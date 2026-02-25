أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة تعيش ما وصفه بـ«العصر الذهبي» تحت قيادته، مشدداً خلال خطاب حالة الاتحاد على أن «حدودنا آمنة، وحالة اتحادنا قوية».

وقال إن بلاده تتجه نحو «نتائج أفضل فأفضل»، معتبراً أن المرحلة الحالية تمثل نقطة تحول تاريخية.

إرث ثقيل

وأوضح ترمب أنه ورث «أزمة حقيقية» تمثلت في اقتصاد راكد، وتضخم قياسي، وحدود مفتوحة، متهماً إدارة جو بايدن وحلفاءها في الكونغرس بالتسبب في «أسوأ معدل تضخم في تاريخ البلاد».

وأضاف أن الأشهر التسعة الماضية لم تشهد دخول أي مهاجر غير قانوني، وفق تعبيره، في إطار تشديد السياسات الحدودية.

اقتصاد مزدهر

وأشار الرئيس الأمريكي إلى تحقيق التزامات استثمارية تتجاوز 18 تريليون دولار خلال 12 شهراً، مؤكداً أن عدد الأمريكيين العاملين بلغ أعلى مستوى في تاريخ البلاد.

كما لفت إلى ارتفاع إنتاج النفط بأكثر من 600 ألف برميل، وإمدادات إضافية من فنزويلا تجاوزت 80 مليون برميل، في سياق تعزيز أمن الطاقة.

خصومنا خائفون

وفي الشق العسكري والسياسي، اعتبر ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة استعادت قوتها، قائلاً إن الجيش الأمريكي بات «أقوى من أي وقت مضى»، وإن خصوم واشنطن باتوا أكثر حذراً.

كما أشار إلى أنه ورث «حروباً وفوضى في أنحاء العالم»، متعهداً بمواصلة نهج يعزز النفوذ الأمريكي على الساحة الدولية.

تخفيضات تاريخية

وأكد أن الكونغرس أقر، بناءً على طلبه، ما وصفه بأكبر تخفيضات ضريبية في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، معتبراً أن هذه الإجراءات دعمت النمو الاقتصادي وعززت القدرة التنافسية.