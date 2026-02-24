أكّد نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز أن القطاع الصحي يحظى بدعم واهتمام من القيادة، مشيراً إلى مواصلة تطوير الخدمات الصحية وتعزيز كفاءتها، والارتقاء بمستوى الرعاية المقدّمة وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والسلامة، بما يلبّي احتياجات المواطنين والمقيمين وزوار منطقة المدينة المنورة.

جاء ذلك خلال استقباله في الإمارة قيادات المنظومة الصحية بالمنطقة. واطّلع خلال اللقاء على عرض شامل لأعمال المنظومة الصحية وأبرز منجزاتها، قدّمه مدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة الدكتور سامي الرحيلي، متضمّناً استعراض المؤشرات الصحية، ومستويات الأداء، والخطط التطويرية الهادفة إلى رفع جودة وكفاءة الخدمات المقدّمة لأهالي وزوار المنطقة. كما تضمن العرض جهود تعزيز الجاهزية الصحية، وتوسيع نطاق الخدمات التخصصية، وتطوير البنية التحتية، بما يسهم في تحسين تجربة المستفيدين والارتقاء بمستوى الرعاية الصحية.