U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed that the United States is experiencing what he described as a "golden age" under his leadership, emphasizing during his State of the Union address that "our borders are secure, and our union is strong."

He stated that his country is heading towards "better and better results," considering that the current phase represents a historic turning point.

A Heavy Legacy

Trump explained that he inherited a "real crisis" characterized by a stagnant economy, record inflation, and open borders, accusing the Biden administration and its allies in Congress of causing "the worst inflation rate in the country's history."

He added that the past nine months have not seen the entry of any illegal immigrants, as he put it, as part of tightening border policies.

A Thriving Economy

The U.S. president pointed to achieving investment commitments exceeding $18 trillion over 12 months, confirming that the number of working Americans has reached the highest level in the country’s history.

He also noted an increase in oil production by more than 600,000 barrels, with additional supplies from Venezuela exceeding 80 million barrels, in the context of enhancing energy security.

Our Adversaries Are Afraid

In the military and political realm, Trump considered that the United States has regained its strength, stating that the U.S. military is "stronger than ever," and that Washington's adversaries have become more cautious.

He also pointed out that he inherited "wars and chaos around the world," pledging to continue an approach that enhances American influence on the international stage.

Historic Tax Cuts

He confirmed that Congress approved, at his request, what he described as the largest tax cuts in U.S. history, considering that these measures supported economic growth and enhanced competitiveness.