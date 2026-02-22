In the era of vision, steps continue to be taken in various fields, and the Kingdom has become a beacon for the world with its rapid developments and its visible efforts to achieve peace, security, and stability on both regional and international levels, in addition to its significant pivotal role as an actor in the economic movement, which has laid the foundation for the future of Saudi Arabia thanks to its vision that has placed it among the influential countries in various fields.

Every day, a new foundation is established, achieving one accomplishment after another that adds to the past and lays the groundwork for the future, as history is a source of strength for the future. The Saudi state has been rich in major transformations both internally and externally since its establishment.

Since its founding until today, the Kingdom has become the undisputed state of achievements, where the past and present blend to create a nation that continues to astonish the world with its vitality, effectiveness, and ambitious vision for a better future, driven by a determination that reflects the leadership's faith in the ability of its people to realize their hopes and aspirations and manage their diverse resources.

The Kingdom's Vision 2030 has achieved numerous fundamental reforms, contributing to the implementation of a range of accomplishments that have established the present and future.

Centuries have passed since Imam Muhammad bin Saud - may God have mercy on him - announced the establishment of the first Saudi state, which was based on several principles: faith in the Quran and Sunnah as a path and constitution, establishing the pillars of security and stability, achieving justice, uniting voices and ranks, spreading knowledge and education in society. Celebrating Foundation Day is a testament to the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the trustworthy Crown Prince to highlight the heritage and historical depth of this blessed state since its establishment, leading to this prosperous era of development, construction, and growth that the Kingdom is witnessing across various fields.

The commemoration of "Foundation Day" serves as a reminder of our rich history, our rooted civilization, and our solid culture that began in Diriyah, the capital of this first land, and our country continues to witness a renaissance and development since the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz (may God bless his soul), through the achievements of his virtuous sons, up to the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince. Our country is witnessing a civilizational and developmental leap through numerous indicators and developmental and progressive achievements across all economic, political, and social levels, focusing on building the Saudi citizen and the distinguished position of the Kingdom among the countries of the world, given its developed natural and human resources and the political and economic weight it represents.