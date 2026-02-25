تمديد فترة تطبيق لائحة الاتصالات الرسمية والمحافظة على الوثائق

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, briefed the Council of Ministers on the outcomes of his meeting with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, during which they reviewed the close and historical relations between the two brotherly countries, the means to develop them in various fields, the developments in the Middle East, and the efforts being made in this regard, particularly concerning issues related to the security and stability of the region.

Approval of the Organization of the Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business

The council approved the merger of the National Center for Competitiveness and the Saudi Center for Economic Business into a single entity named "Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business," and approved its organization. It also agreed to extend the advisory period for implementing the official communications regulation and maintaining documents and their information for one year. The council approved the advisory model for a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of exploration and peaceful use of outer space between the Saudi Space Agency and its counterparts in other countries, and authorized the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, who is the Chairman of the Agency's Board of Directors - or his delegate - to negotiate with the relevant authorities in other countries regarding the draft memorandum of understanding and to sign it, in light of the advisory model.

Enhancing Values of Solidarity and Giving and Supporting Charitable Work

The council discussed the latest developments in the work of the joint committees between the Kingdom and a number of brotherly and friendly countries, and the ongoing progress in coordination and mutual cooperation across various levels; which enhances bilateral and multilateral relations and pushes them towards broader horizons.



The Council of Ministers reviewed a number of reports related to local affairs, appreciating in this context the wide community interaction with national initiatives aimed at enhancing values of solidarity and giving, supporting charitable work, and maximizing its humanitarian and developmental impact in all regions of the Kingdom.

Supporting Efforts to Achieve Security and Peace Regionally and Internationally

Minister of Information Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari clarified, following the session, that the Council of Ministers addressed, in the international context, the overall situations and developments in the region and the world; reaffirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's consistent positions regarding them and its continuous support for efforts and endeavors aimed at achieving security and peace and establishing development and prosperity regionally and internationally.

Decisions



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics that the Shura Council participated in studying, as well as what was concluded by both the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee of the Council of Ministers regarding them. The council concluded the following:



• Authorizing the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation - or his delegate - to sign a draft cooperation memorandum between the King Abdulaziz Foundation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Digital Development in the Kyrgyz Republic.



• Authorizing the Minister of Interior - or his delegate - to negotiate with the Pakistani side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Interior in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the field of developing scientific, training, and research cooperation, and to sign it.



• Approving a memorandum of understanding regarding political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.



• Authorizing the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture - or his delegate - to negotiate with the Turkmen side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Turkmenistan in the field of environmental protection, and to sign it.



• Authorizing the Minister of Health - or his delegate - to negotiate with the Pakistani and Dutch sides regarding two draft memoranda of understanding for cooperation in health fields between the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Health Service and Coordination Ministry in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and to sign them.



• Approving a memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Estonia for cooperation in promoting direct investment.



• Approving two agreements between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Governments of the Republics of Kiribati and Cuba in the field of air transport services.



• Approving a memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Awqaf in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman in the field of awqaf.



• Approving the final accounts of the General Authority for Statistics, the Saudi Center for Accreditation, the Strategic Office for the Development of the Al-Baha Region, and Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University for the previous two financial years.



• Directing what is necessary regarding a number of topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Development Authority for Diriyah, the National Health Insurance Center, and Taif University.