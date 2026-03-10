The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the air defense forces managed to intercept and destroy a drone east of the Al-Jawf region. An additional similar incident was also addressed in the same area, where another drone was intercepted and destroyed. In a related context, the ministry announced that the air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones in the Empty Quarter that were heading towards the Shaybah field, including the interception and destruction of two drones in separate incidents, and the interception and destruction of four additional drones in the Empty Quarter, as well as the interception and destruction of two other drones in the same direction. The Ministry of Defense confirmed that it continues to take all necessary measures to protect the security of the Kingdom and its resources, and to deal firmly with any threat targeting civilians and civilian objects.