أعربت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي عن إدانتها الشديدة لتصريحات سفير الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، المتعلقة بما يُثار من طروحات مضلِّلة وأوهام عبثية حول خيالات التمدد الإسرائيلي في أراضي الشرق الأوسط.

وفي بيانٍ لها، ندّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، بهذه التصريحات الزائفة وغير المسؤولة، واصفاً أنها تمثّل استهتاراً خطيراً بأمن المنطقة وسيادة دولها، وتشكّل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقوانين والأعراف الدولية، فضلاً عن مخالفتها الواضحة للالتزامات الواردة في خطة السلام الأمريكية.

وجدّد العيسى، التأكيد على أن السبيل الوحيد لتحقيق السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة هو الالتزام بقرارات الشرعية الدولية، بما في ذلك قرارات مجلس الأمن و«إعلان نيويورك» لحل الدولتين، المؤيَّد بقرار الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، المتعلق بالحق التاريخي الثابت للشعب الفلسطيني في تقرير مصيره وإقامة دولته المستقلة.

وشدّد على أن هذا الحق الراسخ لا يمكن أن يتأثر بمثل هذه التصريحات التي تفتقر إلى أدنى درجات المسؤولية السياسية، وتقوم على حجج واهية لا تستند إلى أي أساس قانوني أو واقعي.