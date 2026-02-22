In a month where values take precedence over details, and the noise subsides in favor of meaning, the Vice President of Al-Nassr Club, Khalid Al-Waleed Al-Malik, opens a quiet window into his human and sporting experience during Ramadan. A conversation led not by titles, but by memory, and not governed by headlines, but by the values formed since childhood, where the discipline crafted by sports meets the tranquility of the holy month, and the family remains the center of the circle, with victory being an unchanging passion.

Prayer and Waiting

• What does it mean for Ramadan to return to you?

•• Ramadan is a return to inner calm, a sincere review with oneself, and an annual opportunity to arrange the soul before arranging the details.

• Does your daily schedule change during Ramadan?

•• The rhythm changes, not the essence; the noise decreases, and the time allocated for family and reflection increases.

• What habit do you insist on at the beginning of the month?

•• Starting with simplicity; greeting family, and organizing the day around prayer rather than time.

• At what hour during Ramadan do you feel the greatest happiness?

•• The hour before Maghrib; when everything calms down, and prayer and waiting come together.

Enthusiasm and Fatigue

• Why do we associate Ramadan with special dishes?

•• Because food in Ramadan carries memory, and is not just flavor; it is a social ritual more than a necessity.

• What dishes do you make sure are present on your Ramadan table?

•• Local dishes that carry the essence of home and memory, as they connect Ramadan with the place.

• Whom do you invite to break the fast or have Suhoor with you?

•• Family first; their presence is the true meaning of the table.

• When did you start fasting and how was your first day?

•• I started fasting at the age of six, and the first day was a mix of enthusiasm and fatigue, but it taught me the meaning of commitment early on.

• What was your parents' stance on your early fasting?

•• They were supportive, watching silently, allowing me to make the decision with care, and they did not force me to continue if I felt too exhausted.

• What did the family have for Suhoor back then?

•• Simplicity; dates, bread, and tea... enough to satisfy the body and reassure the heart.

A Balanced Ramadan Day

• How does your daily Ramadan program look like?

•• It starts at dawn, flows through work calmly, and ends with family time and a light Suhoor that restores balance to the day.

• Do you follow any radio or television programs?

•• Sometimes I switch between some podcasts, depending on my mood and the topic.

• As an athlete, what has sports taken from you and what has it given you?

•• It has taken effort and fatigue from me, and given me discipline, and most importantly: the love of Al-Nassr's loyal fans.

• Do you have any sports inclinations?

•• Al-Nassr... the childhood passion that never changes.

Memory, Friends, and Life

• Why do we feel nostalgia for our early days?

•• Because those were the days when we were not required to be anything but ourselves.

• Where did you study elementary school?

•• In Riyadh.

• Who remains from your classmates from that stage?

•• Most of them are still present in memory, and some in life.

• Why does the number of friends decrease as we age?

•• Because life selects, keeping only the few who are sincere.

Wisdom, Wish, and Color

• What is your favorite wisdom and the color you love?

•• Life needs to be taken slowly... and I love the color yellow.

• What is the wish closest to your heart?

•• Many wishes have come true, but the most important remains: may God grant my parents health.

• What’s new for you this Ramadan?

•• There is no new that is more important than following up with family, as that is the true gain.