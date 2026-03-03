تقع مقبرة «بقيع الغرقد» جنوب شرق المسجد النبوي الشريف، ويضم ثراها رُفات أمهات المؤمنين زوجات النبي، صلى الله عليه وسلم، باستثناء خديجة بنت خويلد، رضي الله عنها، وميمونة بنت الحارث، رضي الله عنها، اللتين توفيتا في مكة المكرمة، ودُفنتا فيها، حيث دُفنت خديجة في الحجون، وميمونة في سَرف شمال مكة. كما يضم ثرى البقيع إبراهيم ولد سيدنا محمد من مارية القبطية، وابنته فاطمة الزهراء، رضي الله عنهما، وعمه العباس، وعمته صفية، وحفيده الحسن بن علي، وذي النورين عثمان بن عفان، وعثمان بن مضعون (أول من دفنه النبي في البقيع)، رضي الله عنهم أجمعين، والآلاف من الصحابة، كما ضم الكثير من التابعين، وتابعيهم من المسلمين الذين سكنوا المدينة المنورة، أو جاء أجلهم فيها حتى وقتنا الحاضر.

وقد أمر الله سبحانه نبيه أن يدعو لأهل البقيع كما جاء في صحيح مسلم عن عائشة رضي الله عنها أنها قالت: كان رسول الله ﷺ (كلما كان ليلتها من رسول الله ﷺ) يخرج من آخر الليل إلى البقيع. فيقول «السلام عليكم دار قوم مؤمنين. وأتاكم ما توعدون غداً مؤجلون. وإنا إن شاء الله بكم لاحقون. اللهم اغفر لأهل بقيع الغرقد»، وفي حديث عائشة: قال النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، فإن جبريل أتاني حين رأيت فناداني فأخفاه منك فأجبته فأخفيته منك ولم يكن يدخل عليك وقد وضعت ثيابك، وظننت أن قد رقدت فكرهت أن أوقظك وخشيت أن تستوحشي فقال (أي جبريل): إن ربك يأمرك أن تأتي أهل البقيع فتستغفر لهم. قالت: قلت: كيف أقول لهم يا رسول الله؟ قال قولي: السلام على أهل الديار من المؤمنين والمسلمين ويرحم الله المستقدمين منا والمستأخرين. وإنا إن شاء الله بكم للاحقون.

وتقع مقبرة البقيع على مساحة تتجاوز ١٨٠ ألف متر مربع، بعد توسعتها في العهد السعودي مع توسعة المسجد النبوي الأولى، حين بُني حولها سور مرتفع مكسي بالرخام، حيث يضم البقيع ٤٢ مربعاً، وأكبر مربعٍ فيها يضم قرابة ٢٥٠٠ قبر، في حين يضم أصغر مربع ٦٠ قبراً.