شارك نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، رجال الأمن إفطارهم في ساحة المسجد النبوي، بحضور قائد مهام شرطة المنطقة اللواء يوسف الزهراني، وعدد من قيادات ومنسوبي الجهات الأمنية.

نائب أمير المدينة يشارك رجال الأمن إفطارهم في ساحة المسجد النبوي

ويأتي ذلك في إطار حرصه على دعم رجال الأمن ومساندتهم، والاطلاع على سير أعمالهم في الميدان، مثمّناً ما يقدمونه من جهود تسهم في تعزيز الأمن والسلامة وتنظيم الحشود، بما يهيئ أجواءً مطمئنة للمصلين والزائرين.

وأشاد نائب أمير المنطقة بالدور الكبير الذي يؤديه رجال الأمن في الحفاظ على أمن وسلامة قاصدي المسجد النبوي، من خلال جاهزيتهم العالية وأدائهم مهماتهم بكل إخلاص ومسؤولية، مؤكداً أن ما يحظى به المسجد النبوي من عناية واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة يعكس حرصها على تسخير جميع الإمكانات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتقديم أفضل الخدمات لهم خلال هذا الشهر الفضيل.

