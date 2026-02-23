The Muslim World League expressed its strong condemnation of the statements made by the United States Ambassador to the Israeli occupation government, regarding the misleading proposals and absurd illusions surrounding the fantasies of Israeli expansion in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced these false and irresponsible statements, describing them as a serious disregard for the security of the region and the sovereignty of its countries, and as a blatant violation of international laws and norms, in addition to their clear contradiction with the commitments outlined in the American peace plan.

Al-Issa reiterated that the only way to achieve peace and stability in the region is to adhere to international legitimacy decisions, including Security Council resolutions and the "New York Declaration" for a two-state solution, supported by the United Nations General Assembly resolution regarding the established historical right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state.

He emphasized that this established right cannot be affected by such statements that lack the slightest degree of political responsibility and are based on flimsy arguments that have no legal or factual basis.