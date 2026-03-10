سلّم أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وثائق تملّك الوحدات السكنية للأسر المستحقة في المنطقة، وذلك ضمن التبرع السخي الذي قدّمه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بمبلغ مليار ريال على نفقته الخاصة.

وأكّد أمير تبوك، أن مبادرة ولي العهد، تُجسّد أسمى معاني الإنسانية، وتعكس حرص القيادة على تمكين المواطن وتوفير مقوّمات الحياة الكريمة له، وترسيخ قيم التكافل الوطني. كما تسهم المبادرة في دعم مسيرة التنمية وتعزيز الاستقرار الأسري بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة في مختلف مناطق المملكة. وسأل المولى عزّ وجل أن يجعل هذه المنازل مباركة، وأن يديم التوفيق على الجميع، وأن يتقبّل من الجميع صيامهم وقيامهم.

وتضمّن الحفل عرضاً مرئياً عن مبادرة تبرع ولي العهد بالوحدات السكنية، إضافة إلى كلمة للأمين. وعبّر المستفيدون عن بالغ شكرهم وامتنانهم للقيادة على هذه المبادرة الكريمة، مؤكدين أن ما تحظى به الأسر من دعم واهتمام يعكس نهج القيادة في تعزيز الاستقرار الأسري وتحسين جودة الحياة للمواطنين في مختلف مناطق المملكة.