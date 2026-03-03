The "Baqi' al-Gharqad" cemetery is located southeast of the Prophet's Mosque, and its soil contains the remains of the Mothers of the Believers, the wives of the Prophet, peace be upon him, except for Khadijah bint Khuwaylid, may Allah be pleased with her, and Maymunah bint al-Harith, may Allah be pleased with her, who both passed away in Mecca and were buried there, with Khadijah buried in al-Hujun and Maymunah in Sarf north of Mecca. The Baqi' also contains Ibrahim, the son of our master Muhammad from Maria the Copt, and his daughter Fatimah al-Zahra, may Allah be pleased with them, his uncle Abbas, his aunt Safiyyah, his grandson Hasan ibn Ali, and the possessor of the two lights, Uthman ibn Affan, and Uthman ibn Madh'oon (the first to be buried by the Prophet in Baqi'), may Allah be pleased with them all, along with thousands of the Companions, as well as many of the Tabi'in and their followers from the Muslims who lived in Medina or passed away there up until the present time.

Allah, the Exalted, commanded His Prophet to pray for the people of Baqi' as mentioned in Sahih Muslim, where Aisha, may Allah be pleased with her, said: The Messenger of Allah ﷺ (whenever it was his night) would go out at the end of the night to Baqi'. He would say, "Peace be upon you, O dwellers of the abode of the believers. You have been promised what you were promised tomorrow, and we, if Allah wills, will join you. O Allah, forgive the people of Baqi' al-Gharqad." In another narration from Aisha: The Prophet, peace be upon him, said, "Indeed, Gabriel came to me when I saw him and called me, and I concealed him from you, so I answered him and hid him from you, and he would not enter upon you while you had put on your clothes. I thought you had fallen asleep, so I disliked to wake you and feared you would feel uneasy." Gabriel said: "Your Lord commands you to go to the people of Baqi' and seek forgiveness for them." She said: I said, "How should I say to them, O Messenger of Allah?" He said: "Say: Peace be upon the dwellers of the homes of the believers and Muslims, and may Allah have mercy on those who have gone ahead of us and those who will follow. And we, if Allah wills, will join you."

The Baqi' cemetery covers an area exceeding 180,000 square meters, following its expansion during the Saudi era along with the first expansion of the Prophet's Mosque, when a high wall covered with marble was built around it. The Baqi' contains 42 squares, with the largest square housing approximately 2,500 graves, while the smallest square contains 60 graves.