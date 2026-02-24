The Ministry of Health has launched a campaign across all regions of Saudi Arabia to enhance prevention through 10 essential preventive tests for the early detection of diseases. Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel inaugurated the campaign during his visit to the "Takkad Li Sehatak" center in Riyadh, which provides testing services via a drive-thru model to ensure speed and accuracy of procedures.

The tests include: blood pressure, obesity, colon cancer, and breast cancer, as part of efforts that align with the targets of the Health Sector Transformation Program in Vision 2030. The campaign coincides with Ramadan to encourage citizens and residents to visit primary care centers.

The Kingdom recorded a 120% increase in colon and rectal examinations over one year, reflecting a growing awareness of the importance of prevention. The Holding Health provides its services through 20 health clusters in various regions.

