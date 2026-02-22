في مناسبة يوم التأسيس، نستحضر ذكرى وطنٍ وُلد من رؤيةٍ راسخة، وقيمٍ أصيلة، ومسيرةٍ امتدت لثلاثة قرون، لتصنع دولةً شامخة الجذور، عظيمة الطموح فيوم التأسيس ليس مجرد تاريخٍ نحتفي به، بل هو محطةٌ نستذكر فيها البدايات الأولى للدولة السعودية منذ عام 1139هـ (1727م)، حين أرسى الإمام محمد بن سعود -رحمه الله- دعائم دولةٍ قامت على الوحدة، والأمن، والاستقرار، والعدل؛ وهي القيم التي لا تزال تشكّل جوهر مسيرتنا الوطنية حتى اليوم. وفي هذه المناسبة الوطنية الغالية نؤكد اعتزازنا العميق بما حققته المملكة العربية السعودية من منجزاتٍ نوعية، ونفخر بالتحولات الكبرى التي تشهدها في مختلف المجالات، في ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظهما الله- حيث تمضي مملكتنا بثقةٍ نحو مستقبلٍ واعد، مستندةً إلى تاريخٍ عريق، ورؤيةٍ طموحة تتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030. ويجسد يوم التأسيس رسالة فخرٍ متجددة لكل مواطن ومقيم بأن هذه الأرض قامت على أسسٍ متينة، وستظل -بإذن الله- ماضيةً بثباتٍ نحو الريادة، مستمدة قوتها من تاريخها، ومتسلحة بعزيمة أبنائها.

نسأل الله أن يديم على وطننا نعمة الأمن والأمان، وأن يحفظ قيادته، وأن يوفق الجميع لخدمة هذا الكيان العظيم، وكل عامٍ والمملكة العربية السعودية بخير.

*المدير العام للعلاقات والشؤون الحكومية.

شركة البيك للأنظمة الغذائية