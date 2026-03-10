أكدت وزارة الخارجية في بيان، أمس، تجديد إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية القاطعة الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة ضد المملكة ودول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وعددٍ من الدول العربية والإسلامية والصديقة، التي لا يمكن قبولها أو تبريرها بأي حال.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن المملكة تحتفظ بحقها الكامل في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات التي تكفل حماية أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين، وردع العدوان، معتبرة أن مهاجمة الأعيان المدنية والمطارات والمنشآت النفطية لا تدل إلا على الإصرار على تهديد الأمن والاستقرار والانتهاك السافر للمواثيق الدولية والقانون الدولي.

وفي ما يتعلق بدعوة رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية التي أوضح فيها أنه ليست لديهم خطط للاعتداء على دول الجوار، وأنه تم اتخاذ قرار بذلك من قبل مجلس القيادة، فإن المملكة تؤكد أن الجانب الإيراني لم يطبق تلك الدعوة على أرض الواقع، سواء خلال إلقاء الرئيس الإيراني كلمته أو بعدها، واستمر في اعتداءاته مستنداً لحجج واهية لا تستند لأي حقيقة، بما فيها مزاعم سبق أن أوضحت المملكة عدم صحتها وهي المتعلقة بانطلاق طائرات مقاتلة وطائرات تزود بالوقود من المملكة للمشاركة بالحرب، بينما الواقع أن تلك الطائرات تقوم بدوريات جوية لمراقبة وحماية أجواء المملكة ودول مجلس التعاون من الصواريخ والمسيّرات الإيرانية.

واختتمت الوزارة بيانها بالتأكيد على أن الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتواصلة تعني مزيداً من التصعيد، وسيكون لذلك أثر بالغ على العلاقات حالياً ومستقبلاً، مشيرة على أن ما تقوم به إيران حالياً لا يغلب الحكمة والمصلحة في تجنّب توسيع دائرة التصعيد التي ستكون هي الخاسر الأكبر فيه.