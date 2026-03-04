The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the brutal Iranian attack that targeted the United States Embassy building in Riyadh.

It affirmed that the recurrence of this cowardly and unjustified attack starkly contradicts all international norms and laws, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which grant immunity to diplomatic buildings and their staff even in cases of armed conflict.

The Kingdom emphasized that the repetition of this blatant Iranian behavior, which comes despite the Iranian authorities' knowledge that the Kingdom has confirmed it will not allow its airspace and territory to be used to target Iran, will push the region towards further escalation.

The Kingdom reiterated its full right to take all necessary measures and actions to protect its security, the safety of its territory, its citizens, residents, and vital interests, including the option to respond to aggression.