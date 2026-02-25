أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة تعيش ما وصفه بـ«العصر الذهبي» تحت قيادته، مشدداً خلال خطاب حالة الاتحاد على أن «حدودنا آمنة، وحالة اتحادنا قوية».
وقال إن بلاده تتجه نحو «نتائج أفضل فأفضل»، معتبراً أن المرحلة الحالية تمثل نقطة تحول تاريخية.
إرث ثقيل
وأوضح ترمب أنه ورث «أزمة حقيقية» تمثلت في اقتصاد راكد، وتضخم قياسي، وحدود مفتوحة، متهماً إدارة جو بايدن وحلفاءها في الكونغرس بالتسبب في «أسوأ معدل تضخم في تاريخ البلاد».
وأضاف أن الأشهر التسعة الماضية لم تشهد دخول أي مهاجر غير قانوني، وفق تعبيره، في إطار تشديد السياسات الحدودية.
اقتصاد مزدهر
وأشار الرئيس الأمريكي إلى تحقيق التزامات استثمارية تتجاوز 18 تريليون دولار خلال 12 شهراً، مؤكداً أن عدد الأمريكيين العاملين بلغ أعلى مستوى في تاريخ البلاد.
كما لفت إلى ارتفاع إنتاج النفط بأكثر من 600 ألف برميل، وإمدادات إضافية من فنزويلا تجاوزت 80 مليون برميل، في سياق تعزيز أمن الطاقة.
خصومنا خائفون
وفي الشق العسكري والسياسي، اعتبر ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة استعادت قوتها، قائلاً إن الجيش الأمريكي بات «أقوى من أي وقت مضى»، وإن خصوم واشنطن باتوا أكثر حذراً.
كما أشار إلى أنه ورث «حروباً وفوضى في أنحاء العالم»، متعهداً بمواصلة نهج يعزز النفوذ الأمريكي على الساحة الدولية.
تخفيضات تاريخية
وأكد أن الكونغرس أقر، بناءً على طلبه، ما وصفه بأكبر تخفيضات ضريبية في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، معتبراً أن هذه الإجراءات دعمت النمو الاقتصادي وعززت القدرة التنافسية.
U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed that the United States is experiencing what he described as a "golden age" under his leadership, emphasizing during his State of the Union address that "our borders are secure, and our union is strong."
He stated that his country is heading towards "better and better results," considering that the current phase represents a historic turning point.
A Heavy Legacy
Trump explained that he inherited a "real crisis" characterized by a stagnant economy, record inflation, and open borders, accusing the Biden administration and its allies in Congress of causing "the worst inflation rate in the country's history."
He added that the past nine months have not seen the entry of any illegal immigrants, as he put it, as part of tightening border policies.
A Thriving Economy
The U.S. president pointed to achieving investment commitments exceeding $18 trillion over 12 months, confirming that the number of working Americans has reached the highest level in the country’s history.
He also noted an increase in oil production by more than 600,000 barrels, with additional supplies from Venezuela exceeding 80 million barrels, in the context of enhancing energy security.
Our Adversaries Are Afraid
In the military and political realm, Trump considered that the United States has regained its strength, stating that the U.S. military is "stronger than ever," and that Washington's adversaries have become more cautious.
He also pointed out that he inherited "wars and chaos around the world," pledging to continue an approach that enhances American influence on the international stage.
Historic Tax Cuts
He confirmed that Congress approved, at his request, what he described as the largest tax cuts in U.S. history, considering that these measures supported economic growth and enhanced competitiveness.