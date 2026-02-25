تمديد فترة تطبيق لائحة الاتصالات الرسمية والمحافظة على الوثائق

أطلع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، مجلس الوزراء على نتائج لقائه برئيس جمهورية مصر العربية عبدالفتاح السيسي، وما جرى خلاله من استعراض العلاقات الوثيقة والتاريخية بين البلدين الشقيقين، والسبل الكفيلة بتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، وتطورات الأحداث في الشرق الأوسط، والجهود المبذولة تجاهها، خصوصاً الملفات المتعلقة بأمن المنطقة واستقرارها.
اعتماد تنظيم المركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال
اعتمد المجلس دمج المركز الوطني للتنافسية والمركز السعودي للأعمال الاقتصادية في مركز واحد باسم «المركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال»، والموافقة على تنظيمه. كما وافق على تمديد الفترة الاسترشادية لتطبيق لائحة الاتصالات الرسمية والمحافظة على الوثائق ومعلوماتها لمدة سنة. كما أقر المجلس النموذج الاسترشادي لمذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الاستكشاف والاستخدام السلمي للفضاء الخارجي بين وكالة الفضاء السعودية والأجهزة النظيرة لها في الدول الأخرى، وتفويض وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات رئيس مجلس إدارة الوكالة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجهات النظيرة في الدول الأخرى في شأن مشروع مذكرة التفاهم، والتوقيع عليه، في ضوء النموذج الاسترشادي.
تعزيز قيم التكافل والعطاء ودعم العمل الخيري
تناول المجلس مستجدات أعمال اللجان المشتركة بين المملكة وعدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة، والتقدم المتواصل في مسارات التنسيق والتعاون المتبادل على مختلف الأصعدة؛ بما يعزز العلاقات الثنائية ومتعددة الأطراف ويدفع بها نحو آفاق أرحب.
واستعرض مجلس الوزراء عدداً من التقارير ذات الصلة بالشأن المحلي، مقدراً في هذا السياق التفاعل المجتمعي الواسع مع المبادرات الوطنية التي تستهدف تعزيز قيم التكافل والعطاء، ودعم العمل الخيري وتعظيم أثره الإنساني والتنموي في جميع مناطق المملكة.
دعم مساعي تحقيق الأمن والسلم إقليمياً ودولياً
أوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء تطرق، في الشأن الدولي، إلى مجمل الأوضاع ومجرياتها في المنطقة والعالم؛ مجدداً مواقف المملكة العربية السعودية الثابتة بشأنها والدعم المستمر للجهود والمساعي الرامية إلى تحقيق الأمن والسلم وترسيخ التنمية والازدهار إقليمياً ودولياً.
قرارات
اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسَي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى:
• تفويض رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز -أو من ينيبه- بالتوقيع على مشروع مذكرة تعاون بين دارة الملك عبدالعزيز في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التنمية الرقمية في جمهورية قيرغيزستان.
• تفويض وزير الداخلية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الباكستاني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الداخلية في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الداخلية في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية في مجال تنمية التعاون العلمي والتدريبي والبحثي، والتوقيع عليه.
• الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم في شأن المشاورات السياسية بين وزارة خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة خارجية جمهورية أرمينيا.
• تفويض وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب التركماني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية تركمانستان في مجال حماية البيئة، والتوقيع عليه.
• تفويض وزير الصحة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانبين الباكستاني والهولندي في شأن مشروعَي مذكرتي تفاهم للتعاون في المجالات الصحية بين وزارة الصحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية والتنظيم والتنسيق في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية ووزارة الصحة في مملكة هولندا، والتوقيع عليهما.
• الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية إستونيا للتعاون في مجال تشجيع الاستثمار المباشر.
• الموافقة على اتفاقيتين بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومتَي جمهوريتَي كيريباتي وكوبا في مجال خدمات النقل الجوي.
• الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للأوقاف بالمملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الأوقاف والشؤون الدينية بسلطنة عُمان في مجال الأوقاف.
• اعتماد الحسابات الختامية للهيئة العامة للإحصاء، والمركز السعودي للاعتماد، والمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة الباحة، وجامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز، لعامين ماليين سابقين.
• التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارة الخارجية، وهيئة تطوير بوابة الدرعية، ومركز التأمين الصحي الوطني، وجامعة الطائف.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, briefed the Council of Ministers on the outcomes of his meeting with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, during which they reviewed the close and historical relations between the two brotherly countries, the means to develop them in various fields, the developments in the Middle East, and the efforts being made in this regard, particularly concerning issues related to the security and stability of the region.
Approval of the Organization of the Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business
The council approved the merger of the National Center for Competitiveness and the Saudi Center for Economic Business into a single entity named "Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business," and approved its organization. It also agreed to extend the advisory period for implementing the official communications regulation and maintaining documents and their information for one year. The council approved the advisory model for a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of exploration and peaceful use of outer space between the Saudi Space Agency and its counterparts in other countries, and authorized the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, who is the Chairman of the Agency's Board of Directors - or his delegate - to negotiate with the relevant authorities in other countries regarding the draft memorandum of understanding and to sign it, in light of the advisory model.
Enhancing Values of Solidarity and Giving and Supporting Charitable Work
The council discussed the latest developments in the work of the joint committees between the Kingdom and a number of brotherly and friendly countries, and the ongoing progress in coordination and mutual cooperation across various levels; which enhances bilateral and multilateral relations and pushes them towards broader horizons.
The Council of Ministers reviewed a number of reports related to local affairs, appreciating in this context the wide community interaction with national initiatives aimed at enhancing values of solidarity and giving, supporting charitable work, and maximizing its humanitarian and developmental impact in all regions of the Kingdom.
Supporting Efforts to Achieve Security and Peace Regionally and Internationally
Minister of Information Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari clarified, following the session, that the Council of Ministers addressed, in the international context, the overall situations and developments in the region and the world; reaffirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's consistent positions regarding them and its continuous support for efforts and endeavors aimed at achieving security and peace and establishing development and prosperity regionally and internationally.
Decisions
The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics that the Shura Council participated in studying, as well as what was concluded by both the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee of the Council of Ministers regarding them. The council concluded the following:
• Authorizing the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation - or his delegate - to sign a draft cooperation memorandum between the King Abdulaziz Foundation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Digital Development in the Kyrgyz Republic.
• Authorizing the Minister of Interior - or his delegate - to negotiate with the Pakistani side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Interior in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the field of developing scientific, training, and research cooperation, and to sign it.
• Approving a memorandum of understanding regarding political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.
• Authorizing the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture - or his delegate - to negotiate with the Turkmen side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Turkmenistan in the field of environmental protection, and to sign it.
• Authorizing the Minister of Health - or his delegate - to negotiate with the Pakistani and Dutch sides regarding two draft memoranda of understanding for cooperation in health fields between the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Health Service and Coordination Ministry in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and to sign them.
• Approving a memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Estonia for cooperation in promoting direct investment.
• Approving two agreements between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Governments of the Republics of Kiribati and Cuba in the field of air transport services.
• Approving a memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Awqaf in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman in the field of awqaf.
• Approving the final accounts of the General Authority for Statistics, the Saudi Center for Accreditation, the Strategic Office for the Development of the Al-Baha Region, and Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University for the previous two financial years.
• Directing what is necessary regarding a number of topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Development Authority for Diriyah, the National Health Insurance Center, and Taif University.