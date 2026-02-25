أطلع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، مجلس الوزراء على نتائج لقائه برئيس جمهورية مصر العربية عبدالفتاح السيسي، وما جرى خلاله من استعراض العلاقات الوثيقة والتاريخية بين البلدين الشقيقين، والسبل الكفيلة بتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، وتطورات الأحداث في الشرق الأوسط، والجهود المبذولة تجاهها، خصوصاً الملفات المتعلقة بأمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

اعتماد تنظيم المركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال

اعتمد المجلس دمج المركز الوطني للتنافسية والمركز السعودي للأعمال الاقتصادية في مركز واحد باسم «المركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال»، والموافقة على تنظيمه. كما وافق على تمديد الفترة الاسترشادية لتطبيق لائحة الاتصالات الرسمية والمحافظة على الوثائق ومعلوماتها لمدة سنة. كما أقر المجلس النموذج الاسترشادي لمذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الاستكشاف والاستخدام السلمي للفضاء الخارجي بين وكالة الفضاء السعودية والأجهزة النظيرة لها في الدول الأخرى، وتفويض وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات رئيس مجلس إدارة الوكالة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجهات النظيرة في الدول الأخرى في شأن مشروع مذكرة التفاهم، والتوقيع عليه، في ضوء النموذج الاسترشادي.

تعزيز قيم التكافل والعطاء ودعم العمل الخيري

تناول المجلس مستجدات أعمال اللجان المشتركة بين المملكة وعدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة، والتقدم المتواصل في مسارات التنسيق والتعاون المتبادل على مختلف الأصعدة؛ بما يعزز العلاقات الثنائية ومتعددة الأطراف ويدفع بها نحو آفاق أرحب.


واستعرض مجلس الوزراء عدداً من التقارير ذات الصلة بالشأن المحلي، مقدراً في هذا السياق التفاعل المجتمعي الواسع مع المبادرات الوطنية التي تستهدف تعزيز قيم التكافل والعطاء، ودعم العمل الخيري وتعظيم أثره الإنساني والتنموي في جميع مناطق المملكة.

دعم مساعي تحقيق الأمن والسلم إقليمياً ودولياً

أوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء تطرق، في الشأن الدولي، إلى مجمل الأوضاع ومجرياتها في المنطقة والعالم؛ مجدداً مواقف المملكة العربية السعودية الثابتة بشأنها والدعم المستمر للجهود والمساعي الرامية إلى تحقيق الأمن والسلم وترسيخ التنمية والازدهار إقليمياً ودولياً.

تمديد فترة تطبيق لائحة الاتصالات الرسمية والمحافظة على الوثائق
قرارات


اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسَي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى:


• تفويض رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز -أو من ينيبه- بالتوقيع على مشروع مذكرة تعاون بين دارة الملك عبدالعزيز في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التنمية الرقمية في جمهورية قيرغيزستان.


• تفويض وزير الداخلية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الباكستاني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الداخلية في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الداخلية في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية في مجال تنمية التعاون العلمي والتدريبي والبحثي، والتوقيع عليه.


• الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم في شأن المشاورات السياسية بين وزارة خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة خارجية جمهورية أرمينيا.


• تفويض وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب التركماني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية تركمانستان في مجال حماية البيئة، والتوقيع عليه.


• تفويض وزير الصحة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانبين الباكستاني والهولندي في شأن مشروعَي مذكرتي تفاهم للتعاون في المجالات الصحية بين وزارة الصحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية والتنظيم والتنسيق في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية ووزارة الصحة في مملكة هولندا، والتوقيع عليهما.


• الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية إستونيا للتعاون في مجال تشجيع الاستثمار المباشر.


• الموافقة على اتفاقيتين بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومتَي جمهوريتَي كيريباتي وكوبا في مجال خدمات النقل الجوي.


• الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للأوقاف بالمملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الأوقاف والشؤون الدينية بسلطنة عُمان في مجال الأوقاف.


• اعتماد الحسابات الختامية للهيئة العامة للإحصاء، والمركز السعودي للاعتماد، والمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة الباحة، وجامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز، لعامين ماليين سابقين.


• التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارة الخارجية، وهيئة تطوير بوابة الدرعية، ومركز التأمين الصحي الوطني، وجامعة الطائف.