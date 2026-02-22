في شهرٍ تتقدّم فيه القيم على التفاصيل، ويخفّ فيه الضجيج لصالح المعنى، يفتح نائب رئيس نادي النصر خالد الوليد المالك، نافذة هادئة على تجربته الإنسانية والرياضية في رمضان. حديثٌ لا تقوده المناصب، بل الذاكرة، ولا تحكمه العناوين، بل القيم التي تشكّلت منذ الطفولة، حيث يلتقي الانضباط الذي تصنعه الرياضة بسكينة الشهر الفضيل، وتبقى الأسرة مركز الدائرة، والنصر عشقاً لا يتغيّر.

دعاء وانتظار

• ماذا يعني أن يعود عليك رمضان؟

•• رمضان عودة للهدوء الداخلي، ومراجعة صادقة مع النفس، وفرصة سنوية لترتيب الروح قبل ترتيب التفاصيل.

• هل يتغيّر برنامجك اليومي في رمضان؟

•• يتغيّر الإيقاع لا الجوهر؛ يقلّ الصخب، ويزيد الوقت المخصص للأسرة والتأمل.

• ما العادة التي تحرص عليها مع بداية الشهر؟

•• البدء بالبساطة؛ تهنئة الأهل، وتنظيم اليوم حول الصلاة لا حول الوقت.

• أي ساعة في رمضان تشعر فيها بسعادة أكبر؟

•• ساعة ما قبل المغرب؛ حين يهدأ كل شيء، ويجتمع الدعاء والانتظار.

حماس وتعب

• لماذا نخص رمضان بالأطباق الفرايحية؟

•• لأن الطعام في رمضان يحمل ذاكرة، وليس مجرد نكهة؛ هو طقس اجتماعي أكثر منه حاجة.

• أي الأكلات تحرص على وجودها على مائدتك الرمضانية؟

•• الأكلات المحلية التي تحمل طابع البيت والذاكرة، لأنها تربط رمضان بالمكان.

• من تدعو لتناول الإفطار أو السحور معك؟

•• الأسرة أولاً؛ فوجودهم هو المعنى الحقيقي للمائدة.

• متى بدأت الصيام وكيف كان أول يوم؟

•• بدأت الصيام في عمر السادسة، وكان أول يوم مزيجاً من الحماس والتعب، لكنه علّمني معنى الالتزام مبكراً.

• ما موقف الوالدين من صومك المبكر؟

•• كانا داعمين، يراقبان بصمت، ويتركان لي القرار مع الحرص، ولم يُجبِراني على الاستمرار إذا اشتد الإرهاق.

• على ماذا كانت تتسحر الأسرة آنذاك؟

•• على البساطة؛ تمر، خبز، وشاي... ما كان يكفي الجسد ويطمئن القلب.

يوم رمضاني متوازن

• كيف يبدو برنامجك الرمضاني اليومي؟

•• يبدأ بالفجر، يمر بالعمل بهدوء، ويُختتم بوقت عائلي وسحور خفيف يعيد التوازن لليوم.

• هل تتابع برامج إذاعية أو تلفزيونية؟

•• أحياناً أتنقّل بين بعض البودكاست، بحسب المزاج والموضوع.

• بصفتك رياضياً، ماذا أخذت منك الرياضة وماذا أعطتك؟

•• أخذت منّي الجهد والتعب، وأعطتني الانضباط، والأهم: محبة جمهور النصر الوفي.

• هل لك ميول رياضية؟

•• النصر... عشق الطفولة الذي لا يتغيّر.

الذاكرة والأصدقاء والحياة

• لماذا يسكننا الحنين لأيامنا الأولى؟

•• لأنها الأيام التي لم نكن فيها مطالبين بشيء سوى أن نكون أنفسنا.

• أين درست المرحلة الابتدائية؟

•• في الرياض.

• من بقي من زملاء تلك المرحلة؟

•• معظمهم ما زالوا حاضرين في الذاكرة، وبعضهم في الحياة.

• لماذا يتناقص عدد الأصدقاء مع التقدم في العمر؟

•• لأن الحياة تنتقي، وتُبقي القليل الصادق.

حكمة وأمنية ولون

• ما حكمتك الأثيرة واللون الذي تعشقه؟

•• الحياة تحتاج إلى تأنٍّ... وأعشق اللون الأصفر.

• ما الأمنية الأقرب إلى قلبك؟

•• تحقّقت كثير من الأمنيات، ويبقى الأهم: أن يديم الله صحة والدي ووالدتي.

• ما جديدك في شهر رمضان هذا العام؟

•• لا جديد أهم من متابعة العائلة، فذلك هو المكسب الحقيقي.