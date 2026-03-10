أعربت رابطة العالم الإسلامي عن إدانتها الشديدة للاعتداء الإيراني الآثم الذي استهدف موقعاً سكنياً في محافظة الخرج، مؤكدة أن هذا الهجوم يأتي امتداداً لسلسلة من الاعتداءات الإجرامية التي طالت المملكة العربية السعودية وعدداً من الدول.
وفي بيان صادر عن الأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، استنكاره لهذه الاعتداءات التي وصفها بأنها انتهاك صارخ للقيم الدينية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، ولا سيما في ظل الموقف الواضح للمملكة من الحرب، وما تبذله من جهود مخلصة ومساعٍ حكيمة لاحتوائها.
وأكد الشيخ العيسى، باسم مجامع الرابطة وهيئاتها ومجالسها العالمية، وباسم الشعوب الإسلامية المنضوية تحت مظلتها، التضامن الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لحماية أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يحفظ المملكة قيادةً وأرضاً وشعباً من كل سوء.
كما قدّم خالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي المتوفين وللمملكة عامة، متمنياً الشفاء العاجل للمصابين.
The Muslim World League expressed its strong condemnation of the heinous Iranian attack that targeted a residential site in the Al-Kharj province, affirming that this attack is part of a series of criminal assaults that have affected the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and several other countries.
In a statement issued by the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, reiterated his denunciation of these assaults, describing them as a blatant violation of religious values and international and humanitarian laws and norms, especially in light of the Kingdom's clear stance on the war and its sincere efforts and wise endeavors to contain it.
Sheikh Al-Issa emphasized, on behalf of the League's assemblies, bodies, and global councils, and on behalf of the Islamic peoples under its umbrella, full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, asking Allah Almighty to protect the Kingdom, its leadership, land, and people from all harm.
He also extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and to the Kingdom in general, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.