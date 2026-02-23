في رمضانات مضت منذ نصف قرن، كانت سيدات بيوتات الباحة يحرصن على إبعاد الأطفال عن مائدة الإفطار إلى ما بعد الأذان، لمحدودية الأطعمة، ولكون كبار السن الصائمين أولى من الصغار الذين ربما لا يكونون صائمين؛ ولتفادي الإحراج للفتية والفتيات، والآباء والأمهات؛ فجاءت فكرة الإغراء بتحرّي أذان المغرب في الساحات، لتتيح لكبار الأسرة تناول ما يتيسر من تمر وبعض الخبز الشعبي، وأحياناً يكون الإيدام المرق، أو اللبن، أو السمن. وعند رفع الأذان يتسابق الصبية في طريق عودتهم للبيوت، مرددين «آهو وذّن آهو وذّن»، وأحياناً يضعون بارود الكبريت في نقر حجري أو رصاصي ثم يطرقونه بمسمار، ويضربونه ضربة قوية مع قولة الله أكبر؛ محاكاةً لأصوات المدافع التي سمعوا بها ولم يروها إلى تلك اللحظة.