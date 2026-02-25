أعلن صندوق التنمية العقارية إيداع مليار و78 مليون ريال في حسابات مستفيدي برنامج الدعم السكني التابع لوزارة البلديات والإسكان والصندوق العقاري، وذلك عن فبراير 2026.

وأوضح الصندوق، أن مبالغ الدعم المودعة خُصصت لتغطية أرباح عقود برامج الدعم السكني المتنوعة، في إطار جهوده المستمرة لتمكين المستفيدين وتعزيز قدرتهم على تملّك المسكن المناسب، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات برنامج الإسكان أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأكد الصندوق، استمراره في تطوير حلول تمويلية مبتكرة بالتعاون مع الجهات التمويلية والمطورين العقاريين، بما يسهم في تسهيل رحلة التملك وتوسيع نطاق الخيارات التمويلية والسكنية الملائمة لاحتياجات المستفيدين.