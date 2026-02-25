نائب أمير المدينة يشارك رجال الأمن إفطارهم في ساحة المسجد النبوي

The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, shared iftar with security personnel in the courtyard of the Prophet's Mosque, in the presence of the Commander of the Region's Police, Major General Yusuf Al-Zahrani, along with several leaders and members of security agencies.

This comes as part of his commitment to support and assist security personnel, and to observe their work in the field, appreciating their efforts that contribute to enhancing security and safety and managing crowds, thus creating a reassuring atmosphere for worshippers and visitors.

The Deputy Emir praised the significant role played by security personnel in maintaining the safety and security of those visiting the Prophet's Mosque, through their high readiness and their dedication and responsibility in performing their duties, confirming that the care and attention given to the Prophet's Mosque by the wise leadership reflects their commitment to harnessing all resources to serve the guests of Allah and provide them with the best services during this holy month.