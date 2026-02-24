عدّت عضو هيئة تدريس الفقه المقارن في جامعة الأزهر الدكتورة فاطمة جابر السيد يوسف، مبطلات الصوم المعنوية أشدّ خطورة من المبطلات الحسيّة، وتتمثّل في الغيبة والنميمة والكذب وشهادة الزور والظلم والغش والخداع وأخذ المال بغير حق وكسب المال الحرام بالسرقة والنهب والمعاملات الربوية وغيرها من الأمور غير الأخلاقية.

وأكدت على صوم الجوارح، بأن تصوم العين عن التطلع إلى المحرم، وإذا صادف الصائم أمامه شيئاً فجأة غض البصر، ولم يتبع النظرة النظرة، وكذلك إذا سمع قوماً يخوضون في حديث لا يرضي الله أعرض عنهم حتى يخوضوا في حديث غيره، كون الصيام عبادة من أفضل القربات التي يتقرب بها العبد لله عزوجل، شرعه الله تعالى ليهذب النفس، ويعود عليها بالخير.

ودعت الصائم إلى الحذر من الأعمال التي تخدش صومه؛ كي ينتفع بالصيام، وتحصل له التقوى التي ذكرها الله في قوله: «يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ»، فالصيام ليس مجرد إمساك حسيّ، بل ومعنوي أخلاقي.