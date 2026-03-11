استثنت وزارة الحج والعمرة 9 ساعات في أيام وليالي شهر رمضان من أداء مناسك العمرة فيها بسبب الكثافة البشرية في الساعات المحددة، وحثت قاصدي المسجد الحرام الراغبين في أداء العمرة خلال رمضان على اختيار أوقات بديلة للساعات التسع. وبيّنت الوزارة أن الفترة من الرابعة مساء وحتى العاشرة ليلاً، والفترة من الخامسة فجراً وحتى الثامنة صباحاً تشهد كثافة عالية، بناءً على مؤشرات الكثافة خلال الأسبوعين الأولين من رمضان. وزادت وزارة الحج أن الفترة من الـ11 مساء وحتى الرابعة صباحاً تشهد كثافة متوسطة، بينما تشهد الفترة من الثامنة صباحاً وحتى الثالثة عصراً كثافة خفيفة.

وتعمل الأجهزة الأمنية على تكثيف جاهزيتها لما تبقى أيام رمضان لمواجهة الزيادة المرتقبة للمعتمرين والمصلين في المسجد الحرام، وتعتمد على محاور عدة تتضمن؛ الجانب الأمني، وإدارة وتنظيم الحشود، وإدارة الحركة المرورية، وتقديم الخدمات الإنسانية، ودعم وتمكين الجهات الخدمية المشاركة، وتطويع الأجهزة الأمنية التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي في إدارة الحشود، ومعرفة أعداد الموجودين في صحن الطواف، وعدد القادمين من خارج المسجد الحرام، وكذلك تسهيل الوصول إلى المنطقة المركزية، وتخفيف ازدحام الحركة المرورية للحافلات المخصصة لنقل الزوّار من وإلى الحرم المكي.