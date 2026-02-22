يمثّل يوم التأسيس محطة وطنية مهمّة تستحضر البدايات الأولى للدولة السعودية، حين وُضعت أسس كيان سياسي مستقر في الثلث الأول من القرن الثامن عشر، في وقتٍ كانت فيه المنطقة تعاني غياب الدولة الجامعة وضعف الاستقرار. ومنذ عام 1139هـ/ 1727م، انطلقت الدولة السعودية الأولى من الدرعية كمشروع دولة قائم على تنظيم المجتمع، وتحقيق الأمن، وترسيخ مفهوم الحكم المسؤول مرتكزاً على كلمة التوحيد باعتبارها أساساً لمنظومة الحكم.

وعلى مدى ثلاثة قرون، مرّت الدولة السعودية بمراحل متعددة من البناء والتحديات، إلا أن قدرتها على الاستمرار والنهوض ظلّت سمةً ثابتة، مستندة إلى عمقها الاجتماعي، والتفاف المجتمع حول قيادته، ووضوح مشروعها السياسي. وكان توحيد المملكة العربية السعودية على يد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود (رحمه الله) امتداداً طبيعياً لذلك المسار التاريخي، وتجسيداً لنُضج التجربة وتراكمها، لا بداية منفصلة عنها.

وفي إطار يوم التأسيس، تتجلى أبعاد الهوية الوطنية في الرموز الثقافية والزيّ التقليدي المرتبط بتلك المرحلة، بما يحمله من دلالات على بساطة المجتمع، وقيمه، وصلته بالأرض. كما تعبّر الرموز المعتمدة عن معانٍ راسخة مثل الشجاعة، والكرم، والاستقرار، وهي قيم تشكّلت عبر الزمن وأسهمت في بناء الهوية الوطنية، بعيداً عن الطابع الشكلي أو الاحتفالي المؤقت.

ويؤكد يوم التأسيس أن ما تعيشه المملكة اليوم من استقرار، وتنمية، وحضور فاعل على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، هو نتيجة مسيرة طويلة من العمل المتدرج، وبناء المؤسسات، وتراكم الخبرة السياسية والاجتماعية. فالحاضر لم يكن وليد لحظته، بل امتداد لمسار تاريخي واضح المعالم، ولم تكن مسيرتها حدثاً عابراً بل مشروع دولة تأسس ليبقى ويتطور.

وفي ظل التحولات التي تشهدها المملكة في مختلف المجالات، يبرز يوم التأسيس كتذكير بأهمية الجذور في تعزيز القدرة على التجدد والتحديث. فالدول الراسخة هي التي تبني مستقبلها على فهم تاريخها، وتوازن بين المحافظة على الهوية، ومتطلبات التطور.

وفي الختام، أبيات من قصيدة فهد بن دحيم أمام الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز -طيب الله ثراه-:

نجد شامت لبو تركي وأخذها شيخنا

واخمرت عشاقها عقب لطم خشومها

حنا هل العادات مخضبين سيفنا

والطيور الحامية جادعين لحومها

صعبة أفعالنا لابغاها غيرنا

وكلمة التوحيد حنا عمار رسومها

دام عزك يا وطن وحفظ الله مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين.