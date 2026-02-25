أعلنت وزارة الحج والعمرة، بدء استقبال طلبات التسجيل للراغبين في أداء فريضة الحج لعام 1447هـ من المواطنين والمقيمين داخل المملكة ممن يحملون إقامة سارية، وذلك عبر تطبيق نسك والموقع الإلكتروني للوزارة، ابتداءً من 6 رمضان 1447هـ، على أن يبدأ حجز الباقات في 15 رمضان.

وأوضحت الوزارة، أن الأولوية في التسجيل حتى نهاية شوال ستكون للراغبين الذين لم يسبق لهم أداء فريضة الحج، على أن يُتاح الحجز لاحقًا للمؤهلين في حال توفر مقاعد.

وبيّنت، أن من شروط التسجيل: ألا يقل عمر المتقدم عن 15 عامًا ميلاديًا، والالتزام بالاشتراطات الصحية المعتمدة، ويشترط للمقيمين أن تكون الإقامة سارية المفعول، وتُمنح الأولوية لمن صدرت إقامتهم قبل أكثر من سنة ميلادية.

وأكدت الوزارة، أن إجراءات التعاقد تتم حصريًا عبر الشركات المرخصة والمدرجة في تطبيق نسك، وأن التسجيل يجب أن يتم من قِبل الحاج نفسه من خلال إنشاء حساب، واستكمال البيانات، والتحقق من الأهلية، ثم اختيار الباقة المناسبة وسداد الرسوم عبر نظام سداد لإصدار تصريح الحج.