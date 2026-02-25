The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the start of receiving registration requests for those wishing to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for the year 1447 AH from citizens and residents within the Kingdom who hold a valid residency permit, through the Nusuk application and the ministry's website, starting from the 6th of Ramadan 1447 AH, with package reservations beginning on the 15th of Ramadan.

The ministry clarified that priority in registration until the end of Shawwal will be given to those who have not previously performed the Hajj pilgrimage, and that reservations will later be available for eligible individuals if seats are available.

It was indicated that the conditions for registration include: the applicant must be at least 15 years old in the Gregorian calendar, adherence to the approved health requirements, and for residents, the residency must be valid, with priority given to those whose residency was issued more than a year ago.

The ministry confirmed that contracting procedures are conducted exclusively through licensed companies listed in the Nusuk application, and that registration must be completed by the pilgrim themselves by creating an account, completing the data, verifying eligibility, then selecting the appropriate package and paying the fees through the Sadad system to issue the Hajj permit.