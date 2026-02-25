The Real Estate Development Fund announced the deposit of 1 billion and 78 million riyals into the accounts of beneficiaries of the housing support program affiliated with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing and the Real Estate Fund, for February 2026.

The fund clarified that the deposited support amounts were allocated to cover the profits of contracts for various housing support programs, as part of its ongoing efforts to empower beneficiaries and enhance their ability to own suitable housing, in line with the objectives of the Housing Program, one of the initiatives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The fund confirmed its continued development of innovative financing solutions in collaboration with financing entities and real estate developers, which contributes to facilitating the ownership journey and expanding the range of financing and housing options suitable for the beneficiaries' needs.