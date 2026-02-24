احتضنت مدينة جدة حفل إفطار «عكاظ» و«سعودي جازيت» السنوي، الذي نظمته مؤسسة «عكاظ» في القاعة الكبرى بفندق هيلتون جدة، وسط حضور لافت من الأمراء وقناصل الدول، ونخبة من الإعلاميين والكتّاب والشخصيات المجتمعية، فضلاً عن حضور أبناء جمعية البر بجدة ومركز التأهيل الشامل.

إفطار عكاظ وسعودي جازيت.. أمسية تجمع نجوم الإعلام والمجتمع في ذكرى التأسيس

يوم التأسيس.. بُعد وطني يثري المناسبة

اكتسبت الأمسية خصوصيتها لتزامنها مع ذكرى يوم التأسيس، إذ تحوّل اللقاء إلى مساحة تستحضر قيم الدولة السعودية الراسخة في التلاحم والتكافل، وتُجسّد امتدادها في المشهدين الإعلامي والاجتماعي.

لمسة إنسانية حاضرة

وتشرّف الحفل بحضور أبناء جمعية البر بجدة ومركز التأهيل الشامل، في لفتة عكست البعد الإنساني للمناسبة، لتؤكد هذه المشاركة حرص المؤسسة على تمكين ذوي الإعاقة ودمجهم في الفعاليات المجتمعية، بما يعزّز حضور المؤسسة ودورها الاجتماعي. كما تجسّد التزامها المستمر بدعم المبادرات الإنسانية، وترسيخ قيم التكافل والتراحم بوصفها جزءاً أصيلاً من رسالتها الإعلامية.

تكريم وشراكات نجاح

تناول الحضور طعام الإفطار في أجواء رمضانية اتسمت بالألفة والتآخي، فيما تخللت الأمسية مراسم تكريم لعدد من الشخصيات وشركاء النجاح، تقديراً لإسهاماتهم في دعم مسيرة المؤسسة.

نهج سنوي يعزز الروابط

ويأتي الحفل امتداداً لنهج «عكاظ» في صناعة لحظات جامعة تعزّز الروابط بين مختلف مكوّنات المجتمع، وتقدّم صورة مشرقة لروح رمضان، إذ تتعانق القيم الوطنية مع المبادرات الإنسانية في مشهد واحد.

