The Grand Mosque in Surabaya, Indonesia witnessed a gathering of over 21,500 fasting individuals at the tables of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' program for breaking the fast, in a scene that reflects the values of Islamic solidarity.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance implemented the program through the religious attaché at the Kingdom's embassy in Indonesia, as the distribution of iftar meals coincided with the presentation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' gift of premium dates, which added a spiritual atmosphere and clear feelings of gratitude to the occasion.

Among the beneficiaries were about 5,000 memorizers of the Holy Quran, indicating the Kingdom's interest in the bearers of the Book of God and its support for their educational journey.

Several leaders attended the event, including the Governor of East Java, Dr. Khofifah Indar Parawansa, who expressed her appreciation for the Kingdom's efforts in serving Islam and Muslims. The religious attaché, Ahmed Al-Hazmi, confirmed that the program is an extension of the leadership's interest in Islamic and humanitarian work and enhancing communication between peoples.

This program is part of a series of charitable initiatives carried out by the Kingdom in several countries during the month of Ramadan, affirming its message based on moderation and balance and its humanitarian role in supporting Islamic communities.