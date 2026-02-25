أكدت رئيس هيئة حقوق الإنسان في المملكة العربية السعودية الدكتورة هلا مزيد التويجري، خلال كلمتها في الجلسة رفيعة المستوى لمجلس حقوق الإنسان في جنيف، التزام المملكة بمواصلة تعزيز وحماية حقوق الإنسان، وتعميق التعاون الدولي في إطار من الحوار البنّاء والاحترام المتبادل.

وأشادت التويجري، بالإصلاحات النوعية التي شهدتها المملكة ضمن رؤية 2030، مشيرة إلى تحديثات نظامية في 2025، من بينها نظام الرياضة الذي اعتمد مبادئ المساواة وعدم التمييز. كما أبرزت الجهود الوطنية لحماية حقوق أكثر من 15 مليون مقيم، وتعزيز تكافؤ الفرص، ومكافحة العمل الجبري، ومنع عمالة الأطفال.

وأوضحت، أن هذه الجهود انعكست على مؤشرات ملموسة، منها ارتفاع الامتثال لمعايير السلامة المهنية إلى 73%، وانخفاض وفيات العمل بنسبة 70%، وتراجع البطالة إلى نحو 7%. كما أشارت إلى التقدم الكبير في تمكين المرأة، حيث بلغت مشاركتها في سوق العمل أكثر من 34%، ووصلت نسبة النساء في المناصب الإدارية إلى 44%.

وفي الشأن الدولي، دعت التويجري إلى موقف حازم ضد الجرائم المرتكبة بحق الأطفال، وجددت إدانة المملكة للاعتداءات على الشعب الفلسطيني في غزة، مؤكدة دعمها لأمن اليمن وقلقها من استمرار النزاع في السودان.

واختتمت بالتأكيد على أن الإصلاحات الحقوقية في المملكة تنبع من أولويات وطنية راسخة، وأن حماية حقوق الإنسان تمثل التزاماً قانونياً وأخلاقياً متجذراً في القيم الوطنية.