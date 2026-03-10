أعربت رابطة العالم الإسلامي عن إدانتها الشديدة للاعتداء الإيراني الآثم الذي استهدف موقعاً سكنياً في محافظة الخرج، مؤكدة أن هذا الهجوم يأتي امتداداً لسلسلة من الاعتداءات الإجرامية التي طالت المملكة العربية السعودية وعدداً من الدول.

وفي بيان صادر عن الأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، استنكاره لهذه الاعتداءات التي وصفها بأنها انتهاك صارخ للقيم الدينية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، ولا سيما في ظل الموقف الواضح للمملكة من الحرب، وما تبذله من جهود مخلصة ومساعٍ حكيمة لاحتوائها.

وأكد الشيخ العيسى، باسم مجامع الرابطة وهيئاتها ومجالسها العالمية، وباسم الشعوب الإسلامية المنضوية تحت مظلتها، التضامن الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لحماية أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يحفظ المملكة قيادةً وأرضاً وشعباً من كل سوء.

كما قدّم خالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي المتوفين وللمملكة عامة، متمنياً الشفاء العاجل للمصابين.