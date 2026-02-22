في عهد الرؤية تتواصل الخطوات في مختلف المجالات، وأضحت المملكة منارة للعالم بتطوراتها المتسارعة وسعيها المنظور في تحقيق السلم والأمن والاستقرار على النطاقين الإقليمي والدولي، فضلاً عن دورها المحوري الكبير كفاعل في الحركة الاقتصادية، ما أسس لمستقبل للسعودية بفضل رؤيتها التي وضعتها في قائمة الدول المؤثرة في مختلف المجالات.

وفي كل يوم تأسيس جديد يتحقق الإنجاز تلو الإنجاز الذي يضاف إلى الماضي ويؤسس للمستقبل، فالتاريخ هو مصدر قوة للمستقبل. وظلت الدولة السعودية منذ تأسيسها تزخر بالتحولات الكبرى داخلياً وخارجياً.

لقد أضحت المملكة، منذ تأسيسها وحتى اليوم، دولة الإنجازات بلا منازع، فالماضي والحاضر يمتزجان لصنع دولة ظلت تثير دهشة العالم بحيويتها وفعاليتها ورؤيتها الطموحة برحلة المستقبل نحو الأفضل بطموح يعبّر عن مدى إيمان القيادة بقدرة شعبها على تحقيق آمالهم وتطلعاتهم وإدارة ثرواته المتنوعة.

لقد حققت رؤية المملكة 2030 إصلاحات أساسية عديدة، أسهمت في تنفيذ مجموعة من الإنجازات التي أسست للحاضر والمستقبل.

قرون مضت على إعلان الإمام محمد بن سعود -رحمه الله- تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى التي ارتكزت على عدة مبادئ؛ الإيمان بالكتاب والسنة نهجاً ودستوراً، وإرساء دعائم الأمن والاستقرار، وتحقيق العدل، وجمع الكلمة ووحدة الصف، ونشر العلم والمعرفة في المجتمع، والاحتفال بيوم التأسيس دليل على حرص خادم الحرمين، وولي العهد الأمين على إبراز الإرث والعمق التاريخي لهذه الدولة المباركة منذ تأسيسها وصولاً لهذا العهد الزاهر عهد التطوير والبناء والتنمية بما تشهده المملكة من نهضة تنموية في شتى المجالات.

يعد ذكرى «يوم التأسيس» استذكاراً لتاريخنا العريق وحضارتنا المتجذرة وثقافتنا الراسخة التي بدأت من الدرعية عاصمة هذه البلاد الأولى وتعيش بلادنا نهضةً وتطوراً منذ عهد المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز (طيب الله ثراه)، مروراً بما حققه أبناؤه البررة، حتى العهد الزاهر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمين كما تشهد بلادنا نقلة حضارية تنموية من خلال العديد من الشواهد والمنجزات التنموية والتطويرية على كافة الأصعدة والمجالات الاقتصادية والسياسية والاجتماعية، وبناء الإنسان السعودي، والمكانة المميزة للمملكة بين دول العالم، بما تملكه من موارد طبيعية وبشرية متطورة وما تمثله من ثقل سياسي واقتصادي.