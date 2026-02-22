The recent medical debate that has ignited on social media regarding the efficacy of cholesterol medications has brought to mind what "Okaz" discussed in its investigation published last November titled "Platform Doctors... How is Health?", warning of the dangers of uncontrolled medical discussions and their potential impact on patient health.

The call made by respiratory diseases consultant, Major Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Saif, to stop using "cholesterol" medications has sparked widespread controversy and debate within the medical and pharmaceutical fields, especially since Al-Saif indicated that cholesterol medications are unnecessary and may cause muscle and memory problems, stating that he does not prescribe them to his patients!

Researcher in cancer diseases, Dr. Fahd Al-Khudairi, countered his opinion through a post on the "X" platform, warning against stopping cholesterol medications, as discontinuation can lead to strokes and arterial blockages, citing the case of a patient who stopped treatment and suffered serious complications.

Dr. Al-Khudairi further stated that the liver produces between 75% and 80% of cholesterol in the blood, while the dietary contribution does not exceed 20%, and that genetic factors play a fundamental role in its elevation, making pharmaceutical treatment necessary in many cases according to medical assessment.

Cardiology consultant Dr. Khalid Al-Nimr supported Dr. Al-Khudairi's view in response to Dr. Al-Saif's call, confirming that cholesterol pills do not cause Alzheimer's as rumored, as studies indicate that the use of statin medications is associated with a 15% to 25% reduction in the risk of developing Alzheimer's and dementia. He pointed out that failing to control harmful cholesterol increases the likelihood of developing these diseases, noting that statins, insulin, vaccines, and blood pressure medications are considered treatments that contribute to reducing mortality, and countries are keen to promote adherence to them.

Safe and Internationally and Locally Approved

The Ministry of Health confirmed, through its official website, that cholesterol medications, including statins, are safe and internationally and locally approved by the General Authority for Food and Drug, and are used to prevent heart diseases and strokes and to reduce complications in patients with high cholesterol or chronic diseases associated with it.

Previously, Dr. Abdullah Al-Dhiabi, a consultant in advanced gastrointestinal and therapeutic endoscopy at the University of Toronto, warned in a conversation with "Okaz" about the spread of medical advice given by individuals outside their area of expertise through platforms, emphasizing that inaccurate information may lead patients to make wrong decisions that exacerbate diseases or delay appropriate treatment, stressing the need to verify medical information sources and consult accredited specialists.

Criminalizing Providing Consultations Without a License

In this context, lawyer Firas Tarablsi clarified that the Health Professions Practice System in Saudi Arabia criminalizes providing medical consultations without a license, punishable by a fine of up to 100,000 riyals or imprisonment for up to 6 months, or both. He also pointed out that disseminating misleading medical information may expose the individual to accountability under the Anti-Cyber Crimes Law, in addition to the right of the harmed parties to claim compensation in the event of damage.