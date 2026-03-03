تقع مقبرة «بقيع الغرقد» جنوب شرق المسجد النبوي الشريف، ويضم ثراها رُفات أمهات المؤمنين زوجات النبي، صلى الله عليه وسلم، باستثناء خديجة بنت خويلد، رضي الله عنها، وميمونة بنت الحارث، رضي الله عنها، اللتين توفيتا في مكة المكرمة، ودُفنتا فيها، حيث دُفنت خديجة في الحجون، وميمونة في سَرف شمال مكة. كما يضم ثرى البقيع إبراهيم ولد سيدنا محمد من مارية القبطية، وابنته فاطمة الزهراء، رضي الله عنهما، وعمه العباس، وعمته صفية، وحفيده الحسن بن علي، وذي النورين عثمان بن عفان، وعثمان بن مضعون (أول من دفنه النبي في البقيع)، رضي الله عنهم أجمعين، والآلاف من الصحابة، كما ضم الكثير من التابعين، وتابعيهم من المسلمين الذين سكنوا المدينة المنورة، أو جاء أجلهم فيها حتى وقتنا الحاضر.
وقد أمر الله سبحانه نبيه أن يدعو لأهل البقيع كما جاء في صحيح مسلم عن عائشة رضي الله عنها أنها قالت: كان رسول الله ﷺ (كلما كان ليلتها من رسول الله ﷺ) يخرج من آخر الليل إلى البقيع. فيقول «السلام عليكم دار قوم مؤمنين. وأتاكم ما توعدون غداً مؤجلون. وإنا إن شاء الله بكم لاحقون. اللهم اغفر لأهل بقيع الغرقد»، وفي حديث عائشة: قال النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، فإن جبريل أتاني حين رأيت فناداني فأخفاه منك فأجبته فأخفيته منك ولم يكن يدخل عليك وقد وضعت ثيابك، وظننت أن قد رقدت فكرهت أن أوقظك وخشيت أن تستوحشي فقال (أي جبريل): إن ربك يأمرك أن تأتي أهل البقيع فتستغفر لهم. قالت: قلت: كيف أقول لهم يا رسول الله؟ قال قولي: السلام على أهل الديار من المؤمنين والمسلمين ويرحم الله المستقدمين منا والمستأخرين. وإنا إن شاء الله بكم للاحقون.
وتقع مقبرة البقيع على مساحة تتجاوز ١٨٠ ألف متر مربع، بعد توسعتها في العهد السعودي مع توسعة المسجد النبوي الأولى، حين بُني حولها سور مرتفع مكسي بالرخام، حيث يضم البقيع ٤٢ مربعاً، وأكبر مربعٍ فيها يضم قرابة ٢٥٠٠ قبر، في حين يضم أصغر مربع ٦٠ قبراً.
The "Baqi' al-Gharqad" cemetery is located southeast of the Prophet's Mosque, and its soil contains the remains of the Mothers of the Believers, the wives of the Prophet, peace be upon him, except for Khadijah bint Khuwaylid, may Allah be pleased with her, and Maymunah bint al-Harith, may Allah be pleased with her, who both passed away in Mecca and were buried there, with Khadijah buried in al-Hujun and Maymunah in Sarf north of Mecca. The Baqi' also contains Ibrahim, the son of our master Muhammad from Maria the Copt, and his daughter Fatimah al-Zahra, may Allah be pleased with them, his uncle Abbas, his aunt Safiyyah, his grandson Hasan ibn Ali, and the possessor of the two lights, Uthman ibn Affan, and Uthman ibn Madh'oon (the first to be buried by the Prophet in Baqi'), may Allah be pleased with them all, along with thousands of the Companions, as well as many of the Tabi'in and their followers from the Muslims who lived in Medina or passed away there up until the present time.
Allah, the Exalted, commanded His Prophet to pray for the people of Baqi' as mentioned in Sahih Muslim, where Aisha, may Allah be pleased with her, said: The Messenger of Allah ﷺ (whenever it was his night) would go out at the end of the night to Baqi'. He would say, "Peace be upon you, O dwellers of the abode of the believers. You have been promised what you were promised tomorrow, and we, if Allah wills, will join you. O Allah, forgive the people of Baqi' al-Gharqad." In another narration from Aisha: The Prophet, peace be upon him, said, "Indeed, Gabriel came to me when I saw him and called me, and I concealed him from you, so I answered him and hid him from you, and he would not enter upon you while you had put on your clothes. I thought you had fallen asleep, so I disliked to wake you and feared you would feel uneasy." Gabriel said: "Your Lord commands you to go to the people of Baqi' and seek forgiveness for them." She said: I said, "How should I say to them, O Messenger of Allah?" He said: "Say: Peace be upon the dwellers of the homes of the believers and Muslims, and may Allah have mercy on those who have gone ahead of us and those who will follow. And we, if Allah wills, will join you."
The Baqi' cemetery covers an area exceeding 180,000 square meters, following its expansion during the Saudi era along with the first expansion of the Prophet's Mosque, when a high wall covered with marble was built around it. The Baqi' contains 42 squares, with the largest square housing approximately 2,500 graves, while the smallest square contains 60 graves.