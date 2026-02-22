It is a cherished memory in the hearts of every citizen in this blessed land, and an opportunity to recall the events and positions that the three centuries have carried, immortalized by history, with their landmarks spread across the Arabian Peninsula and the world around us.

The blessed state was formed and established on ancient values and the unity of the social and national fabric.

The memory of the Foundation Day remains a timely opportunity to recall three centuries and the events and positions immortalized in history books, with their landmarks emerging throughout the Arabian Peninsula, in a state that has been shaped over centuries and has solidified the foundations of a cohesive state that established governance and prioritized the security of society alongside serving the Two Holy Mosques and achieving a prosperous life for the community amidst many challenges.

The depth and strength of national cohesion has, by the grace of God, been the reason for the continuity of the Saudi state since 1727 AD.

Citizens celebrate this occasion with cultural and artistic activities that soar in the sky of creativity, love, and loyalty, embodying the depth of this great history in expressive paintings that depict the chapters of time this land has experienced during times of prosperity and hardship, while remaining steadfast and proud, preserving its authentic Arab identity, renewing the concept of national unity at every stage of building the first Saudi state, then the second, until the era of the third Saudi state, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which cohesion has been a prominent hallmark of the glorious relationship between the people and the leadership, leading to the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince.