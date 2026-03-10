The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, handed over the ownership documents for residential units to eligible families in the region, as part of the generous donation made by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, amounting to one billion riyals at his own expense.

Prince Tabuk confirmed that the Crown Prince's initiative embodies the highest meanings of humanity and reflects the leadership's commitment to empowering citizens and providing the essentials for a dignified life, as well as reinforcing the values of national solidarity. The initiative also contributes to supporting the development process and enhancing family stability in line with the sustainable development goals across various regions of the Kingdom. He prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to make these homes blessed, to grant success to everyone, and to accept the fasting and prayers of all.

The ceremony included a visual presentation about the Crown Prince's initiative for the residential units, in addition to a speech by the secretary. The beneficiaries expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for this generous initiative, affirming that the support and attention families receive reflect the leadership's approach to enhancing family stability and improving the quality of life for citizens in various regions of the Kingdom.