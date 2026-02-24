أطلقت وزارة الصحة حملة في جميع مناطق السعودية لتعزيز الوقاية من خلال 10 فحوصات وقائية أساسية للكشف المبكر عن الأمراض ودشّن وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل الحملة خلال زيارته لمركز «تأكد لصحتك» في الرياض، الذي يقدم خدمات الفحص عبر نموذج السيارات (Drive-thru) لضمان سرعة ودقة الإجراءات.

وتشمل الفحوصات: ضغط الدم، السمنة، سرطان القولون، وسرطان الثدي، ضمن جهود تتماشى مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي في رؤية 2030. وتأتي الحملة بالتزامن مع رمضان لتشجيع المواطنين والمقيمين على زيارة مراكز الرعاية الأولية.

وسجلت المملكة ارتفاعًا بنسبة 120% في فحوصات القولون والمستقيم خلال عام واحد، ما يعكس تنامي الوعي بأهمية الوقاية. وتقدم الصحة القابضة خدماتها عبر 20 تجمعًا صحيًا في مختلف المناطق.

جودة الحياة والصحة

وكان وزير الصحة كشف في وقت سابقسلسلة من المنجزات الصحية اللافتة التي تعكس التحوّل الإستراتيجي في القطاع، وتأثيره المباشر على جودة الحياة والصحة العامة، مؤكداً أن الأمراض المزمنة تتسبّب في 74% من الوفيات حول العالم، ما جعل مكافحتها محوراً رئيسياً في خطط المملكة الصحية.

وأكد أن جهود الوقاية أثمرت عن انخفاض وفيات الأمراض المزمنة في المملكة بنسبة 40%، متجاوزة مستهدف الأمم المتحدة، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة باتت تكتشف 70% من حالات السرطان في مراحلها المبكرة بفضل التحوّل الصحي.

وفي جانب تعزيز الحياة الصحية منذ البداية، أوضح الوزير، أن أكثر من 6 ملايين زوج وزوجة استفادوا من برنامج الفحص الطبي قبل الزواج، ما رفع نسبة الاستجابة للمشورة الوراثية من 15% إلى 85%، فيما بدأ نحو 3 ملايين مولود حياتهم بأمان عبر برنامج الفحص المبكر لحديثي الولادة.

وفي دلالة على التحسن النوعي لمؤشرات الحياة، أعلن وزير الصحة، ارتفاع متوسط العمر المتوقع في المملكة من 74 عاماً في 2016 إلى 79 عاماً في 2025م، وهو ما يشكّل انعكاساً مباشراً للبرامج الصحية الوقائية والتحول الرقمي.