أعلن وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي اليوم (الخميس) انتهاء الجولة الثالثة من المفاوضات غير المباشرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في جنيف، مؤكداً إحراز تقدم كبير في مسار التفاوض.


وكتب الوزير العماني على منصة «إكس»: «سيتم استئناف المحادثات قريباً بعد إجراء مشاورات في العاصمتين»، مشيراً إلى أن مناقشات على المستوى الفني ستُعقد الأسبوع القادم في فيينا.


وأعرب البوسعيدي عن امتنانه لجميع المعنيين بجهودهم، بمن في ذلك المفاوضون، والوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، والحكومة السويسرية المضيفة.


ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية عن مصدر مطلع قوله إن المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف ووزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أجريا محادثات مباشرة في جنيف.


وأفاد موقع «إكسيوس» الأمريكي بأن الجولة الثالثة من المحادثات النووية بصيغتين، الأولى بشكل غير مباشر، حيث كان وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي ينقل الرسائل بين الجانبين، والثانية بشكل مباشر بين المفاوضين الأمريكيين والإيرانيين.


بدورها، قالت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية (تسنيم) إن لقاء عراقجي وويتكوف جرى في إطار المجاملة الدبلوماسية، مشيرة إلى أن اللقاء اقتصر على المصافحة.


وذكر التلفزيون الإيراني أن هناك مؤشرات تُظهر قرب التوصل لاتفاق.


من جهته، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي: «محادثات اليوم مع أمريكا كانت الأكثر جدية، والتوصل إلى اتفاق بات وشيكاً».


وأضاف: «دخلنا في مناقشة بنود الاتفاق بشكل جدي وهناك تقدم ملحوظ في المحادثات»، مبيناً أن «المحادثات اليوم من أفضل ما أجريناه مع أمريكا في السابق».


وكشف عراقجي جولة جديدة من المحادثات مع أمريكا خلال أيام، موضحاً أن محادثات تقنية في فيينا ستبدأ الإثنين القادم.


بدوره، كشف مسؤول إيراني أن مقترح طهران يمهد لاتفاق شامل إذا تحلت أمريكا بالجدية، مضيفاً: «مقترحنا للاتفاق يشمل قضايا مرتبطة برفع العقوبات والاستثمارات».


ونقل «إكسيوس» عن مصدر مطلع قوله إن مبعوثي البيت الأبيض، ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، عبرا عن خيبة أملهما إزاء ما سمعاه من الإيرانيين خلال جلسة المفاوضات الصباحية في جنيف.


وأفاد مسؤول أمريكي كبير بأن المحادثات مع إيران كانت إيجابية.