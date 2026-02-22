

The Foundation Day represents an important national milestone that recalls the early beginnings of the Saudi state, when the foundations of a stable political entity were laid in the first third of the 18th century, at a time when the region was suffering from the absence of a unifying state and weak stability. Since the year 1139 AH / 1727 AD, the First Saudi State emerged from Diriyah as a state project based on community organization, achieving security, and establishing the concept of responsible governance centered on the word of monotheism as the foundation of the governance system.

Over the course of three centuries, the Saudi state has gone through various stages of construction and challenges, yet its ability to endure and rise has remained a constant feature, relying on its social depth, the community's support for its leadership, and the clarity of its political project. The unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud (may God have mercy on him) was a natural extension of that historical path and a manifestation of the maturity and accumulation of the experience, not a separate beginning.

In the context of Foundation Day, the dimensions of national identity are reflected in the cultural symbols and traditional attire associated with that era, carrying connotations of the simplicity of society, its values, and its connection to the land. The adopted symbols express deep meanings such as courage, generosity, and stability, which have been formed over time and contributed to building the national identity, far from a superficial or temporary celebratory nature.

Foundation Day affirms that what the Kingdom experiences today in terms of stability, development, and active presence on both regional and international levels is the result of a long journey of gradual work, building institutions, and accumulating political and social experience. The present was not born of its moment but is an extension of a clearly defined historical path, and its journey was not a fleeting event but a state project established to endure and evolve.

Amid the transformations the Kingdom is witnessing in various fields, Foundation Day stands out as a reminder of the importance of roots in enhancing the ability to renew and modernize. Established nations are those that build their future on an understanding of their history, balancing the preservation of identity with the requirements of development.

In conclusion, here are some verses from a poem by Fahd bin Dahim in front of the founding King Abdulaziz - may God rest his soul -:

Najd is a proud land for Abu Turki, and our Sheikh took it

And it has intoxicated its lovers after striking their noses

We are the people of traditions, our swords stained

And the protective birds are tearing their flesh

Our actions are difficult for others to desire

And we are the builders of the monuments of monotheism

Long live your glory, O homeland, and may God protect my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and his trustworthy Crown Prince.