The former Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Baz, clarified that kohl does not break the fast for either women or men according to the most correct opinion of scholars at all, although using it at night is better for the fasting person.

He added, may Allah have mercy on him; that anything used for beautifying the face, such as soap, ointments, and other things related to the surface of the skin, including henna, makeup, and similar items, is all permissible for the fasting person, although it is not advisable to use makeup if it harms the face.