Ministry of Health has launched a new regulatory campaign aimed at enhancing the safety of mothers during childbirth. This is achieved by monitoring delivery departments in health facilities and ensuring their compliance with the approved requirements and regulations in the Kingdom. This campaign aims to ensure that health facilities are prepared to handle various childbirth scenarios, contributing to the protection of both mother and child and improving the quality of healthcare provided.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the private health institutions system and its executive regulations require health facilities to provide a fully equipped operating room for cesarean sections, ready for immediate use, in addition to the availability of emergency medications related to childbirth and the readiness of the medical staff to handle critical cases. The regulations also stipulate the presence of a consultant physician or a first deputy, and the application of approved protocols for managing postpartum hemorrhage and preeclampsia, along with documenting informed consent for non-emergency procedures.

The Ministry called on everyone to report any observations or violations, emphasizing the continuation of its regulatory campaigns to ensure compliance with health regulations, which enhances public health protection and improves the quality and safety of the services provided.

In a related context, reports from health sectors for the year 2024 revealed that there were 514,968 births in the Kingdom, including 304,796 natural births, accounting for 59%, compared to 210,167 cesarean births, which represent 41%.

Reports from the Statistics Authority regarding the results of early childhood development and child well-being statistics for the year 2025 indicated that 82.4% of children in the age group (24–59 months) are on the right track in areas of health, learning, and psychological and social well-being according to the Early Childhood Development Index (ECDI2030). The percentage of females on the right track was 83.2% compared to 81.6% of males. The results also showed that 90% of children in the age group (36–59 months) live in a positive and stimulating home environment for learning, with the percentage for females at 90.1% compared to 89.8% for males.