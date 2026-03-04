أعربت المملكة العربية السعودية، عن رفضها وإدانتها بأشد العبارات للهجوم الإيراني الغاشم الذي استهدف مبنى سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في مدينة الرياض.

وأكدت، أن تكرار هذا الهجوم الجبان وغير المبرر، يتعارض وبشكل صارخ مع جميع الأعراف والقوانين الدولية بما فيها اتفاقيتا جنيف 1949، وفيينا 1961، للعلاقات الدبلوماسية التي تمنح الحصانة للمباني الدبلوماسية وموظفيها حتى في حالات النزاع المسلح.

وشددت المملكة على أن تكرار هذا السلوك الإيراني السافر، الذي يأتي على الرغم من علم السلطات الإيرانية بأن المملكة أكدت أنها لن تسمح باستخدام أجوائها وأراضيها لاستهداف إيران، سيدفع المنطقة نحو مزيد من التصعيد.

وجدّدت المملكة تأكيدها على حقها الكامل باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات والتدابير اللازمة، لحماية أمنها وسلامة أراضيها ومواطنيها والمقيمين فيها ومصالحها الحيوية، بما في ذلك خيار الرد على العدوان.