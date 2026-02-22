On the occasion of Foundation Day, we recall the memory of a nation born from a steadfast vision, authentic values, and a journey that has spanned three centuries, creating a state with deep roots and great ambitions. Foundation Day is not just a date we celebrate; it is a milestone where we remember the early beginnings of the Saudi state since the year 1139 AH (1727 AD), when Imam Muhammad bin Saud - may God have mercy on him - laid the foundations of a state built on unity, security, stability, and justice; values that continue to shape the essence of our national journey to this day. On this cherished national occasion, we affirm our deep pride in the qualitative achievements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we take pride in the major transformations it is witnessing across various fields, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect them. Our Kingdom is confidently moving towards a promising future, relying on a rich history and an ambitious vision that aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030. Foundation Day embodies a renewed message of pride for every citizen and resident that this land was built on solid foundations and will, God willing, continue steadfastly towards leadership, drawing strength from its history and armed with the determination of its people.

We ask God to continue blessing our homeland with security and safety, to protect its leadership, and to grant everyone success in serving this great entity. Every year, may the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia be well.

*General Director of Relations and Government Affairs.

Al Baik Food Systems Company