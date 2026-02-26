Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi announced today (Thursday) the conclusion of the third round of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran in Geneva, confirming significant progress in the negotiation process.



The Omani minister wrote on the "X" platform: "The talks will resume soon after consultations in the two capitals," indicating that technical discussions will be held next week in Vienna.



Al-Busaidi expressed his gratitude to all those involved for their efforts, including the negotiators, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the host Swiss government.



American network "CNN" reported that a knowledgeable source stated that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Wietkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held direct talks in Geneva.



The American site "Axios" reported that the third round of nuclear talks took place in two formats: the first was indirect, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi relaying messages between the two sides, and the second was direct between the American and Iranian negotiators.



For its part, the Iranian news agency (Tasnim) stated that the meeting between Araqchi and Wietkoff was conducted in a spirit of diplomatic courtesy, noting that the meeting was limited to a handshake.



Iranian television reported that there are indications showing that an agreement is close to being reached.



For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said: "Today's talks with America were the most serious, and reaching an agreement is imminent."



He added: "We entered into a serious discussion of the terms of the agreement, and there is noticeable progress in the talks," indicating that "today's discussions were among the best we have had with America in the past."



Araqchi revealed a new round of talks with America in the coming days, explaining that technical discussions in Vienna will begin next Monday.



For his part, an Iranian official disclosed that Tehran's proposal paves the way for a comprehensive agreement if America shows seriousness, adding: "Our proposal for the agreement includes issues related to lifting sanctions and investments."



Axios reported from a knowledgeable source that White House envoys Steve Wietkoff and Jared Kushner expressed their disappointment regarding what they heard from the Iranians during the morning negotiation session in Geneva.



A senior American official stated that the talks with Iran were positive.