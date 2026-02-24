The Deputy Emir of the Medina region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, confirmed that the health sector receives support and attention from the leadership, pointing to the ongoing development of health services and enhancing their efficiency, and elevating the level of care provided according to the highest standards of quality and safety, in order to meet the needs of citizens, residents, and visitors to the Medina region.

This came during his reception of the leaders of the health system in the region at the emirate. During the meeting, he was briefed on a comprehensive presentation of the health system's work and its most significant achievements, presented by the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Dr. Sami Al-Ruhaili. The presentation included an overview of health indicators, performance levels, and developmental plans aimed at raising the quality and efficiency of the services provided to the residents and visitors of the region. It also included efforts to enhance health readiness, expand the scope of specialized services, and develop infrastructure, contributing to improving the beneficiaries' experience and elevating the level of healthcare.