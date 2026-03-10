صرّح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن قوات الدفاع الجوي تمكنت من اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة شرق منطقة الجوف. كما تم التعامل مع حادثة أخرى مماثلة في المنطقة نفسها، حيث جرى اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرة إضافية. وفي سياق متصل، أعلنت الوزارة أن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمرت عدة طائرات مسيّرة في الربع الخالي كانت متجهة نحو حقل شيبة، شملت اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرتين في حادثتين منفصلتين، واعتراض وتدمير أربع مسيّرات إضافية في الربع الخالي، واعتراض وتدمير مسيّرتين أخريين في الاتجاه ذاته. وأكدت وزارة الدفاع أنها مستمرة في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أمن المملكة ومقدراتها، والتعامل بحزم مع أي تهديد يستهدف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية.