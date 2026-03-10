صرّح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن قوات الدفاع الجوي تمكنت من اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة شرق منطقة الجوف. كما تم التعامل مع حادثة أخرى مماثلة في المنطقة نفسها، حيث جرى اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرة إضافية. وفي سياق متصل، أعلنت الوزارة أن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمرت عدة طائرات مسيّرة في الربع الخالي كانت متجهة نحو حقل شيبة، شملت اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرتين في حادثتين منفصلتين، واعتراض وتدمير أربع مسيّرات إضافية في الربع الخالي، واعتراض وتدمير مسيّرتين أخريين في الاتجاه ذاته. وأكدت وزارة الدفاع أنها مستمرة في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أمن المملكة ومقدراتها، والتعامل بحزم مع أي تهديد يستهدف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the air defense forces managed to intercept and destroy a drone east of the Al-Jawf region. An additional similar incident was also addressed in the same area, where another drone was intercepted and destroyed. In a related context, the ministry announced that the air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones in the Empty Quarter that were heading towards the Shaybah field, including the interception and destruction of two drones in separate incidents, and the interception and destruction of four additional drones in the Empty Quarter, as well as the interception and destruction of two other drones in the same direction. The Ministry of Defense confirmed that it continues to take all necessary measures to protect the security of the Kingdom and its resources, and to deal firmly with any threat targeting civilians and civilian objects.