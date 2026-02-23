شهد الجامع الأكبر في مدينة سورابايا الإندونيسية تجمعاً يفوق 21,500 صائم على موائد برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين لتفطير الصائمين، في مشهد يعكس قيم التكافل الإسلامي.

وقد نفذت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد البرنامج عبر الملحقية الدينية في سفارة المملكة بإندونيسيا، إذ تزامن توزيع وجبات الإفطار مع تقديم هدية خادم الحرمين الشريفين من التمور الفاخرة، ما أضفى على المناسبة أجواءً روحانية ومشاعر امتنان واضحة.

من بين المستفيدين كان هناك نحو 5,000 حافظ وحافظة للقرآن الكريم، في دلالة على اهتمام المملكة بحَمَلة كتاب الله ودعم مسيرتهم العلمية.

حضر المناسبة عدد من القيادات، من بينهم حاكمة جاوى الشرقية الدكتورة خفيفة إندر فاراوانسا، التي عبّرت عن تقديرها لجهود المملكة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين. كما أكد الملحق الديني أحمد الحازمي، أن البرنامج يأتي امتداداً لاهتمام القيادة بالعمل الإسلامي والإنساني وتعزيز التواصل بين الشعوب.

ويأتي هذا البرنامج ضمن سلسلة مبادرات خيرية تنفذها المملكة في عدة دول خلال شهر رمضان، تأكيداً لرسالتها القائمة على الوسطية والاعتدال ودورها الإنساني في دعم المجتمعات الإسلامية.