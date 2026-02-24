Dr. Fatima Jaber Al-Sayed Youssef, a faculty member of Comparative Jurisprudence at Al-Azhar University, considered the spiritual nullifiers of fasting to be more dangerous than the physical nullifiers. These include backbiting, gossip, lying, bearing false witness, injustice, cheating, deception, taking money unlawfully, earning forbidden money through theft, looting, usurious transactions, and other unethical matters.

She emphasized the importance of the fasting of the limbs, stating that the eyes should fast by avoiding looking at what is forbidden. If a fasting person suddenly encounters something inappropriate, they should lower their gaze and not follow one glance with another. Likewise, if they hear people engaging in discussions that do not please Allah, they should turn away from them until they engage in a different conversation. Fasting is an act of worship that represents one of the best forms of devotion through which a servant draws closer to Allah, the Exalted, and it has been ordained by Allah to refine the soul and bring goodness to it.

She urged the fasting individual to be cautious of actions that could tarnish their fast so that they may benefit from fasting and attain the piety mentioned by Allah in His saying: “O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous.” Thus, fasting is not merely a physical abstention, but also a moral and spiritual one.