أكدت وزارة الخارجية في بيان، أمس، تجديد إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية القاطعة الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة ضد المملكة ودول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وعددٍ من الدول العربية والإسلامية والصديقة، التي لا يمكن قبولها أو تبريرها بأي حال.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن المملكة تحتفظ بحقها الكامل في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات التي تكفل حماية أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين، وردع العدوان، معتبرة أن مهاجمة الأعيان المدنية والمطارات والمنشآت النفطية لا تدل إلا على الإصرار على تهديد الأمن والاستقرار والانتهاك السافر للمواثيق الدولية والقانون الدولي.
وفي ما يتعلق بدعوة رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية التي أوضح فيها أنه ليست لديهم خطط للاعتداء على دول الجوار، وأنه تم اتخاذ قرار بذلك من قبل مجلس القيادة، فإن المملكة تؤكد أن الجانب الإيراني لم يطبق تلك الدعوة على أرض الواقع، سواء خلال إلقاء الرئيس الإيراني كلمته أو بعدها، واستمر في اعتداءاته مستنداً لحجج واهية لا تستند لأي حقيقة، بما فيها مزاعم سبق أن أوضحت المملكة عدم صحتها وهي المتعلقة بانطلاق طائرات مقاتلة وطائرات تزود بالوقود من المملكة للمشاركة بالحرب، بينما الواقع أن تلك الطائرات تقوم بدوريات جوية لمراقبة وحماية أجواء المملكة ودول مجلس التعاون من الصواريخ والمسيّرات الإيرانية.
واختتمت الوزارة بيانها بالتأكيد على أن الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتواصلة تعني مزيداً من التصعيد، وسيكون لذلك أثر بالغ على العلاقات حالياً ومستقبلاً، مشيرة على أن ما تقوم به إيران حالياً لا يغلب الحكمة والمصلحة في تجنّب توسيع دائرة التصعيد التي ستكون هي الخاسر الأكبر فيه.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement yesterday the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's firm condemnation of the Iranian attacks against the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as several Arab, Islamic, and friendly nations, which cannot be accepted or justified in any way.
The ministry clarified that the Kingdom retains its full right to take all measures that ensure the protection of its security, sovereignty, and the safety of citizens and residents, and to deter aggression, considering that attacking civilian objects, airports, and oil facilities only indicates a determination to threaten security and stability and a blatant violation of international charters and international law.
Regarding the statement by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in which he clarified that they have no plans to attack neighboring countries, and that a decision was made in this regard by the Leadership Council, the Kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not implemented that statement in reality, either during the Iranian president's speech or afterward, and continued its attacks based on flimsy arguments that have no basis in fact, including claims that the Kingdom has previously clarified as false, related to the launch of fighter jets and refueling aircraft from the Kingdom to participate in the war, while the reality is that those aircraft are conducting air patrols to monitor and protect the airspace of the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries from Iranian missiles and drones.
The ministry concluded its statement by emphasizing that the ongoing Iranian attacks mean further escalation, which will have a significant impact on relations both currently and in the future, noting that what Iran is currently doing does not prioritize wisdom and the interest in avoiding the expansion of the escalation circle, in which it will be the biggest loser.