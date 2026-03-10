يؤكد الدكتور مسفر بن علي القحطاني، أن الصيام عبادة ذات معنى عظيم، وأن المعنى الذي يحققه الصيام في مستوى إيمان المسلم كبير وعميق، وليس مجرد هذا الامتناع العابر. ويرى القحطاني، أن أهم معنى للصيام هو التقوى، والتقوى تضعف بسبب أمرين رئيسين: ضعف الرقابة لله، وضعف الإرادة، وهما السببان في استحواذ الشيطان على الإنسان، لأن غالب فعل المعاصي يكون بسبب ضعف الشعور برقابة الله تعالى للعبد، أو بسبب ضعف إرادته في الكف عن المعاصي، لأجل ذلك؛ كان رمضان دورة تدريبية لمدة شهر، تعيد القوة للرقابة الذاتية، فالصيام سر بين العبد وربه، وجاء في الحديث: «قال الله عز وجل: كل عمل ابن آدم له إلا الصيام، هو لي وأنا أجزي به»، أما قوة الإرادة فهو ظاهر في الامتناع عن المباحات التي يتدرب على الصوم عنها المسلم شهراً كاملاً، ليعتاد ترك المحرمات، وتقوى إرادته في البعد عنها مهما قويت الرغبة لفعلها، وفي ظني معنى قول النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: «الصيام جُنَّة» أي وقاية ومانع من الوقوع في الحرام.

إعادة توازن للروح

القحطاني أكد، أن قوة الرقابة وقوة الإرادة ليستا سبباً في حصول التقوى فحسب؛ بل أظنها سبباً في صلاح معاش الإنسان واستقامة حياته وصلاح مجتمعه، ما جعل الكثير من غير المسلمين يمارسون طقوس الصيام الطويل أو المتقطع رغبة في حصول صحة بدنية أفضل، وصفاء ذهني ونفسي عالٍ، ويُذكر عن كثير من الفلاسفة التزامهم بالصيام كرغبة في إعادة التوازن للحالة الروحية للإنسان، و«إعلان سيادة الروح على حاجات البدن وعبوديته للمادة»، كما قال المفكر الألماني (مراد هوفمان)، وربما كانت التهيئة الروحية التي يحقّقها الصيام بتقويته للإرادة والرقابة الذاتية؛ هي الحكمة من وراء تشريع الزكاة والجهاد في السنة الثانية للهجرة عقب فرض الصيام في شهر رمضان من ذاك العام.

وأورد (لابن عربي) لفتة عميقة في الفتوحات المكية؛ إذ رأى أن من معاني الصيام في اللغة: الرفعة، فالعرب تقول: صام النهار إذا ارتفع، ومنه قول امرئ القيس الشاعر: إذا صام النهار وهجّرا، أي ارتفع. وهذا دال بوضوح أن الصيام يسمو بروح صاحبه و«يعلي به للملائكية ويحطّ من بهيميته» على حدّ تعبير ولي الله الدهلوي، يؤيده ما جاء عن أبي أمامة بسند صحيح، أنه قال للنبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: «مُرني بأمر ينفعني الله به»، قال: «عليكم بالصيام ؛ فإنه لا مِثلَ له».

قصتي مع الشاب الفرنسي

وأضاف: في صيف 2011، قابلتُ شاباً فرنسياً دخل للتو في الإسلام، وعقب حوار بيننا سألته عن سبب إسلامه، فأخبرني أنه كان يعيش في حي يعمل فيه بعض المسلمين المغاربة، فرآهم في أحد الأيام يعملون في الظهيرة ولا يتناولون أي طعام أو شراب، ولا يطلبون شيئاً من ذلك، فسألهم عن سبب هذا الامتناع وهم في قمة التعب والعطش؟ فأجابوه أنهم صائمون، ولا يجوز لهم تناول أي طعام قبل غروب الشمس طيلة شهر رمضان، فاندهش من جوابهم، ودارت في ذهنه الكثير من الأسئلة التي حاصرهم بها حول هذا الصيام، ولكنه لم يجد عندهم الإجابة الشافية بسبب جهلهم وعدم تعلمهم، إلا أن الانصياع الذاتي، واختبار معاناة الصبر لمدة شهر، جعله ينكبُّ باحثاً عن إجابات، وإثر قراءة مطوّلة عن الصيام والإسلام أعلن دخوله في الدين الحنيف، ولحقته أمه وأسلمت معه.

لماذا نصوم

عدّ القحطاني الحادثة ومثلها المئات، تعيد لأذهاننا سؤال المعنى أو المقصد من هذه الشعيرة السنوية، ولماذا نصوم ونكرر ذلك كل عام وأكثر، وأحياناً لا نشعر في أنفسنا بالفارق الكبير قبل الصيام وبعده، بل ربما لا نتذكر بعد انتهاء رمضان سوى المأكولات والبرامج التلفزيونية وجلسات السمر العائلية وغيرها؟! مع أن الصيام ليس في حقيقته أداء لعبادة كالصلاة والزكاة والحج؛ بل هو كفٌ وامتناع عن مباحات خلال النهار لمدة شهر كامل، وهو الركن الرابع من أركان الإسلام، والنبي عليه الصلاة والسلام قال فيه: «من صام رمضان إيماناً واحتساباً، غُفر له ما تقدّم من ذنبه».