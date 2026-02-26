أعلن وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي اليوم (الخميس) انتهاء الجولة الثالثة من المفاوضات غير المباشرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في جنيف، مؤكداً إحراز تقدم كبير في مسار التفاوض.
وكتب الوزير العماني على منصة «إكس»: «سيتم استئناف المحادثات قريباً بعد إجراء مشاورات في العاصمتين»، مشيراً إلى أن مناقشات على المستوى الفني ستُعقد الأسبوع القادم في فيينا.
وأعرب البوسعيدي عن امتنانه لجميع المعنيين بجهودهم، بمن في ذلك المفاوضون، والوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، والحكومة السويسرية المضيفة.
ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية عن مصدر مطلع قوله إن المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف ووزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أجريا محادثات مباشرة في جنيف.
وأفاد موقع «إكسيوس» الأمريكي بأن الجولة الثالثة من المحادثات النووية بصيغتين، الأولى بشكل غير مباشر، حيث كان وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي ينقل الرسائل بين الجانبين، والثانية بشكل مباشر بين المفاوضين الأمريكيين والإيرانيين.
بدورها، قالت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية (تسنيم) إن لقاء عراقجي وويتكوف جرى في إطار المجاملة الدبلوماسية، مشيرة إلى أن اللقاء اقتصر على المصافحة.
وذكر التلفزيون الإيراني أن هناك مؤشرات تُظهر قرب التوصل لاتفاق.
من جهته، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي: «محادثات اليوم مع أمريكا كانت الأكثر جدية، والتوصل إلى اتفاق بات وشيكاً».
وأضاف: «دخلنا في مناقشة بنود الاتفاق بشكل جدي وهناك تقدم ملحوظ في المحادثات»، مبيناً أن «المحادثات اليوم من أفضل ما أجريناه مع أمريكا في السابق».
وكشف عراقجي جولة جديدة من المحادثات مع أمريكا خلال أيام، موضحاً أن محادثات تقنية في فيينا ستبدأ الإثنين القادم.
بدوره، كشف مسؤول إيراني أن مقترح طهران يمهد لاتفاق شامل إذا تحلت أمريكا بالجدية، مضيفاً: «مقترحنا للاتفاق يشمل قضايا مرتبطة برفع العقوبات والاستثمارات».
ونقل «إكسيوس» عن مصدر مطلع قوله إن مبعوثي البيت الأبيض، ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، عبرا عن خيبة أملهما إزاء ما سمعاه من الإيرانيين خلال جلسة المفاوضات الصباحية في جنيف.
وأفاد مسؤول أمريكي كبير بأن المحادثات مع إيران كانت إيجابية.
Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi announced today (Thursday) the conclusion of the third round of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran in Geneva, confirming significant progress in the negotiation process.
The Omani minister wrote on the "X" platform: "The talks will resume soon after consultations in the two capitals," indicating that technical discussions will be held next week in Vienna.
Al-Busaidi expressed his gratitude to all those involved for their efforts, including the negotiators, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the host Swiss government.
American network "CNN" reported that a knowledgeable source stated that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Wietkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held direct talks in Geneva.
The American site "Axios" reported that the third round of nuclear talks took place in two formats: the first was indirect, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi relaying messages between the two sides, and the second was direct between the American and Iranian negotiators.
For its part, the Iranian news agency (Tasnim) stated that the meeting between Araqchi and Wietkoff was conducted in a spirit of diplomatic courtesy, noting that the meeting was limited to a handshake.
Iranian television reported that there are indications showing that an agreement is close to being reached.
For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said: "Today's talks with America were the most serious, and reaching an agreement is imminent."
He added: "We entered into a serious discussion of the terms of the agreement, and there is noticeable progress in the talks," indicating that "today's discussions were among the best we have had with America in the past."
Araqchi revealed a new round of talks with America in the coming days, explaining that technical discussions in Vienna will begin next Monday.
For his part, an Iranian official disclosed that Tehran's proposal paves the way for a comprehensive agreement if America shows seriousness, adding: "Our proposal for the agreement includes issues related to lifting sanctions and investments."
Axios reported from a knowledgeable source that White House envoys Steve Wietkoff and Jared Kushner expressed their disappointment regarding what they heard from the Iranians during the morning negotiation session in Geneva.
A senior American official stated that the talks with Iran were positive.