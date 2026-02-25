The Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Hala Mazid Al-Tuwaijri, affirmed during her speech at the high-level session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva the Kingdom's commitment to continue enhancing and protecting human rights, and deepening international cooperation within a framework of constructive dialogue and mutual respect.

Al-Tuwaijri praised the qualitative reforms witnessed in the Kingdom under Vision 2030, noting regulatory updates in 2025, including the sports system that adopted principles of equality and non-discrimination. She also highlighted national efforts to protect the rights of more than 15 million residents, promote equal opportunities, combat forced labor, and prevent child labor.

She explained that these efforts have reflected in tangible indicators, including an increase in compliance with occupational safety standards to 73%, a 70% decrease in work-related fatalities, and a reduction in unemployment to about 7%. She also pointed to significant progress in empowering women, with their participation in the labor market exceeding 34%, and the percentage of women in administrative positions reaching 44%.

On the international front, Al-Tuwaijri called for a firm stance against crimes committed against children, and reiterated the Kingdom's condemnation of the assaults on the Palestinian people in Gaza, affirming its support for the security of Yemen and its concern over the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

She concluded by emphasizing that human rights reforms in the Kingdom stem from established national priorities, and that the protection of human rights represents a legal and moral commitment rooted in national values.