أعاد الجدل الطبي الذي اشتعل أخيراً، على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي حول جدوى استخدام أدوية الكوليسترول الذاكرة إلى ما تناولته «عكاظ» في تحقيقها المنشور في نوفمبر الماضي عن «أطباء المنصات.. كيف الصحة؟»، وحذّر من مخاطر النقاشات الطبية غير المنضبطة وتأثيرها المحتمل على صحة المرضى.

«عكاظ» تناولت الظاهرة في فبراير الماضي.

وأثارت الدعوة التي أطلقها استشاري أمراض التنفس اللواء الدكتور عبدالعزيز السيف، للتوقف عن استخدام أدوية «الكوليسترول»، خلافاً وجدلاً واسعاً في محيط الحقل الطبي والدوائي، خصوصاً أن السيف أشار إلى إن أدوية الكوليسترول غير ضرورية واحتمال تسببها في مشكلات بالعضلات والذاكرة، وأنه لا يصفها لمرضاه!

وتصدى لرأيه الباحث في أمراض السرطان الدكتور فهد الخضيري، عبر منشور في منصة «X»، محذّراً من إيقاف أدوية الكوليسترول، إذ يؤدي إيقافها إلى جلطات وانسداد الشرايين، مستشهداً بحالة مريض توقّف عن العلاج فأصيب بمضاعفات خطيرة.

الخضيري.

وزاد الدكتور الخضيري بالقول إن الكبد ينتج ما بين 75 و80% من الكوليسترول في الدم، بينما لا تتجاوز نسبة ما يأتي من الغذاء 20%، وأن العوامل الوراثية تلعب دوراً أساسياً في ارتفاعه، ما يجعل العلاج الدوائي ضرورياً في كثير من الحالات وفق التقييم الطبي.

النمر.

وعزز استشاري أمراض القلب الدكتور خالد النمر رأي الدكتور الخضيري في مواجهة دعوة الدكتور السيف، مؤكداً أن حبوب الكوليسترول لا تسبب الزهايمر كما يُشاع، إذ تشير الدراسات إلى أن استخدام أدوية الستاتين يرتبط بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بالزهايمر والخرف بنسبة تراوح بين 15 و25%. وأن عدم السيطرة على الكوليسترول الضار يزيد احتمالية الإصابة بهذه الأمراض، مشيراً إلى أن أدوية الستاتين والإنسولين واللقاحات وأدوية الضغط تُعد من العلاجات التي تسهم في خفض الوفيات، وتحرص الدول على تعزيز الالتزام بها.


آمنة ومعتمدة دولياً ومحلياً

وزارة الصحة أكدت، عبر موقعها الرسمي، أن أدوية الكوليسترول، بما فيها الستاتين، آمنة ومعتمدة دولياً ومحلياً من الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، وتُستخدم للوقاية من أمراض القلب والجلطات وتقليل المضاعفات لدى المصابين بارتفاع الكوليسترول أو الأمراض المزمنة المرتبطة به.

وسبق أن حذّر استشاري الجهاز الهضمي والمناظير العلاجية المتقدمة بجامعة تورنتو الدكتور عبدالله الذيابي، في حديث إلى «عكاظ»، من انتشار نصائح طبية يقدمها أشخاص خارج نطاق تخصصهم عبر المنصات، مؤكداً أن المعلومات غير الدقيقة قد تدفع المرضى لاتخاذ قرارات خاطئة تؤدي إلى تفاقم الأمراض أو تأخير العلاج المناسب، مشدداً على ضرورة التحقق من مصادر المعلومات الطبية ومراجعة المختصين المعتمدين.


فراس طرابلسي

تجريم تقديم الاستشارات دون ترخيص

وفي السياق ذاته، أوضح المحامي فراس طرابلسي أن نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية في السعودية يجرّم تقديم الاستشارات الطبية دون ترخيص، ويعاقب عليها بغرامة تصل إلى 100 ألف ريال أو السجن لمدة تصل إلى 6 أشهر أو كليهما. كما أشار إلى أن نشر معلومات طبية مضللة قد يعرّض صاحبها للمساءلة وفق نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية، إضافة إلى حق المتضررين في المطالبة بالتعويض عند وقوع الضرر.