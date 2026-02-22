هي ذكرى عزيزة في وجدان كل مواطن ومواطنة في الأرض الطيبة، وسانحة لاسترجاع الذاكرة ما حملته القرون الثلاثة من أحداث ومواقف، خلدها التاريخ، وأضحت معالمها على امتداد الجزيرة العربية وعلى كل العالم من حولنا.
لقد تشكلت الدولة المباركة وتأسست على القيم التليدة ووحدة النسيج الاجتماعي والوطني.
وتبقى ذكرى يوم التأسيس فرصة سانحة لاسترجاع ذاكرة 3 قرون وما تحمله من أحداث ومواقف خلدتها كتب التاريخ وبرزت معالمها على امتداد الجزيرة العربية، في دولة تشكلت على مدى قرون ورسخت قواعد الدولة المتماسكة التي أرست الحكم، وجعلت أمن المجتمع في مقدمة اهتماماتها مع خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وتحقيق رغد العيش للمجتمع وسط تحديات كثيرة.
إن عمق التلاحم الوطني وقوته كان بفضل الله تعالى سبباً في تعاقب الدولة السعودية منذ عام 1727م.
يحتفل المواطنون في هذه المناسبة بالفعاليات الثقافية والفنية التي تحلق في سماء الإبداع والحب والولاء، مجسدة عمق هذا التاريخ الكبير في لوحات معبرة عن فصول من الزمن مرت بها هذه البلاد في أوقات الرخاء والشدة، وظلت خلالها راسخة أبيّة محافظة على هويتها العربية الأصيلة، مجددة مفهوم الوحدة الوطنية في كل مرحلة من مراحل بناء الدولة السعودية الأولى فالثانية حتى عهد الدولة السعودية الثالثة المملكة العربية السعودية ظل خلالها التلاحم عنواناً بارزاً للعلاقة المجيدة ما بين الشعب والقيادة، وصولاً للعهد الزاهر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمين.
It is a cherished memory in the hearts of every citizen in this blessed land, and an opportunity to recall the events and positions that the three centuries have carried, immortalized by history, with their landmarks spread across the Arabian Peninsula and the world around us.
The blessed state was formed and established on ancient values and the unity of the social and national fabric.
The memory of the Foundation Day remains a timely opportunity to recall three centuries and the events and positions immortalized in history books, with their landmarks emerging throughout the Arabian Peninsula, in a state that has been shaped over centuries and has solidified the foundations of a cohesive state that established governance and prioritized the security of society alongside serving the Two Holy Mosques and achieving a prosperous life for the community amidst many challenges.
The depth and strength of national cohesion has, by the grace of God, been the reason for the continuity of the Saudi state since 1727 AD.
Citizens celebrate this occasion with cultural and artistic activities that soar in the sky of creativity, love, and loyalty, embodying the depth of this great history in expressive paintings that depict the chapters of time this land has experienced during times of prosperity and hardship, while remaining steadfast and proud, preserving its authentic Arab identity, renewing the concept of national unity at every stage of building the first Saudi state, then the second, until the era of the third Saudi state, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which cohesion has been a prominent hallmark of the glorious relationship between the people and the leadership, leading to the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince.