أطلقت وزارة الصحة حملة في جميع مناطق السعودية لتعزيز الوقاية من خلال 10 فحوصات وقائية أساسية للكشف المبكر عن الأمراض ودشّن وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل الحملة خلال زيارته لمركز «تأكد لصحتك» في الرياض، الذي يقدم خدمات الفحص عبر نموذج السيارات (Drive-thru) لضمان سرعة ودقة الإجراءات.
وتشمل الفحوصات: ضغط الدم، السمنة، سرطان القولون، وسرطان الثدي، ضمن جهود تتماشى مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي في رؤية 2030. وتأتي الحملة بالتزامن مع رمضان لتشجيع المواطنين والمقيمين على زيارة مراكز الرعاية الأولية.
وسجلت المملكة ارتفاعًا بنسبة 120% في فحوصات القولون والمستقيم خلال عام واحد، ما يعكس تنامي الوعي بأهمية الوقاية. وتقدم الصحة القابضة خدماتها عبر 20 تجمعًا صحيًا في مختلف المناطق.
جودة الحياة والصحة
وكان وزير الصحة كشف في وقت سابقسلسلة من المنجزات الصحية اللافتة التي تعكس التحوّل الإستراتيجي في القطاع، وتأثيره المباشر على جودة الحياة والصحة العامة، مؤكداً أن الأمراض المزمنة تتسبّب في 74% من الوفيات حول العالم، ما جعل مكافحتها محوراً رئيسياً في خطط المملكة الصحية.
وأكد أن جهود الوقاية أثمرت عن انخفاض وفيات الأمراض المزمنة في المملكة بنسبة 40%، متجاوزة مستهدف الأمم المتحدة، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة باتت تكتشف 70% من حالات السرطان في مراحلها المبكرة بفضل التحوّل الصحي.
وفي جانب تعزيز الحياة الصحية منذ البداية، أوضح الوزير، أن أكثر من 6 ملايين زوج وزوجة استفادوا من برنامج الفحص الطبي قبل الزواج، ما رفع نسبة الاستجابة للمشورة الوراثية من 15% إلى 85%، فيما بدأ نحو 3 ملايين مولود حياتهم بأمان عبر برنامج الفحص المبكر لحديثي الولادة.
وفي دلالة على التحسن النوعي لمؤشرات الحياة، أعلن وزير الصحة، ارتفاع متوسط العمر المتوقع في المملكة من 74 عاماً في 2016 إلى 79 عاماً في 2025م، وهو ما يشكّل انعكاساً مباشراً للبرامج الصحية الوقائية والتحول الرقمي.
The Ministry of Health has launched a campaign across all regions of Saudi Arabia to enhance prevention through 10 essential preventive tests for the early detection of diseases. Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel inaugurated the campaign during his visit to the "Takkad Li Sehatak" center in Riyadh, which provides testing services via a drive-thru model to ensure speed and accuracy of procedures.
The tests include: blood pressure, obesity, colon cancer, and breast cancer, as part of efforts that align with the targets of the Health Sector Transformation Program in Vision 2030. The campaign coincides with Ramadan to encourage citizens and residents to visit primary care centers.
The Kingdom recorded a 120% increase in colon and rectal examinations over one year, reflecting a growing awareness of the importance of prevention. The Holding Health provides its services through 20 health clusters in various regions.
Quality of Life and Health
The Health Minister previously revealed a series of notable health achievements that reflect the strategic transformation in the sector and its direct impact on quality of life and public health, confirming that chronic diseases account for 74% of deaths worldwide, making their combat a key focus in the Kingdom's health plans.
He confirmed that preventive efforts have resulted in a 40% decrease in chronic disease deaths in the Kingdom, surpassing the United Nations target, noting that the Kingdom now detects 70% of cancer cases in their early stages thanks to health transformation.
In terms of promoting a healthy life from the outset, the minister explained that more than 6 million couples have benefited from the pre-marital medical examination program, raising the response rate for genetic counseling from 15% to 85%, while nearly 3 million newborns have started their lives safely through the early screening program for newborns.
In a sign of the qualitative improvement in life indicators, the Health Minister announced an increase in the average life expectancy in the Kingdom from 74 years in 2016 to 79 years in 2025, which directly reflects preventive health programs and digital transformation.