أوضح مفتي عام المملكة سابقاً الشيخ عبدالعزيز بن باز، أن الكحل لا يفطر النساء ولا الرجال في أصح قول العلماء مطلقًا، إلا أن استعماله في الليل أفضل في حق الصائم.

وأضاف، رحمه الله؛ ما يحصل به تجميل الوجه من الصابون والدهان وغير ذلك مما يتعلق بظاهر الجلد، ومن ذلك الحناء والمكياج وأشباه ذلك، كل ذلك لا حرج فيه في حق الصائم، مع أنه لا ينبغي استعمال المكياج إذا كان يضر بالوجه.