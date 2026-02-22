هي ذكرى عزيزة في وجدان كل مواطن ومواطنة في الأرض الطيبة، وسانحة لاسترجاع الذاكرة ما حملته القرون الثلاثة من أحداث ومواقف، خلدها التاريخ، وأضحت معالمها على امتداد الجزيرة العربية وعلى كل العالم من حولنا.

لقد تشكلت الدولة المباركة وتأسست على القيم التليدة ووحدة النسيج الاجتماعي والوطني.

وتبقى ذكرى يوم التأسيس فرصة سانحة لاسترجاع ذاكرة 3 قرون وما تحمله من أحداث ومواقف خلدتها كتب التاريخ وبرزت معالمها على امتداد الجزيرة العربية، في دولة تشكلت على مدى قرون ورسخت قواعد الدولة المتماسكة التي أرست الحكم، وجعلت أمن المجتمع في مقدمة اهتماماتها مع خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وتحقيق رغد العيش للمجتمع وسط تحديات كثيرة.

إن عمق التلاحم الوطني وقوته كان بفضل الله تعالى سبباً في تعاقب الدولة السعودية منذ عام 1727م.

يحتفل المواطنون في هذه المناسبة بالفعاليات الثقافية والفنية التي تحلق في سماء الإبداع والحب والولاء، مجسدة عمق هذا التاريخ الكبير في لوحات معبرة عن فصول من الزمن مرت بها هذه البلاد في أوقات الرخاء والشدة، وظلت خلالها راسخة أبيّة محافظة على هويتها العربية الأصيلة، مجددة مفهوم الوحدة الوطنية في كل مرحلة من مراحل بناء الدولة السعودية الأولى فالثانية حتى عهد الدولة السعودية الثالثة المملكة العربية السعودية ظل خلالها التلاحم عنواناً بارزاً للعلاقة المجيدة ما بين الشعب والقيادة، وصولاً للعهد الزاهر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمين.