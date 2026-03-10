The Muslim World League expressed its strong condemnation of the heinous Iranian attack that targeted a residential site in the Al-Kharj province, affirming that this attack is part of a series of criminal assaults that have affected the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and several other countries.

In a statement issued by the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, reiterated his denunciation of these assaults, describing them as a blatant violation of religious values and international and humanitarian laws and norms, especially in light of the Kingdom's clear stance on the war and its sincere efforts and wise endeavors to contain it.

Sheikh Al-Issa emphasized, on behalf of the League's assemblies, bodies, and global councils, and on behalf of the Islamic peoples under its umbrella, full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, asking Allah Almighty to protect the Kingdom, its leadership, land, and people from all harm.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and to the Kingdom in general, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.