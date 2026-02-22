نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هبوب رياح شديدة على منطقة حائل اليوم، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة. وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً.
كما نبه المركز من رياح نشطة على تبوك، وتيماء، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة تدنياً في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحاً تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كم/ساعة، وتستمر الحالة حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً. وكان المركز توقع في تقريره اليوم تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، حائل، المدينة المنورة ومكة المكرمة، في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لتكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على الأجزاء الساحلية من منطقتي مكة المكرمة والشرقية.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of strong winds in the Hail region today, affecting open areas and highways; this will lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 9 PM.
The center also warned of active winds in Tabuk and Tayma, with accompanying effects including a decrease in horizontal visibility and winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h, continuing until 9 PM. The center had predicted in its report today the impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Tabuk, Hail, Medina, and Mecca regions, while the opportunity remains for fog formation during the night and early morning hours along the coastal areas of the Mecca and Eastern regions.