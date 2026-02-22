The Foundation Day represents an important national milestone that recalls the early beginnings of the Saudi state, when the foundations of a stable political entity were laid in the first third of the 18th century, at a time when the region suffered from the absence of a unifying state and weak stability. Since the year 1139 AH / 1727 AD, the first Saudi state emerged from Diriyah as a state project based on organizing society, achieving security, and establishing the concept of responsible governance centered on the word of monotheism as the foundation of the governance system.

Over three centuries, the Saudi state has gone through multiple phases of construction and challenges, yet its ability to endure and rise has remained a constant feature, relying on its social depth, the community's support for its leadership, and the clarity of its political project. The unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud (may God have mercy on him) was a natural extension of that historical path and a manifestation of the maturity and accumulation of experience, not a separate beginning.

In the context of Foundation Day, the dimensions of national identity are reflected in the cultural symbols and traditional attire associated with that era, carrying connotations of the simplicity of society, its values, and its connection to the land. The adopted symbols express enduring meanings such as courage, generosity, and stability, which have been formed over time and contributed to building national identity, away from superficial or temporary celebratory aspects.

Foundation Day emphasizes that what the Kingdom experiences today in terms of stability, development, and active presence on both regional and international levels is the result of a long journey of gradual work, institutional building, and the accumulation of political and social experience. The present was not born of its moment; rather, it is an extension of a clearly defined historical path, and its journey was not a fleeting event but a state project established to endure and evolve.

Amid the transformations the Kingdom is witnessing in various fields, Foundation Day stands out as a reminder of the importance of roots in enhancing the ability to renew and modernize. Established nations are those that build their future on an understanding of their history, balancing the preservation of identity with the requirements of development.

In conclusion, here are verses from a poem by Fahd bin Duhim in front of the founding king Abdulaziz - may God bless his soul -:

Najd is a source of pride for Abu Turki, and our Sheikh took it

And the lovers were intoxicated after their noses were struck

We are the people of traditions, our swords stained

And the protective birds are tearing their flesh

Our actions are difficult for others to desire

And the word of monotheism, we are the builders of its symbols

Long live your glory, O homeland, and may God protect my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and his loyal Crown Prince.