إفطار عكاظ وسعودي جازيت.. أمسية تجمع نجوم الإعلام والمجتمع في ذكرى التأسيس

احتضنت مدينة جدة حفل إفطار «عكاظ» و«سعودي جازيت» السنوي، الذي نظمته مؤسسة «عكاظ» في القاعة الكبرى بفندق هيلتون جدة، وسط حضور لافت من الأمراء وقناصل الدول، ونخبة من الإعلاميين والكتّاب والشخصيات المجتمعية، فضلاً عن حضور أبناء جمعية البر بجدة ومركز التأهيل الشامل.
يوم التأسيس.. بُعد وطني يثري المناسبة
اكتسبت الأمسية خصوصيتها لتزامنها مع ذكرى يوم التأسيس، إذ تحوّل اللقاء إلى مساحة تستحضر قيم الدولة السعودية الراسخة في التلاحم والتكافل، وتُجسّد امتدادها في المشهدين الإعلامي والاجتماعي.
لمسة إنسانية حاضرة
وتشرّف الحفل بحضور أبناء جمعية البر بجدة ومركز التأهيل الشامل، في لفتة عكست البعد الإنساني للمناسبة، لتؤكد هذه المشاركة حرص المؤسسة على تمكين ذوي الإعاقة ودمجهم في الفعاليات المجتمعية، بما يعزّز حضور المؤسسة ودورها الاجتماعي. كما تجسّد التزامها المستمر بدعم المبادرات الإنسانية، وترسيخ قيم التكافل والتراحم بوصفها جزءاً أصيلاً من رسالتها الإعلامية.
تكريم وشراكات نجاح
تناول الحضور طعام الإفطار في أجواء رمضانية اتسمت بالألفة والتآخي، فيما تخللت الأمسية مراسم تكريم لعدد من الشخصيات وشركاء النجاح، تقديراً لإسهاماتهم في دعم مسيرة المؤسسة.
نهج سنوي يعزز الروابط
ويأتي الحفل امتداداً لنهج «عكاظ» في صناعة لحظات جامعة تعزّز الروابط بين مختلف مكوّنات المجتمع، وتقدّم صورة مشرقة لروح رمضان، إذ تتعانق القيم الوطنية مع المبادرات الإنسانية في مشهد واحد.
The city of Jeddah hosted the annual Iftar event of "Okaz" and "Saudi Gazette," organized by the "Okaz" Foundation in the grand hall of the Hilton Jeddah hotel, with a notable attendance of princes, consuls of various countries, and a select group of media professionals, writers, and community figures, in addition to the presence of members from the Jeddah Charity Association and the Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center.
Founding Day.. A National Dimension Enriching the Occasion
The evening gained its uniqueness due to its coincidence with the anniversary of Founding Day, as the gathering transformed into a space that evokes the deep-rooted values of the Saudi state in solidarity and mutual support, embodying its extension in the media and social scenes.
A Present Human Touch
The event was honored by the presence of members from the Jeddah Charity Association and the Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center, in a gesture that reflected the human dimension of the occasion, confirming the foundation's commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities and integrating them into community events, thereby enhancing the foundation's presence and social role. It also embodies its ongoing commitment to supporting humanitarian initiatives and reinforcing the values of solidarity and compassion as an integral part of its media message.
Recognition and Successful Partnerships
The attendees enjoyed the Iftar meal in a Ramadan atmosphere characterized by warmth and brotherhood, while the evening included a ceremony honoring several personalities and partners in success, in appreciation of their contributions to supporting the foundation's journey.
An Annual Approach that Strengthens Bonds
The event comes as an extension of "Okaz's" approach in creating unifying moments that strengthen the bonds among various components of society, presenting a bright image of the spirit of Ramadan, where national values intertwine with humanitarian initiatives in a single scene.